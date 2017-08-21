Action Man and Sindy to feature in Royal Mail's latest stamp series

Royal Mail has launched a series of stamps commemorating famous British children's toys from the last 100 years.

Some of the UK's best-loved figures and accessories, including the Sindy doll and Action Man, will feature on the designs in a nostalgic nod to a golden age in British toy manufacturing.

Frank Hornby's beloved Meccano is also among the designs, along with other classic products including the Merrythought bear; Spirograph; Stickle Bricks; W Britain toy figures; Space Hopper; Fuzzy-Felt; and Hornby Dublo trains.

The inclusion of Merrythought bears will celebrate the Shropshire-based company's recognisable teddies, which quickly attracted high-end retailers such as Harrods in the 1930s and continue to be produced today.

The stamps are available on Tuesday at 7,000 post offices across the UK as well as Royal Mail's website.

Royal Mail spokesman Philip Parker said: "British toymakers enjoyed a reputation for quality and innovation, and these nostalgic stamps celebrate 10 wonderful toys that have endured through the decades."