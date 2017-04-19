FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2017: Five star rated businesses in Blackpool

All the Blackpool businesses rated five star in the food hygiene ratings.
Five Star
45 Watson Road, 45 Watson Road
97 Cafe and Bistro, No 97 Cafe Bistro, 97 Lytham Road
A & K Sweets and Treats, Ground Floor Flat, 18 Condor Grove
A & M Catering, 257 Dickson Road
Abbey Hotel, 31 Palatine Road
Abbey Road Chinese Take-Away, 180 Abbey Road
Abbeyfield(B’Pool)Soc Ltd, 116 Harrowside
Abingdon Fish & Seafood (Fish Plaice), Unit 2, Abingdon Street Market, 16-20 Abingdon Street
Acorn Lodge, 183 Reads Avenue
Acregate Chippy, 1-3 Acre Gate
Adam’s Pizza House, 46 St Annes Road
Adelaide House Prvt Hotel, 66-68 Adelaide Street
Akash, 76 Topping Street
Albert and the Lion, The Albert And The Lion, Bank Hey Street
Albert Road Stores, 110 Albert Road
Albion, 226 Red Bank Road
Albion Hotel, 14-16 Vance Road
Aldi, Unit 1, 357a Waterloo Road
Aldi Foodstore Ltd, Waterloo Road
Ali’s Fastfood, 5A Cherry Tree Road North
Alison’s Quid Bakery, 242-244 Lytham Road
Allendale Hotel, 104 Albert Road
Allsorts, 48 Abingdon Street
Alondra Hotel, 15 Hornby Road
Alpha, 9 King Edward Avenue
Ambassador Rest Home, 670-672 Lytham Road
Amber Court, 39 Kipling Drive
Ambrosini’s, 19 Squires Gate Lane
Angels guest House, 29 Reads Avenue
Anita’s Ice Cream Parlour - Blackpool Model Village, Blackpool Model Village, East Park Drive
Antalya, 92 Bond Street
Apollo Hotel, 7 Vance Road
Appleton House, 17 Yorkshire Street
Arabella, The Arabella, 102 Albert Road
Ardern Hotel, 99 Coronation Street
Ardsley, 20 Woodfield Road
Argosy Community Centre, Blackpool Corporation Housing Committee, Forshaw Avenue
Arlen Hotel, 132 Hornby Road
Arlingtons, 26 Leopold Grove
Aromas Coffee Shop, 150-158 Whitegate Drive
Arties Hotel, 9 St Chads Road
Ascent Trampoline Park, Unit A, Prestige House, Cornford Road
Ascot Hotel, 7 Alexandra Road
ASDA, 1 Welbeck Avenue
ASDA, 160 Cherry Tree Road
Asda Customer Cafe, 160 Cherry Tree Road
Ashbourne Lodge Rest Home, 8 Seventh Avenue
Ashcroft Day Nursery, Rear, 214 Whitegate Drive
Asia’s Finest Food Stuffs, 20 Deansgate
Aspire Hotel, 51 Albert Road
Aspired Futures, 216 Whitegate Drive
Assessment & Rehabilitation Centre, Clifton Avenue
Athene Hotel, 36 York Street
Auctioneer, 235-237 Lytham Road
Auntie Bs, 8 Deansgate
Autumn Leaves Rest Home, 502 Devonshire Road
Ava Rose, 74-76 Hornby Road
Avonbloom Rest Home, 351 Squires Gate Lane
Avondale Lodge, 419 Central Drive
Aysgarth House, 30 York Street
B & M Bargains, 19-21 Highfield Road
B & M Bargains, 307-321 Whitegate Drive
B & M Staff Canteen, Units 1A Rear 1C 1F 1G 3 And Part Unit 2, Squires Gate Industrial Estate, Squires Gate Lane
Babylon, 481B Waterloo Road
