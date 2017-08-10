Awards hopes for busy bee Jane

Fylde Coast PR consultancy, Catapult PR, is flouting convention and pouring a glass of mead, rather than bubbly, to celebrate achieving one of the highest number of award shortlistings in the 2017 CIPR PRide Awards NW

Within three days of being appointed to handle PR for the brand new dry mead brand, Apivino, based in The Cotswolds, the boutique public relations agency received a whopping four shortlistings in the country’s most prestigious regional PR awards.

Catapult’s work has made it a finalist in the categories of Best Integrated PR Campaign, Best Community Relations PR Campaign, Best Use of Photography and Design and Best Independent Practitioner, the latter being a personal award shortlisting for managing director, Jane Hunt. The results of all categories will be announced at the CIPR PRide Awards NW final, being held on November 2 at The Principal, Manchester.

As well as winning the PR account of Apivino, which makes its mead from honey made by Cotswolds bees, Catapult has also this celebrated being appointed to handle PR for Stoke-on-Trent based Rondeau Leisure.