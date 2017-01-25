Arson investigation launched after shed blaze in Layton

Police have launched an investigation following a blaze in Layton.

Fire crews were alerted to the blaze at around 1pm on Friday, 20 January, after a shed in the garden of a residential property on Caunce Street was set alight, say police.

There were people in the area at the time who are thought to have turned around when the shed was fully ignited and police are keen to speak to them.

PC 5898 James Brewster from Blackpool Police said: “This fire caused not only significant damage to the shed itself but also to the outside of the house.

“We believe it was started deliberately and we want to speak to anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident.”

If you know or saw anything that could help, please call the police on 101 quoting incident reference LC-20170120-0672.