Blackpool knifeman gets 10 years in jail

A knife raider who targeted a host of stores in Blackpool on a weekend of violence has been jailed for 10 years.

Luke Caddick, 25, of Adelaide Street, Blackpool, admitted at an earlier hearing to four robberies and two attempted robberies, while being in possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife.

He also pleaded guilty to burglary, aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.

He targeted Ladbrokes stores on Whitegate Drive and Coronation Street on March 10 and 11 this year and also struck at The Corner Convenience on Palatine Road, Grosvenor Stores on Church Street, the One Stop Shop on Caunce Street and Premier Stores on Dickson Road.

Brett Gerrity, for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said: “Luke Caddick carried out a campaign of violent robberies and attempted robberies over one weekend.

“He used knives and a lump hammer to terrify staff at the stores into handing over money.

“In an attempt to evade justice, he climbed through the skylight of a house where he stole a car which he used to drive through closed garage doors.

“However, police officers were at the scene to apprehend him as he crashed the car several times when he attempted to flee.

“The CPS has worked with the police to build a strong case against him leaving him with no other choice than to plead guilty to all the offences he faced.”

A Ladbrokes spokesman at the time said: “The health and safety of our colleagues is a non-negotiable and we are committed to ensuring they receive proper protection while working.

“We are conducting a thorough review of the measures we have in place in this area.”