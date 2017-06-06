Blind trio take on 3,000ft mountain

A trio of visually impaired women from Blackpool are getting set to take on the challenge of climbing one of England’s highest mountains to raise funds for Guide Dogs.

Nicky Askew, Michelle Tomlinson and Lisa Daley are set to climb Skiddaw.

The famous Wainwright Mountain offers a considerable challenge, standing at more than 3,000 feet tall and dominating the skyline of the Northern Lake District.

This is not the first challenge that the three ladies who are all guide dog owners have taken part in.

They have already raised £5,000 and were able to name a guide dog puppy Spirit. These vital funds will help people with sight loss to enjoy greater independence and mobility, something that the three ladies understand first hand since getting their guide dogs, Tillie, Millie and Nellie.

The trio raised the money for puppy Spirit by competing in their very first triathlon in September 2016, having car boot sales and charity evenings.

Not content with naming just one puppy for the charity Guide Dogs the formidable ladies are now taking on the challenge of climbing the 3,054-foot high mountain on June 25, in a bid to raise enough money to name a second puppy.

Nicky said: “Our guide dogs have made such a massive difference to our lives. We were delighted that we raised enough money to name a puppy for Guide Dogs. As great friends we enjoyed the challenge of the triathlon so much so that we are now taking on this mountain challenge and hope to name a second puppy very soon.”

The ladies will be leaving their guide dogs at home and will rely on sighted guides.