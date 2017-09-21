Around the world in musical extravaganza

The curtain goes up next week for St Annes Musical Productions autumn show - Around the World in 80 (ish) Minutes, A Musical Revue Show.

The full scale production will be the second show this year.

It’s a musical focusing on songs from the shows around the world.

And it includes all the favourites, starting in England with Mary Poppins, Jekyll and Hyde and Matilda before moving from country to country performing songs from musicals elsewhere.

The company is under the musical baton of Leanne Farrer, who has worked with numerous choirs along the Fylde coast. Leanne has been working hard alongside director James Quine (pictured) and choreographers Karen and Becci Pearson to produce the best possible sound and staging for the production.

The show runs at Our Lady’s Star of the Sea Parish Centre, St Alban’s Road, St Annes from Thursday September 28 to Saturday September 30 at 7.30pm. Tickets are £8 - £11 and are available by calling (01253) 723798.