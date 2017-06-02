Biker hospitalised after crashing into fence

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after falling off his bike and into a fence.

Police were called around 11pm on Thursday, June 1 by the Ambulance Service after a 31-year-old man was found injured in Blackpool Road close to the junction with Preston Old Road in Clifton.

Officers believe the man, from the Preston area, had been riding an Aprilia motorbike from Blackpool towards Preston when he fell from the vehicle and crashed into fencing.

The force say the man suffered internal injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

The road was closed for four hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

And Lancashire Police is now appealing for information following the incident.

Sgt Adam Crossley, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Clifton.

“A motorcyclist has suffered internal injuries and we want to establish exactly what happened.

“If you can help with our enquiries please contact police.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1733 of June 1.