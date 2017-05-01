Blackpool and The Fylde College students’ work down to a fine art

Art and photography students from Blackpool and The Fylde College put their creative skills on display for all to see.

Artwork from the college’s university students was shown to shoppers at Houndshill shopping centre in a week-long exhibition this month.

Blackpool & the Fylde's Gallery in the Houndshill showcasing work from university students across the different art areas. Mark Hetherington - Inspired by his interest in the history of witchcraft and also on the stigma of racism and homophobia.

Sophie Gorner, 24, a first year photography student, whose work was featured in the exhibition, said: “We had artwork from fine artists, photographers and graphic designers.

“Some of the work was focused around nature and peoples’ life influences. We had some that were focused on feminism and the way that people see race.

“We also had people looking at objects in a different way than how people usually look at them. We had about 40 images in total.

“We got quite a bit of positive feedback from the general public of Blackpool. Quite a few parents said their own children werethinking of applying for an art degree.”