Appeal for O negative donors

Eligible blood donors across the Fylde coast who are O Rh negative (O negative) are being asked give blood to help rebuild stocks of these groups.

NHS Blood and Transplant, the organisation that collects blood from donors across England and North Wales, said stocks are low and need replenishing.

Jon Latham, assistant director for marketing at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “We constantly monitor donations and blood stocks for all blood groups throughout the year to ensure that we have enough blood to meet the demand of hospitals and patients, and have adequate contingency stocks.

“Stocks of O negative are lower than we would like them to be and we are asking O negative blood donors in particular to call us now on 0300 123 23 23 to make an appointment to donate. We’re also asking donors who have an appointment coming up to keep it.”