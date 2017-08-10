Faulty £2 coin to go for £1,000

A Blackpool expert has helped a customer who may be about to cash in on a faulty £2 coin.

Harrowside bullion and coin dealers Chard were delighted to get their hands on the rare and unusual coin and confirmed for the man that it was a genuine mistake and could be worth a small fortune.

Lawrence Chard, from Chards

The firm used its specialised equipment to check the 2007 Technology coin which has also been confirmed as a “striking error” by the Royal Mint.

Instead of having the two tone colouration of normal £2 coins, it is entirely made of the outer nickel/brass metal without the inner disc of cupro-nickel. It is likely to have been struck without the central piercing.

Lawrence Chard, from Chard’s, said they were fascinated when they were contacted by the owner.

He said: “We have a specialist piece of testing equipment which we use to check if coins are fake.

How it should look

“The Niton DXL Precious Metal Analyser analyses the metal content on various areas of the coin and the results showed that the 2007 single metal coin was consistent with the outer band of a circulation bi-metallic £2. This is an exciting find and we were delighted to have the chance to photograph this unusual striking error.

“More than 559 million £2 coins have been released into circulation, we’ve never seen one like this so we’re sure this will be of particular interest for collectors of rare coins. Depending on the amount of interest, we would not be surprised to see it achieve in excess of £1,300 as numismatists who specialise in striking errors seek to add it to their collection.”

Coin facts

Between 1997 – 2015, a total of 416,145,838 Technology £2 coins were put into circulation