Baines Childrens Centre & Nursery, C E School, Penrose Avenue
Baines Endowed, C E School, Penrose Avenue
Balmoral Rest Home, 2 Conway Avenue
Bamford House Hotel, 28 York Street
Bannatynes Health Club, Rigby Road
Baptist Tabernacle, Baptist Tabernacle, 2 Springfield Road
Bargain Gifts, The Boardwalk, 111 Promenade
Bay Housing Association, 5-7 Clare Street
BCM Community Meals, 161 Mowbray Drive
Beach House, Festival House, Promenade
Beachcomber Licensed Restaurant & Steakhouse, Beachcomber, 499 Promenade
Beauchief Hotel, 48 King Edward Avenue
Beaucliffe, 22 Holmfield Road
Becca’s Bakes, 183 Vicarage Lane
Bed and Beach Hotel, 45 Woodfield Road
Beechfield Hotel, 106-110 Hornby Road
Belgravia Care Home, 406 Promenade
Bella Italia, 23 Church Street
Bella Italia, 75 Victoria Street
Bella Morso, 15 Alconbury Crescent
Belle Vue Hotel, Belle Vue Hotel, Whitegate Drive
Bells Kitchen, 1 Trafalgar Road
Bel-Reve Hotel, 28 Hornby Road
Belsfield House, 4 Carlin Gate
Belvedere Hotel, 77 Dickson Road
Benson Hotel, 4 Derby Road
Bentleys Fish and Chips, 131 Bond Street
Berkswell Hotel, 8 Withnell Road
Berwick House Rest Home, 1 Berwick Road
Berwyn Hotel, 1 Finchley Road
Beulah Hotel, 262 Queens Promenade
Beverley Dean, Beverley Hotel, 25 Dean Street
Beverley Hotel, 26 St Chads Road
Beverley Hotel, 4 Charnley Road
Bex’s Big Baps, 40 Kingston Avenue
BHS, 26-32 Church Street
Big Baps Sandwich Shop, 130 Harrowside
Big Butts, 273A Church Street
Big Pan Cuisine - FV/BL54 FXV, 38 Raleigh Avenue
Big Wheel Catering Kiosk, Promenade
Bing Lea, 24 Banks Street
Birch house hotel, 81 Coronation Street
Birch Villa Hotel, 32 St Chads Road
Bispham Butties, 42 Red Bank Road
Bispham Kitchen, 14-22 Red Bank Road
Bispham Nurse Led Therapy Unit, Bispham Hospital Rehabilitation Unit, Ryscar Way
BJFF Snack Bar, Carr Road
Blackmore’s B & B, 7 St Bedes Avenue
Blackpool and Fylde College, Ashfield Road
Blackpool Aspire Academy, Aspire Academy, Bispham Road
Blackpool City Learning Centre, 2a Dinmore Avenue
Blackpool Gateway Academy, Blackpool Gateway Academy, Seymour Road
Blackpool Rocks, Unit 2B, South Pier, Promenade
Blackpool Zoo, Woodside Drive
Blenheim Mount Hotel, 207 Promenade
Blesma, 539 Lytham Road
Blue C Hotel, 82 Queens Promenade
Bluebell Lodge Nursery, 361 St Annes Road
Blueberries, 72 Highfield Road
Bobins, 30 Empress Drive
Boonnak Thai Restaurant, 60 Topping Street
Boots the Chemist, 28-38 Bank Hey Street
Boston Hotel, 34 Queens Promenade
Bounce Play Centre, Unit 2, 71 Moor Park Avenue
B’pool Centre for Independant Living, 259 Whitegate Drive
Bradleys Hotel, 80 Albert Road
Branston Lodge Guest House, 64 Withnell Road
Bread Basket Cheese Deli (unit 28a), Abingdon Street Market, 16-20 Abingdon Street
Bread Basket Deli, Abingdon Street Market, 16-20 Abingdon Street
Brema Hotel, 110 Coronation Street
Brendas Sandwich Express, 7 Newton Drive
