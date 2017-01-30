Blackpool’s community-based band is drumming up new recruits

Poco Loco, Blackpool’s community-based samba drumming and percussion band, is looking for members from all ages and abilities to come and get involved in their 2017 season, which started this month.

The group, which formed in early 2000, meet up to rehearse every week.

Instruments are provided and there is no need to read music - in fact, most members have no musical experience at all!

All that is required is a sense of rhythm and a lot of enthusiasm to get involved.

Phil Harrison, bookings manager for Poco Loco, said: “Throughout the last 17 years the band has been led by musical director and impresario Stan Batcow.

“There are currently 25 members in the band from all walks of life and all ages, from 10 to 75.

“The social side of the band is one of its many benefits.

“Others include the physical exercise of walking /and movement involved in performances and parades.”

The band often perform at events across the Fylde coast, such as carnivals and galas, and have become a favourite with the crowds.

Phil added: “In 2016 the band played at 24 different events including galas and club days throughout June and July on the Wyre and Fylde coast, International Fireworks events, school Brazilian and Rio workshops, St Annes Kite Festival, charity events and even a wedding!”

Each member pays a subscription fee, with a lower rate available for junior and unwaged members.

If you’d like to get involved in Blackpool’s only samba band this year, visit the band’s website www.pocoloco.org.uk.

Or go along to one of their rehearsals which take place every Wednesday night from 7pm - 9pm at First Steps Community Centre, Dickson Road, Blackpool.