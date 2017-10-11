Ballot open for next year’s Illuminations in Blackpool

You’ve got to be in it to win it!

The ballot has been opened to get free wristbands for the 2018 Illuminations Switch-On show at the Tower Festival Headland Arena.

Last year many people who applied missed out with more than 100,000 people putting their names into the ballot for the 20,000 tickets on offer.

Switch-On will be on Friday August 31 with another “star-studded” concert in association with MTV, organisers say.

People can put their name in the hat by registering at www.visitblackpool.com/switchon for their chance to receive up to four wristbands per household.

Coun Gillian Campbell, Deputy Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “This year’s Switch-On was a huge success with Diversity flicking the switch with help from Star Trek’s Captain Lorca who was beamed in direct from the deck of the Starship Discovery.

“It’s a night definitely not to be missed and I would urge people to apply for their wristbands now – it could be the best free night out you’ll ever have.”