Blackpool crowds wowed by Red Arrows marvel

The skies above Blackpool were filled with noise, smoke and colour as daredevil aerial experts wowed the crowds at the resort’s air show.

For the first time the event was staged across a weekend with the Red Arrows the star attraction on both Saturday and Sunday.

The RAF’s elite display team based themselves at Blackpool Airport over the weekend putting on two spectacular displays for crowds packed onto the Promenade.

And although the Reds were the main attraction there was plenty more on show to amaze and excite the bumper audience, enjoying the seaside sunshine as well as the aerobatic displays.

The show was opened by the Fylde-coast built Typhoon, the RAF’s most advanced fighter aircraft with the team’s pilots showing just how capable a 21st century aircraft can be with a series of physics defying manoevres.

With afterburners lit the jet provided an ear-splitting soundtrack to whet the appetite of those gathered on the Prom.

Red Arrows over Blackpool Tower

Other highlights included the daring Breitling Wing Walkers, on their World War Two Boeing Stearman biplanes and the magnificent Battle of Britain Memorial Flight featuring a Spitfire and Lancaster bomber, the sound of Rolls Royce Merlin engines an evocative reminder of the vital role the aircraft played.

And the displays were certainly a big hit with locals and tourists alike.

Alison Jones said: “I had a lovely afternoon on the Prom with friends watching the air show. Red Arrows were superb as always.”

Sheila Newall said: “What a fantastic show, breathtaking as always.”