BAE Systems staff cycle 200 miles to Preston in aid of Combat Stress

Five BAE Systems employees have raised more than £1,000 after cycling more than 200 miles in two days for an Armed Forces veterans’ mental health charity.

Five BAE Systems employees have raised more than £1,000 after cycling more than 200 miles in two days for an Armed Forces veterans’ mental health charity.

The team pedalled from Glascoed, in South East Wales, to Preston, in aid of Combat Stress.

During their cycle challenge the team stopped at Combat Stress’s Audley Court facility in Shropshire to see first-hand how their fund-raising will be used and the difference it will make to ex-service personnel’s lives.

Robert Marsh, Combat Stress’s income generation director, said: “We would like to thank the BAE Systems team for choosing to support Combat Stress through their incredible two day cycling challenge.

“It is important that we raise awareness and funds for the charity to ensure we can continue to support every veteran that needs our help. That’s why fund-raising by individuals such as the BAE team is so important.”

Lee Bowen, from the BAE Systems team, added: “We have all been inspired by a recent mental health awareness understanding programme within BAE Systems. We wanted to do something to promote the brilliant work that Combat Stress does to support veterans suffering from mental health conditions including PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder) depression and anxiety.

“Thank you to everyone who supported us and helped us to raise funds for Combat Stress.”

For a previous BAE fund-raiser click here /bae-warton-employees-take-part-in-the-runway-mile-1-8675678