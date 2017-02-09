A humbling visit to the Fylde Foodbank

By Pauline Mason

Staff and residents at a Fylde rest home have made a donation to the Fylde Foodbank.

Residents and their team at The Moorings, one of Lakeview Rest Homes’ four establishments, visited the Fylde Foodbank where they made a donation of £165 for people in need.

Fittingly the money was raised by the sale of art and craft items which had been made by residents over the Christmas period, and the money raised was matched by a donation from the rest home management.

Each year residents choose which charities they would like to support, and the Foodbank visit proved a moving and informative experience for all concerned.

It certainly clarified ideas and decisions for some.

Resident Margaret Hill said: “I was struck by sadness at the need for Foodbanks, but inspired by the hope and the dignity the volunteers bring to help people.

“We are due to select the charities that we want to support this year.

“The Fylde Foodbank will certainly be my choice because it offers a direct route to help local people in crisis situations.”

Fellow resident Ann Lord added: “It was humbling but it has inspired me to go back to The Moorings and to tell others what we have learned and for us to look at other ways we can try to help.”

Fylde Foodbank, based on Church Road Methodist Centre in St Annes, is part of the Trussel Trust UK Foodbank.

The Moorings general manager Gina Kidd said: ‘The Fylde Foodbank is there to help people rather than to build reliance.

“The volunteers explained to us how they manage the food and donations given, and how simple things can be done to offer support.”