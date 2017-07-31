BAE Warton employees take part in the Runway Mile

Around 150 employees from BAE Systems ran and walked a mile up and down part of the company’s runway to raise money for a charity which works with injured servicemen and their families.

The annual Runway Mile took place along a section of the 8,000 feet long airstrip at the company’s site in Warton, and is used to test world-leading military aircraft including the Eurofighter Typhoon and Hawk Advanced Jet Trainer which are both built at the site.

Employees from BAE Systems in Warton took part in the Runway Mile

Employees raised around £400 from the event and the amount was match-funded by the company to bring the total donation to more than £800.

The money will go towards BLESMA, which has been selected as the charity partner for the company’s Military Air and Information business.

BLESMA is a nationwide charity which supports veterans who have lost limbs by providing rehabilitative activities, support, and some financial aid.

