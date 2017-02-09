Bishop’s back at Lowther – for TWO shows

Comedy superstar John Bishop is coming back to Lytham at the double - and tickets go on sale on Friday morning.

The hugely-popular TV funnyman will be at Lowther Pavilion for two performances on Thursday, June 1 and Friday, June 2 as he builds up to his forthcoming Winging It tour, which includes a date at Blackpool Opera House on October 15.

Tickets to see Bishop in his Lowther debut in 2014 sold out in just 100 minutes and Tim Lince, chairman of the managing Lowther Trust, is expecting brisk demand again.

“We are thrilled that John is returning,” said Tim. “It is a tremendous show of support in our bid to bring the very best comedy names to Lytham.”

Lowther is already set to host TV comedians including Rob Beckett and Al Murray this year, while Jason Manford, who was the first major comedy star to appear at the venue in 2013, will be back in town in April for the St George’s Festival.

Tickets for the Bishop shows are priced £25.50 and go on sale at 10am Friday. Details from the Lowther box office on (01253) 794221.