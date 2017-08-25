Bells set to herald new look at church

New bells are just the start for Kirkham’s historic parish church, the vicar has promised.

A new set of bells at St Michael’s are set to be installed this autumn and be in use in good time for Christmas.

They are replacing the original set, dating back to the 1840s, which were dismantled earlier this year.

Parishioners have been keen to see the bells being forged at a specialist foundry in the Midlands and community events are planned for their arrival in town later this year.

But vicar Rev Richard Bunday has pledged that more new features are set to follow as he aims to keep the Grade II*-listed church at the forefront of the community.

He said: “The restoration of the internal bell tower and the installation of 10 new bells is the first of a two-phase project.

“In 2015, the Diocese of Blackburn launched an initiative called Vision 2026 with the aim to establish ‘Healthy Churches transforming Communities’.

“The second phase of the redevelopment at Kirkham Parish Church echoes much of the diocesan initiative, as it will transform and reconfigure the currently disused and redundant balcony area at the back of church and the functional room below for multi-purpose activity.

“Work will start during November and be complete and re-opened on Easter Day by Bishop of Burnley, the Rt Rev Philip North.

“The new facility is an exciting prospect and will further strengthen our ability to serve a variety of organisations, people and schools more effectively.”