Brene Hotel, 37 Lord Street
Briardene Hotel, 56 Kelso Avenue
Brincliffe, 168-170 Queens Promenade
Broadway Nursing Home, 26 Broadway
Bromley Hotel, 306 Promenade
Bronswick House Rest Home, 16-18 Chesterfield Road
Bronte House Hotel, 29 Alexandra Road
Buffet Zurich, 1 Sheringham Avenue
Burger Bar, Kiosk, 273 Promenade
Burger bar, Unit 18, South Pier, Promenade
Burger King, Burger King, Pleasure Beach, Promenade
Burger King, Unit 1 And 2 The Food Deck, Hounds Hill Centre, Victoria Street
Burlingtons, The Burlington, Lytham Road
Busy Bee Nursery, The Citadel, Raikes Parade
Butlers, 39 Reads Avenue
Butterfingers, 8, The Enterprise Centre, 291-305 Lytham Road
Butterfly Lodge, 502 Lytham Road
Buttermilk, 101 Highfield Road
Butty Bar, 283 Devonshire Road
By The Beach, 557-559 New South Promenade
By the seaside, 22 St Chads Road
C Fresh, 110 Lytham Road
C Fresh, 72 Foxhall Road
C4 Curry House, 21 Station Road
Cafe 15, 15E Cocker Street
Cafe Fresch, 61 Victoria Street
Cafe Twenty One, 21 Common Edge Road
Caffe Nero, Unit 33-35, Hounds Hill Centre, Victoria Street
Cake Tin Delights, 36 Baines Avenue
Cake-a-licious, 16 Hawes Side Lane
Caledonia House Hotel, 83 Hornby Road
Camelot House, 24 Crystal Road
Cameo Hotel, 30 Hornby Road
Campbell’s Sandwich Bar, 288 Highfield Road
Canasta Hotel, 288-290 Promenade
Canda Hotel, Canda Hotel, 34 Vance Road
Candy Stop, 60 Highfield Road
Cardoun Hotel, 15 St Chads Road
Carlton Hotel, 282-286 Promenade
Carn Brae Hotel, 657-659 New South Promenade
Carne, 3 Sandridge Place
Caroldene Hotel, 12 Woodfield Road
Carousel Hotel, 663-671 New South Promenade
Carsons Carvery, Unit 2, Grand Theatre, Corporation Street
Catonis Fish and Chips, 221 Cherry Tree Road
Cavendish House, 11 Pleasant Street
Cedar View Cafe, 18 Deansgate
Central Pier Seafood, Promenade
Chadberry House Hotel, 11 St Chads Road
Chaplins Hotel, 15 Albert Road
Charnley Gold, 38 Charnley Road
Chaseley Care Home, 404 Promenade
Chelsea Kindergarten, 12 Chelsea Avenue
Chelston Hotel, 80 Palatine Road
Chequers Plaza, 24 Queens Promenade
Cherry Tree, 319 Vicarage Lane
Cherry Tree, 34 Palatine Road
Cherry Tree Treats, 265 Park Road
Chesterfield Hotel,, 5 Wellington Road
China Town, 163 Layton Road
Chit Chat Cafe, Flat 1, Tulloch Court, Cherry Tree Road
Chloe’s Cakes & Bakes, 7 Solway Close
Choice Confectionary, Units 8-9, Coral Island, 1-23 Promenade
Choice Meats Catering Limited, 218-226 Dickson Road
Chorlton Hotel, 38 Hull Road
Chy-Gro, 261 Talbot Road
Ciao Ciao, Jamaican Paradise , 300 Devonshire Road
Claremont Community Cafe, Claremont Community Primary School, Westminster Road
Claremont Hotel, 264-280 Promenade
Claremont Primary School Kitchen, Claremont Community Primary School, Westminster Road
Clarron House, , 22 Leopold Grove
Clevedon Lodge (Procare), 23 Clevedon Road
