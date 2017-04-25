BREAKING: Arson investigation after 40 firefighters battle 'suspicious' flat fire in Blackpool

An arson investigation is to take place after more than 40 firefighters were called to a 'suspicious' flat fire in Blackpool.

Eight engines from across the county were called to the blaze on the Promenade at around 3.30am this morning.

Forty fire-fighters from across the county attended the scene Pic: Liam Colston

Firefighters arrived to find the Promenade "thick with smoke" and the rear of the building "well alight".

A 999 call reported that six people may have been trapped in the three-story residential building, but fire services later confirmed that all occupants had managed to escape safely.

The Promenade was closed in both directions between Springfield Road and Cocker Square for around four hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire Services said: "The 999 call reported that people may have been trapped inside a three-storey residential building which is divided into flats.

"After an hour of extensive searches, we established that nobody remained in the property and there were no casualities.

"Eight fire engines and crews equipped with breathing apparatus conducted search and rescue operations and fought the fire on the first floor.

"In addition to two fire engines and crews from Blackpool, two from St Annes, and one each from South Shore, Bispham, Preesall and Fleetwood, a fire engine and crew from Fulwood accompanied the station's Command Support Unit and specialist Breathing Apparatus support from Preston attended.

The fire was extinguished at around 6.15am although three fire engines and crews remain at the incident to carry out shoring up work to make the building safe for fire investigators.

A total of 19 breathing apparatus sets were in use at the height of the fire, together with four hose-reel jets, a portable ventilation fan unit and thermal imaging cameras.

Lancashire Police said: "The fire brigade were called to a property fire on the promenade. The building and surrounding properties were evacuated and these people were relocated by Blackpool Council.

"A floor collapsed in the building and it is thought to be unsafe."

Fire crews are still on the scene and the cause of the fire is to be established.

The road re-opened at around 7.30am.

This is a developing story.