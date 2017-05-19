Glorious seasonal events from bygone era captured on camera

Now spring is well and truly in full flow on the Fylde coast, we delve into the archives to take a look at some black-and-white pictures from spring/summer in the past.

The season of the May Queen is beautifully illustrated by the photograph above.

A spring fair held by St Annes British Legion at their headquarters at Mayfield Road, in May 1956. From left - Miss G Evans (hon Sec), Mrs S J Westhead (chairman), Mrs E Jones (vice chairman), Miss A Slater (hon treasurer)

Dated May 14, 1954, it shows the May Queen, Jean Salisbury, who crowned the statue of Our Lady, in St Peter’s RC Church, Lytham, with her retinue.

The cushion bearer pictured is John Bailey.

The second photograph, taken on May 25, 1956, shows a spring fair.

The event was held by

August 6, 1954. Barbara Kirby

St Annes British Legion at their headquarters, at Mayfield Road, St Annes.

Pictured from left are: Miss G Evans (honorary secretary), Mrs S J Westhead (chairman), Mrs E Jones (vice chairman) and Miss A Slater (honorary treasurer).

The horse rider pictured is Barbara Kirby, in a photograph dating from August 6, 1954.

According to the Express of that week, the picture was taken at the Fylde Horse Club Show and Gymkhana which took place at Heyhouses Lane field, in St Annes.

Study in concentration during the yacht race at St Annes College garden party, at Northwick, Clifton Drive South, St Annes, in 1955

A crowd of 3,000 gathered in the bright sunshine to watch local horse-riders compete at the event.

Mrs Kirby, of St Annes, finished in third place in her class – pony under 14.3 hands, privately-owned.

And our final historical photograph today comes from summer 1955.

It shows possibly a mother and son, deep in concentration, during the yacht race at St Annes College garden party, at Northwick, Clifton Drive South, St Annes.

The St Annes College For Girls annual garden party was, by all accounts, usually a big and popular event.

That same year, the garden party’s grand opening was carried out by special guest, comic actor and musician Arthur Askey.

He was performing in a show in Blackpool and came along to the college to officially opening the event and join in the fun throughout the day – playing games and chatting to guests.