Cleveland Hotel, 79 Coronation Street
Cliff Head Hotel, 174 Queens Promenade
Clifford Lodge, 12 Clifford Road
Cliffs Hotel, 22 Queens Promenade
Clifton Court Hotel, 12 Clifton Drive
Clifton Hotel, 56 Charnley Road
Clifton House, 38 Bairstow Street
Coffee & Cake 2, Ground Floor, 2-7 Gynn Square
Coffee and cake, 7 Nelson Road
Coffee Pot, 12 Birley Street
Coffee Shop, 31 Lytham Road
Coffee Talk, 54 Towneley Avenue
Column House, 40 Carlin Gate
Colwyn Private Hotel, Colwyn Hotel, 569 New South Promenade
Comfort Zone, North Shore Methodist Church, Dickson Road
Community Cafe, Lightwood Avenue
Cookie Wookies, 322 Central Drive
Cooperative, 210-214 Central Drive
Cooperative Food, 225-227 Preston Old Road
Coral Island, Coral Island, 1-23 Promenade
Corona Hotel, 18-20 Clifton Drive
Costa Coffee, 160-170 Devonshire Road
Costa Coffee, 44-46 Church Street
Costa Coffee (BVH Main entrance), Whinney Heys Road
Costa Coffee LTD, Unit N12, Hounds Hill Centre, Victoria Street
Costcutter, 106 Ribble Road
Cottage Cafe, 28-30 Foxhall Road
Country Hamper, 436-438 Talbot Road
Craig y Don, 209-213 Promenade
Craimar, 32 Hull Road
Crescent, 70 Hornby Road
Cresta, 85 Withnell Road
Croydon Hotel, The Croyden, 12 Empress Drive
Crumbs Sandwiches, 93 Holmfield Road
Cumberland Hotel, 53 Station Road
Cunliffes Garage, 113A Poulton Road
Curry Time, 83 Vicarage Lane
Cut Price Rock Shop (Rock City II), Unit 10, South Pier, Promenade
D & J Ices, 25 Scott Close
Danescourt Hotel, 10 Station Road
Danescourt Lodge, 14 Station Road
Darfield Hotel, 54 Charnley Road
Dar’Pol, 4 Bloomfield Road
DC’s Pitstop, Dcs Pitstop, 25-43 Promenade
De La Warr Butchers, 335 Red Bank Road
De Lovely, 82 Lord Street
De Vere Hotel, East Park Drive
Debenhams, Unit N4, Hounds Hill Centre
Deneside, 27 Albert Road
Denmar Hotel, 87 Withnell Road
Derby Supper Bar, 273 Dickson Road
Devonshire Academy (Devonshire County Primary School), Devonshire County Primary, Devonshire Road
Devonshire Arms Hotel, Hotel, Devonshire Road
DMC Meats, Unit 43, Abingdon Street Market, 16-20 Abingdon Street
Dominos Pizza, 141-147 Abbey Road
Domino’s Pizza, 279 Devonshire Road
Domino’s Pizza, 483 Waterloo Road
Domino’s Pizza, 67 Whitegate Drive
Donut Hut, Unit 3A, South Pier, Promenade
Donut Stall, Unit 25, South Pier, Promenade
Doric Hotel, 48-52 Queens Promenade
Drug Stores, 2 Lytham Road
Duke of York, Duke Of York Hotel, Dickson Road
Dunblane House, 73 Bloomfield Road
Dunes Day Nusery, 3 Dunes Avenue
Dunes Hotel, 561 Lytham Road
Dutton Arms, Duttons Arms, Promenade
DW Sports Fitness, 1 Sanderson Way
Eastpines Friary, 36 Eastpines Drive
E-Cig Switch Coffee House, 11 Cedar Square
Edelweiss Hotel, 36 St Chads Road
Ed’s Easy Diner, Unit 30, Hounds Hill Centre, Victoria Street
Elgin Hotel, 36-42 Queens Promenade
Elizabeth street Fish and Chips, 111 Elizabeth Street
Elm House, 22 Derby Road
