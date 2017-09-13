Valhalla is world's best water ride - for third year running

Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Valhalla ride has been named the world’s best water ride for the third year running at the Golden Ticket Awards.

The £15million ride Valhalla was opened in 2000 and has been thrilling park visitors ever since with its special effects - including fire and snow, exciting drops and gallons and gallons of water.

Pleasure Beach managing director Amanda Thompson said: "I am thrilled that Valhalla has been named the world’s best water ride for the third year in succession at the Golden Ticket awards.

"It’s extremely pleasing to see that the ride still regarded as the world’s best and is yet another example of the world class line up of rides we have here at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.”

The awards were announced at Lake Compounce in Bristol, Connecticut, as representatives from amusement and water parks across the globe gathered for the annual ceremony, presented by Amusement Today, an international publication which covers the amusement park industry.