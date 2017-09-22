Big Chip Off​ competition celebrates fourth year of finding best spuds

It paid for contestants to have a chip on their shoulder at a fun charity competition in Lancashire.
Four farming families battled it out to find out who had the best spuds in the Wyre area at the Big Chip Off.
The taste test contest was held at Owd Nell’s Tavern, Guy’s Thatched Hamlet, Bilsborrow.
Hundreds of people turned up to see who would win the right to wear the crown and cape signifying the 2017 growers of the best chipping potatoes.
And the winner’s crown went to Peter Taylor of Preesall.
The Big Chip Off, now in its fourth year, was a bit of friendly rivalry which also raised several thousand pounds for the Air Ambulance charity.
Anne Musella, from Guy’s, said: “It went really well – there were hundreds there.”
Peter, of Cotewalls Farm, said: “We send around 50,000 bags of potatoes to Blackpool every year so we know they are good.”