Elmsdene Rest Home, 37-41 Dean Street
Emmerdale Guest House, 51 Shaw Road
Empire Bingo (Snack House), 173-183 Hawes Side Lane
Eurest Catering, Government Buildings, Warbreck Hill Road
Every Little Cupcake, 14 Eastbourne Road
Extra Mile Catering (Xmcatering), 15 Cleator Avenue
Fairhaven Hotel, 27-29 Woodfield Road
Fairhaven Hotel, 7-9 Charnley Road
Fairhaven Private Hotel, 46 Palatine Road
Fairmont, 40 King Edward Avenue
Fairway, 34-36 Hull Road
Falkland Hotel, 86-88 Lord Street
Farm Fresh, 146-148 Central Drive
Farmers Arms, 2-4 Highfield Road
Farmfoods, 102-108 Devonshire Road
Farmhouse Pantry, 75 Vicarage Lane
Farthings Nursing Home, Farthings Nursing Home, Wilson Square
Feastabout, 9 Queen Square
Feng Shui Care Home, 661 New South Promenade
Fern Villa Hotel, 73 Albert Road
Ferndale Hotel, 12 Vance Road
Fir Trees Guest House, 49 St Chads Road
Fish & Chips, Unit 2A, South Pier, Promenade
Fish Loves Chips, 114-116 St Annes Road
Flames, 6-10 Queen Square
Floral Tea Room, Adjacent Offices Carleton Crematorium, Stocks Road
Fortuna House, 32 Rawcliffe Street
Fossil Tree Hotel (form’ Robin Hood Hotel), 100 Queens Promenade
Four Seasons Hotel, 42 St Chads Road
Frankie & Bennys, Rigby Road
Franklin Hotel, 32 Hornby Road
Franky’s, 308-310 Lytham Road
Fresh, 99 Bispham Road
Fresh ‘n’ Fruity, 7 Highfield Road
Friends Bar and Restaurant, 68 Central Drive
Front Ices, Unit 1, North Pier, Promenade
Fruit and veg shop, Ground Floor, 294 Lytham Road
Fudge Shop, Unit 26, South Pier, Promenade
Funny Girls, 5 Dickson Road
Fylde Coast Hospital, St Walburgas Road
Fylde Hotel, 93-95 Palatine Road
G S Maguire, 128 Egerton Road
Gabrielles, 77 Lord Street
Garnett Hotel, 18 Lord Street
Gentings Casino, 64 Queens Promenade
George Street Fisheries, 52 George Street
Gilberts Staff Canteen, Gilberts Staff Canteen, 22 Lee Road
Gilwood Lodge Care Centre, Gilwood Lodge Care Centre , Clifton Drive
Glasdon Staff Canteen, Preston New Road
Glen Allan Hotel, 22 Hornby Road
Glen Tanar, 65 Cavendish Road
Glenheath Hotel, 73 Lord Street
Glenmore/Porthole, 19 Woodfield Road
Glenroyd Nursing Home, Glenroyd Nursing Home, Whitegate Drive
Glenthorne, 126-128 Reads Avenue
Glenview Hotel, 18 Vance Road
Go Greek, 15-17 Westcliffe Drive
Golden Eagle, Golden Eagle Hotel, Warren Drive
Golden Flower, 15 Moor Park Avenue
Golden Sands, 19 St Chads Road
Golden Sands, 20 Gynn Avenue
Golden Years Rest Home, 47-49 Shaftesbury Avenue
Good View, 471 St Annes Road
Grace’s Place Cafe, Adjacent, 96b Coronation Street
Grads Cafe Blackpool & Fylde College, Blackpool And Fylde College, Palatine Road
Grampian House, 4 Pleasant Street
Grand Villa, 49 Shaw Road
Grange hotel, 112 Hornby Road
Grange House, 23 Hull Road
Granville Hotel, 12 Station Road
Great Wall, 61 St Leonards Road
Greenhouse Flowers, 250 Whitegate Drive
