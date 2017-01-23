Food festival serves up an extra course

A Fylde food festival is set to serve up an extra course this year – with the aim of adding further ingredients in future years.

The St Annes Enterprise Partnership has ambitious plans for the St Annes Food Festival, which proved a mouth-watering success on its debut last year.

It attracted an estimated 4,000 visitors to a cookery demonstration held in The Square which featured dishes served up by a variety of the town’s restaurateurs.

The aim is to repeat that this year but precede it with a Gin Festival, offering tastings of the spirit in a marquee set up in The Square, and officials of the Partnership, popularly known as STEP, hope the Festival will grow beyond a single weekend in future years.

“We were delighted with how it went last year and are keen to build on that,” said Veli Kirk, deputy chairman of STEP. “We clearly showed the marvellous and wide range of fantastic food the town has to offer, with everyone working together to deliver a really memorable event.

“There is so much potential for growth and we thought a Gin Festival the day before would be a good start, It is still the early stages but we hope to involve a number of local businesses.

“Hopefully from there, the Festival can get even bigger in future years.”

The festival is set for August 12 and 13.

St Annes town mayor Coun Cheryl Little said: “It was a really enjoyable event last year and we look forward to its growth.”