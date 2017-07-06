Alfie’s army of fans called on to get together

Celebrity singer Alfie Boe has backed Trinity Hospice’s latest fundraising campaign.

The Blackpool-born star is supporting Trinity Get Togethers to call on fans to host a ‘special event, have fun and help the hospice’.

Having Alfie on board with our new Get Together campaign is a real boost

Hospice patron Alfie, from Fleetwood, has previously promoted Trinity’s Tea Parties - with fans holding tea parties around the world.

“There’s nothing I enjoy more than a get together with friends and family,” he said. “The weeks I spend on the road makes family time so precious and I’d ask everyone having their own get together this summer to think about supporting Trinity and Brian House by doing a little bit of fundraising at the same time – that makes it a real win-win.”

Supporters can host any event to get together and raise money: A sizzling summer BBQ, themed dinner party, girly lunch or boys night in, an evening of cocktails or a family garden party.

Trinity fundraiser Antonia Hawkins said: “Having Alfie on board with our new Get Together campaign is a real boost.

“Through his fan base he gives us a national and global reach we wouldn’t otherwise have, and his fans are always keen to help us.”