Green’s Fresh and Ready, Greens Fresh And Ready , 58 Highfield Road
Greggs, 16 Adelaide Street West
Greggs, 3 Welbeck Avenue
Greggs, 72 Church Street
Gregg’s, Unit 2, 357a Waterloo Road
Grosvenor Casino, Sandcastle, Promenade
Grosvenor View Hotel, 7 King Edward Avenue
Gurkha Restaurant & Bar, Gurkha Buffet Restaurant & Bar, 148-154 Waterloo Road
Gwenlyn House, 17 Chesterfield Road
Gynn Pub, Accomodation, 341 Dickson Road
Haddon Court Rest Home, 10-14 Haddon Road
Halfway House Public House, Halfway House Hotel, St Annes Road
Halifax Hotel, 35 Albert Road
Happy Days, Rear Of, Gateway House, 5 King Street
Happy Days Nursery, Happy Days Nursery, Whinney Heys Road
Happy Dayz Amusements (C J’s Bistro), 93-95 Promenade
Happy Return Hotel, 17-19 Hull Road
Happy Tots Nursery, St Pauls Vicarage, Egerton Road
Harrold Rigbys, 50 Waterloo Road
Harrowside Chip Shop, 67-69 Harrowside
Harry Ramsdens, Unit 1, Tower Building, Victoria Street
Harry Ramsdens, Unit 2, Tower Building, Victoria Street
Harry’s on the Prom, Shop, 45-59 Promenade
Hart’s Amusements, 214-220 Queens Promenade
Hartshead Hotel, 17 King Edward Avenue
Hash Browns, 161 Layton Road
Hatton Hotel, 10 Banks Street
Hauze, 28-30 Talbot Road
Hawes Side Nursery, Pedders Lane
Hawes Side Primary School Kitchen, Pedders Lane
Hayward Hotel, 39 Dickson Road
Headlands, 611-613 New South Promenade
Helmshore Hotel, 24-28 Charnley Road
Heron Foods, 78 Bank Hey Street
Highbury House, 580-582 Lytham Road
Highfield Health & Wellbeing Service, Highfield Day Centre, Highfield Road
Highfield Hotel, 6 Empress Drive
Highfield Hotel, Highfield Road
Highfield Humanities College, Highfield Humanities College, Highfield Road
Highfield Road Nursery, Rear Of, 155 Highfield Road
Highfurlong Special School, Highfurlong Special School, Blackpool Old Road
Highgrove Rest Home, 88-90 St Annes Road
Hilbre Hotel, 23 Dean Street
Hilton Hotel, Hilton Blackpool, Promenade
His Provisions (Cafe), 272-274 Central Drive
HMV Diner (Jameson Catering), Units 6 And 7, Coral Island, 1-23 Promenade
Hole in the Wall Cafe, Lower Promenade, Promenade
Hollins Bank (Orchard Lodge), 601-603 Lytham Road
Holly House, 20 Pleasant Street
Holmeleigh Hotel, 13 Withnell Road
Holm-Lea, 74 Palatine Road
Holmside House, 24 Barton Avenue
Home Bargains, 70-72 Tyldesley Road
Home for the Autistic, 90 All Hallows Road
Honest Crust, 4 Onslow Road
Honeysuckle House, 10-12 Greystoke Place
Hornby House Hotel, 24 Hornby Road
Horncliffe House Residential Home, 35 Horncliffe Road
Hotdog Stall, Unit 3, Coral Island, 1-23 Promenade
Hotel Babylon, Hotel Pierre, 8 Banks Street
Hotel Bambi, 27 Bright Street
Hotel Libra, 30 Palatine Road
Hotel Montclair, 95 Albert Road
Hotel Pilatus, 10 Willshaw Road
Hotel Royale, 31 Lord Street
Hotel Wilmar (WilmarHouse), 42 Osborne Road
Hound Dog Hotel, 25 Bairstow Street
Howard Hotel, Howard Hotel, 292 Promenade
