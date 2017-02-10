Bamforth’s by-election delight

Mark Bamforth has won back his seat on Fylde Council.

After being expelled last October for not attending a council or committee meeting in six months because of illness, breaching the Local Government Act, he stood in the subsequent by-election and won a convincing victory.

He polled 564 votes, with Paul Lomax of the Conservatives on 278, Jayne Boardman of Labout 45 and Paul Hill of the Green Party 40.

“I am delighted and want to thank everyone who voted for me,” said Mark, a long-time sufferer from agoraphobia – a fear of being in public places – who had held the seat for the Ratepayers since a by-election in 2014.

He polled 65 per cent of the vote in Thursday’s by-election and turnout was 26 per cent.