Anti-frack protester obstructed highway

A 23-year-old anti fracking protester was found guilty of obstructing the highway following a trial at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Joseph Haslem formerly of Heysham and now living at the protest camp at Whitehills, Blackpool was given an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £620 costs.

Magistrates heard that Haslem was one of a group of 20 protesters who had gathered in the entry to the Cuadrilla shale gas fracking site on Preston New Road, Little Plumpton near Blackpool on March 1 this year.

When a lorry due to go onto the site came down the A583 the protesters gathered together and linked arms.

Haslem claimed in court that he and other protesters were trying to stop a fellow protester who had health problems being knocked over.