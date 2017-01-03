College mission to design the future

How do you find the next Oscar-winning costumier or award-winning filmmaker?

That was the mission for students and staff from Blackpool and The Fylde College Creative Arts and Digital Industries department, who recently hosted a stand at the UCAS Design Your Future event at Manchester Central.

The event was aimed at people looking for a career in the creative industries and B&FC’s stand attracted a great deal of interest from potential candidates who wanted to know what the Ofsted Outstanding-rated College could offer them.

Nigel Brown, Head of Creative Arts and Digital Industries at the college, said: “We have attended events like this for a number of years and it is always interesting to speak to potential students about their career goals and look at how we can help them fulfil them.

“At Blackpool and The Fylde College, our whole ethos is about teaching students technical and professional skills which are industry relevant and prepare them for a successful career.

“That is always something which will interest driven, career-focussed candidates who are serious and passionate about working in the creative industries.”

Two notable success stories from B&FC’s Creative Arts and Digital Industries department have been Sarah Young, who was recently part of the Oscar and Bafta- winning team which created the costumes for Mad Max: Fury Road, and award- winning director Peter Chelsom.

Peter’s next film The Space Between Us features an all-star cast led by Asa Butterfield and Gary Oldman and is due out in February.

Nigel added: “Make no mistake, these are competitive industries where you will be up against many candidates for a small number of jobs so it is important to make the correct choices from the outset to stand out from the crowd.

“We believe in what we do and can point to a large number of successful people across a wide range of creative industries who began their careers at B&FC.”

The Design Your Future event offered people the opportunity to speak to representatives from various organisations about the prospects available to them

within the creative industries.

It included more than 100 exhibitors, workshops and demonstrations in subjects covering art, design, media, fashion, architecture, ceramics, 3D animation, mobile phone technology, multi-media and many more.