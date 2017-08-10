Breastfeeding promoted at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

New mums gathered at Blackpool Victoria Hospital to celebrate an annual event called the Global Big Latch On, held as part of World Breastfeeding Week.

They were joined by around 18,000 others across the globe, and had the aim of promoting breastfeeding rather than using formula milk.

One mum, Shelley Watson from Over Wyre, said: “It’s brilliant they are having this event because Blackpool’s breastfeeding rates aren’t great.”

Shelley, who has twin girls Felicity and Scarlett, said she is now training to be a Breastfeeding Peer Supporter with the Association of Breastfeeding Mothers (ABM).

She added: “Felicity and Scarlett were premature so I didn’t get to hold them for a couple of weeks and it was so hard.

“When I was first able to breastfeed them I cried and cried. It was that connection I had been missing. I felt like a mum at last.

“Breast milk is great because it’s free and it’s absolutely the best thing for your baby.”