Bulb planting at Stanley Park for good cause

Thousands of purple crocuses will bloom in Stanley Park next year to remind people of one local club’s dedication to putting an end to an infectious disease.

Members of Blackpool Rotary Club, the Friends of Stanley Park, and pupils from Park School planted 10,000 crocus bulbs on the embankment close to the memorial in the park as part of Rotary International’s nationwide ‘Purple4Polio’ campaign.

Members of Blackpool Rotary Club planting crocus bulbs in Stanley Park. Pics: MARTIN BOSTOCK

George Robson, president of Blackpool Rotary Club, said: “We did it last year for the first time and we have done it again this year.

“They are all purple to highlight our campaign for Purple4Polio.

“It’s not just our club, it’s several clubs across the UK.

“It’s to raise awareness for the campaign to eradicate Polio.”

The crocuses are expected to bloom at the end of February next year.

George said: “There were quite a number of people who stopped and said what are you doing, and we told them and they said how wonderful, it will be nice to see them when they come through.

“In fact, the park gardener did say to us that it will take a few seasons for them to establish themselves.

“It was very good because the ground was slightly soft, so we were able to press on quickly.

“We enjoyed doing it and we’d certainly like to do it again.”

Rotary has been campaigning to put an end to polio for the last 30 years.