Hurstmere Hotel, 5 Alexandra Road
Ibis styles, Ibis Styles, Talbot Square
Ice Cream Kiosk, Kiosk 3C, Coral Island, 1-23 Promenade
Iceland, 7 Welbeck Avenue
Iceland Frozen Foods, 8-10 Topping Street
Icing on the Cake, 89 Ashfield Road
Imperial Hotel, Promenade
Imperial Pub, 69-71 Talbot Road
Independent Living, Warren Manor, Warren Drive
Indian Orchard, 265A Devonshire Road
Instore Pound Stretchers Ltd, 4-6 Albert Road
Italian Pantry, 98-100 Highfield Road
Italio, 1-5 Highfield Road
Jacks, Unit 1, Coral Island, 1-23 Promenade
Jacqui’s Sandwich Shop, 92A Coronation Street
Jade Delight, 69 Bond Street
Jah Jireh, 127-131 Reads Avenue
Jamie’s at 90 Highfield Road, 90 Highfield Road
Jellie Beanz, , 46A Central Drive
Jo Jo’s Cupcakes, 48 Highfield Road
Jolly Haddock, 393 Central Drive
Jude’s Kitchen, 109 Mowbray Drive
Just Desserts, Unit K1, Hounds Hill Centre, Victoria Street
Kate’s Bakes, 2 Emerald Close
Keighley House, 82 Withnell Road
Kellycakes, 4 Whitegate Drive
Kellys Hot Food, Unit 1B, South Pier, Promenade
Kendal Hotel, 76 Withnell Road
Kenley Hotel, 29 St Chads Road
KFC, 302-306 Lytham Road
KFC, Bank Hey Street
KFC Drive Thru, Kfc Restaurant, Cornelian Way
Kimberley House Hotel, 8 St Chads Road
King Cone, 76 Bryning Avenue
King Edward Rest Home, 7-9 Warbreck Drive
King Tute, 18-22A Dale Street
Kings Church, 10 Beaufort Avenue
Kings Court Hotel, 34 King Edward Avenue
Kings Cross Hotel, 44 Charnley Road
Kingscliffe Hotel, 78 Hornby Road
Kingsway Hotel, 68 Charnley Road
Kiosk Museum, 17 Chapel Street
Kirkstead Hotel, 30 Bairstow Street
Koziolek, 271 Church Street
KPT Bolton Street News, 90 Bolton Street
Kwizeen, 47-49 King Street
La Fontana, 17 Clifton Street
La Piazza II, 65-67 Red Bank Road
La Tour Hotel, 92-94 Albert Road
Laines, 332 Church Street
Langdales, 117-119 Hornby Road
Langroyd Hotel, 47 Station Road
Langwood Hotel, 250 Queens Promenade
Lark Inn Hotel, 41 Banks Street
Lawrence House Hotel, 33 General Street
Lawton Hotel, 58-66 Charnley Road
Layton Lodge, 1 Bispham Road
Layton Primary School Kitchen, Layton Primary School, Lynwood Avenue
Layton Rakes, 17-19 Market Street
Leatham Park Hotel, 21 Tyldesley Road
Leawood, 72 Hornby Road
Lenbrook Hotel, 69 Lord Street
Liberty Bakehouse, 506 Midgeland Road
Libertys Hotel, 1-2 Cocker Square
Lichfield Hotel, 243 Promenade
Lidl Food Store, 127 Devonshire Road
Lidl Foodstores, Uk Gmbh, Bloomfield Road
Lidl Uk Gmbh, 4 Anchorsholme Lane West
Lido Royal Cafe, 277-279 Lytham Road
Lightpool Coffee, Lysander House, Shorebury Point, Amy Johnson Way
Lindale Cafe, Lindale Cafe, 30-32 Dale Street
Lindum Hotel, 33 Hull Road
Links Lodge, 16 Links Road
Little Angels, 1-5 Fredora Avenue
Little Rainbows Childrens Nursery, The Hollies Day Nursery, Abingdon Street
Llanryan House, 37 Reads Avenue
Local Choice Mini Market, 189 Lytham Road
