Big screen action plan for club day

Kirkham and Wesham will be brought together next weekend by community spirit, live music and an important international football match.

For the third year running, Kirkham and Wesham Cricket Club will extend the market town’s annual Club Day festivities by hosting a live music event,KWCCFest, on June 10.

Five bands and solo singers are set to appear on a specially constructed open-air stage, and guests will be able to watch the eagerly-awaited World Cup qualifier between Scotland v England on a 12 square metre TV screen.

Jason Oldfield, club chairman and organiser of the event, said: “We are a proud community club and love to bring Kirkham and Wesham together in sport, music and a day of family fun.

“Club Day is Kirkham and Wesham’s biggest party day of the year and we are delighted that after the morning church parade the town will once again head to the cricket club for live music and family fun.

“This year is also extra special as we have the first competitive meeting between Scotland and England in 21 years live here on a giant screen.”

Lancaster Bombers, April Moon, Steve Mathews, Cold Shot and The Invaders will provide the live music, which will commence from 2.15pm.

The Scotland v England World Cup qualifier will begin at 5pm. Music will recommence after the end of the match.

Other activities and attractions on the day include bouncy castles and inflatables, stalls, inside and outside bars, hot food and a BBQ area.

Entry for adults will be £2 with children aged 11 to 18 costing £1. Under 11s and cricket club members will get free entry.

All money raised goes back into club funds to help with the upkeep of the Palace Shield club’s Woodlands Avenue ground. For details call Dave Reddy on 07496 635723 or email David.Reddy30@gmail.com