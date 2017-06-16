Blackpool Tower launches latest attraction

The Escape Room is set to become the sixth new attraction at Blackpool Tower.

Opening on June 24, The Escape Room will provide visitors with a 60-minute challenge comprising a series of puzzles and conundrums.

We are constantly looking at ways of further enhancing our offer

It will take on a local theme based around the notorious Pendle Witches who are believed to have lived around Pendle Hill in Lancashire during the 17th Century and were tried for “witchcraft”

Kenny Mew, General Manager at The Blackpool Tower, said: “We are constantly looking at ways of further enhancing our offer. We believe our Escape Room provides a really exciting theme which will appeal to all of our visitors.”

The Escape Room can accommodate teams of up to six people who are put to the test with a series of puzzles, brainteasers and riddles to test common sense, Prices start from £13 per person and sessions are held every day between 10.30am and 9pm.