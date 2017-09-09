Arson suspected as the cause of two vehicle fires

Fire investigators suspect arsonists caused two separate vehicle blazes on the Fylde Coast.

Police have been informed after a car and a horse box were set alight late on Friday.

A crew from South Shore put out the blazing car at the roadside in Grizedale Road, Blackpool at just before 11pm. There were no casualties.

Around an hour later firefighters from Bispham dealt with a blaze in a horsebox in Fleetwood Road South, Thornton Cleveleys.

Officers say the cab of the vehicle had been deliberately torched. There were no horses in the vehicle at the time and no-one was hurt.