Appeal to find young girl who reunited lost engagement ring with owner

An appeal has been launched to trace a young girl who helped reunite a woman with a piece of jewellery that held very special memories.

Police say the girl, who was called Freya and was on holiday in the area, found a gold and diamond ring in St Annes Town centre.

The girl then gave the ring to a PCSO outside St Annes Police station on Thursday November 2 in the hope that it could be returned to its rightful owner.

A police spokesman said: "A young girl called Freya who was on holiday at the time with her family came to the police station and met a female PCSO outside the station.

"Freya had found a ladies gold diamond ring in St Annes town centre and she wanted to hand the ring to the officer for found property.

"A week later, local PCSO's have successfully reunited a very overwhelmed owner with her engagement ring that she was given 29 years ago and holds very dear sentimental value and memories.

"The owner would like to pass on their thanks personally to Freya.

"Freya if you are reading this or your parents are we have some good news for you please get in touch."