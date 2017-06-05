Blackpool students tell of inspirational school visits

Pupils have told in their own words how they were inspired by a week-long drive to raise aspirations in Blackpool schools.

Volunteers from a range of different careers gave up their time to explain to pupils what they did and how they had managed to get into their chosen line of work.

One of the thought bubbles

Emergency service workers were joined by engineers and peers of the realm for the Primary Futures aspirations week, aimed at showing pupils in Blackpool there is no limit to their ambitions. The Primary Futures scheme has been trialled in Blackpool, where GCSE pass rates are well below the national average.

Andy Mellor, headteacher at St Nicholas Primary School in School Road, Marton, believes the scheme will help inspire pupils to believe they can do any job and will motivate them to work hard at school.

And pupils agree. Youngsters sent their own messages to thank the volunteers.

One pupil wrote: “We got to explore different jobs in the world that I didn’t know about. Now I know what I want to be when I’m older.”

Another put: “From what I have learned I would hope that the inspiration would carry on for all the children. All the people we met had a tight grip on their dreams.”

Emergency service workers proved a particular hit. One child wrote: “It was a pleasure meeting you and you have inspired me to become a police officer.”

One of the most heart warming messages was among the shortest. The pupils wrote: “I feel that this day is an essential part of a person’s childhood.”

Bispham Endowed CE Primary School, Hawes Side Academy, Stanley Primary, St John Vianney and Anchorsholme Academy all took part in the aspirations week.

Growing up fast

The team behind Primary Futures believe children have already established the level of the hopes and aspirations by the time they reach secondary school.

The project was launched at St Nicholas Primary school with a small group of volunteers.

From an initial 59 people, the pool of visitors has quickly grown to more than 600.

They are from all walks of life willing to give up an hour of their time to speak to primary school pupils about their work.

With six schools signed up so far it is hoped the rest of Blackpool’s primary schools will soon be taking advantage of the scheme.