Bispham pupils’ random acts of kindness for others

Youngsters at Bispham Endowed Primary School have been given a valuable life lesson – on how to be kind to others.

Pupils and teachers at the Bispham Road school completed tasks such as helping others with their work, playing with different friends on the playgrounds, and even holding doors open as part of the annual Pay It Forward Day UK.

Ten-year-old Amy Ellis

Year Six teacher Lisa Treasure said: “It’s been a heart-warming day.

“I’m going to print out what people have said about how this has made them feel, and put them up in school.”

A special assembly was held because cards were given out to each class from Year One to Year Six, with each one containing 10 boxes.

When one nice deed was done, a box was ticked and the card was passed along, with the aim of the day being to tick all 10 boxes on every card – meaning 360 acts of kindness were carried out.

Miss Treasure said youngsters already know how to make others happy, with this exercise acting as a reminder.

She added: “I spoke to my class about it and asked what things they do outside school, and some of the things they have already done is great, such as giving food to homeless people.

“This just brought things into the open and made the children think.”

Friday was the eighth official Pay It Forward Day in the UK, and saw people invited to join in a worldwide movement in performing random acts of kindness to three or more people, and asking them to do the same for others.

Last year, people in 75 countries took part, and it is hoped 10 million acts of kindness will have been inspired this time round.

Organisers handed schools across the country ideas so youngsters could take part.

They included being friendly to somebody they would normally ignore, helping with homework, writing cards to cheer up teachers, friends, residents at local care homes, and drawing picture books for children in hospital.