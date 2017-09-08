‘Boy of Steel’s fight for flying lifesavers

A Fylde family is fundraising for a team of lifesaving heroes after their young son was airlifted to hospital following a car crash which left him fighting for his life.

Corinne Mason and her family, from St Annes, were travelling on the M6 in spring last year when a car ahead collided with the barrier.

After the Masons’ car had pulled on to the hard shoulder in a bid to avoid the danger, another vehicle then crashed behind them and hit the family.

Five-year-old Fred was pushed into the crash barrier, compressing his skull and breaking his pelvis and collarbone.

He was rushed to emergency theatre and underwent several operations.

Thankfully, Fred pulled through and was discharged just one week later, earning him the nickname ‘The Boy of Steel’ among hospital staff.

To raise money and give their thanks, the Masons completed the North West Air Ambulance’s inaugural Mission Walk last September, raising £1,000 – the largest sponsorship of the day. They have now signed up to this year’s event and are aiming for even more.

Corinne said: “We never would have made it to the right hospital in time without the speed and expertise of the North West Air Ambulance, and for that we are so grateful.

“Completing the Mission Walk was a sort of therapy for us; a way to come to terms with the accident and help us on the journey to recovery.”

The Mission Walk will be held at Wyresdale Park, Scorton on Sunday, September 17.