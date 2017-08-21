Blackpool hotel shortlisted for national B’n’B award

A bed-and-breakfast favourite has been shortlisted for a national award.
The Derby Hotel on Derby Road, North Shore, is in the running for the ‘Budget with a Twist’ prize at the eviivo Awards, Britain’s premier annual awards for the bed and breakfast, guest houses, inns and small hotels industry.
The Derby owner Ivan Varney said: “At The Derby we work so hard to give our guests a fantastic and unique experience.
“We are absolutely delighted to have that recognised through this shortlisting for the ‘Budget with a Twist’ award and just hope we are successful on the night.”
The winners of the annual eviivo Awards will be announced on October 17 at the Café de Paris in London.
