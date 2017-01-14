Baby delight for couple who refused to give up

A woman who was warned she may never have children because she was overweight is expecting her first baby after shedding more than three stone.

Rebecca Halliwell discovered she was pregnant just weeks before she and husband Andy were due to start fertility treatment.

A scan of the couples baby

Now the couple are looking forward to welcoming their first child in May.

Rebecca, 32, and Andy 31, of Levine Avenue, Marton, had been trying for a child for two years but doctors warned Rebecca needed to lose weight if their dream of starting a family was to come true.

The couple, who met after attending previous Weight Watchers meetings, found out Rebecca was pregnant two weeks before they were due to go on their delayed honeymoon to Orlando, in Florida.

They had been set to start their first round of IVF treatment two days after returning from holiday.

Losing 3st gave me everything I ever wanted

Rebecca had returned to Weight Watchers in her bid to shed the pounds, and went from 15st four and a half lbs to 11 st eight lbs, dropping several dress sizes in the process – from a size 20/22 to a 12/14.

She said: “Andy and I started trying for a baby a couple of years ago and nothing was happening.

“We went to our doctor who, after rounds of endless tests, referred us to an IVF specialist.

“She advised us that my weight loss journey was one of the most important things to carry on with. I kept losing the weight and even increased my activity. After two years of trying and losing weight we were convinced it was not going to happen for us.

Rebecca Halliwell pictured before her weight loss, with her younger brother Archie who is now aged eight.

“However, two weeks before we were due to go on our long awaited honeymoon to Orlando, Florida, we found out that I was seven weeks pregnant.

“Two days after we were returning from our holiday we were due to have our first round of IVF treatment. She put her achievement down to the support she got from Weight Watchers, as well as her own ‘grit and determination’.

Rebecca – whose maiden name is Scales – is a volunteer for Weight Watchers, while Andy works for them as a full time leader.

She added: “Andy and I were both thinking it was either going to have to be IVF or we would have to adopt in order to have a family.

Rebecca Halliwell, following her weight loss

“We felt brilliant when we found out I was pregnant, and I believe the weight coming off was a very important factor..

“My adviser at Weight Watchers, Gail Tyson, has really helped me, as have the other members of the group.

“I’m trying to continue to eat healthily while I’m pregnant, and once the bump has gone I will be back at Weight Watchers.

“It has given me everything I ever wanted.”

Losing weight has also helped Rebecca cope better with her disability, which means her joints do not function normally.

She said: “I am also disabled and use a wheelchair. I suffer from arthrogrypsosis and before starting Weight Watchers I could hardly go out without my wheelchair and I suffered a lot with pain with all the excess weight I was carrying around.

“My pain is much better since dropping the weight.”

Rebecca had previously known Andy when they both worked at the Odeon cinema in Blackpool.

After meeting again at Weight Watchers, they married in 2014.