Long Eaton Hotel, Long Eaton Hotel, 6-8 Northumberland Avenue
Lunch Factory Ltd, 25 Westcliffe Drive
Lush Catering at Blackpool Transport Canteen, 24 Market Street
Lush Catering at SSLTC, Midgeland Road
Lynalan Hotel, 78 Palatine Road
Lyndale Hotel, 11 Bairstow Street
Lyndene, 37 Crystal Road
Lyndene Hotel, 21-23 Bairstow Street
Lyndhurst Hotel, 18 Banks Street
Lyric Hotel, 329 Promenade
M & M Catering, 93-95 Squires Gate Lane
M Local, Morrisons Local , Cornelian Way
Mackintosh Hotel, 5 Gynn Avenue
Mad about Pizza, 274 Waterloo Road
Maddisons Cafe Bar, 52-54 Red Bank Road
Majestic Sandwich Bar, 285A Whitegate Drive
Mama’s Kitchen, 3 Marton Drive
Mamma’s Ristorante, 38-40 Topping Street
Manchester House Hotel, , 77 Withnell Road
Mandarin, 27 Clifton Street
Manor Grove Hotel, 24 Leopold Grove
Manor House Hotel, 6 St Chads Road
Manor Nursery School, The Manor Nursery, Mythop Road
Mario’s, 16A Dickson Road
Marissa Fudge and Nougat Shop, Unit 37, Central Pier, Promenade
Market Cafe, Unit 58, Abingdon Street Market, 16-20 Abingdon Street
Marks & Spencer, 49 Church Street
Marks & Spencer, Whinney Heys Road
Marton County Primary Sch, Marton Academy, Whernside
Marton Meats, Suite 1, Brinwell Business Centre, Brinwell Road
Marton Mere Holiday Village, Mythop Road
Masonic Hall, 83-85 Adelaide Street
Maydor, The Mador, 20 Bairstow Street
MC Meats, Unit 5-5a, Abingdon Street Market, 16-20 Abingdon Street
McColls, 114 Bispham Road
McColls, 19-21 Red Bank Road
McColls, 193-195 Preston Old Road
McColls, 38-40 Anchorsholme Lane East
McColls, 39-43 Westcliffe Drive
McColls, 70 Egerton Road
McDonalds, 449-451 Promenade
McDonalds, 84 Bank Hey Street
McDonalds, Rigby Road
McDonalds Drive Thru, Mcdonalds Restaurants Ltd, Cherry Tree Road North
Meadow Kindergarten, The Bungalow, Old Meadow Lane
Mecca Bingo, Talbot Road
Megabytes, 175 Dickson Road
Meherin, 7 Anchorsholme Lane East
Melly Moo’s/Smileys One Stop Shop, 443-449 Waterloo Road
Mere Park Hotel, Preston Old Road
Mereside Chippy, Unit 1A, Langdale Place
Mereside Primary School + Junior, Mereside Primary School And Junior, Langdale Road
Mermaid Cafe, 21 Chapel Street
Merry-Cat, 39 Layton Road
Merwood Rest Home, 310 Queens Promenade
Methodist Action North West, 241 Bispham Road
Metropole Hotel, Hotel Metropole, Princess Parade
Middle Chippy, 135-137 Red Bank Road
Middleton Hotel, 55 Holmfield Road
Millies Cookies, Unit N13a, Hounds Hill Centre, Victoria Street
Mokha, 5 Worsley Avenue
Molloy’s, Molloys, 23 Talbot Road
Molly’s Pantry, 262 Waterloo Road
Montagues, 73 Highfield Road
Montgomery High School Language College, All Hallows Road
Monty’s Cafe at Claremont Community Centre, North Shore Methodist Church, Dickson Road
Moor Park Health & Leisure Centre, Moor Park Leisure Centre , Bristol Avenue
Moorbank Guest House, 26-28 Moore Street
Moorevilla Day Nursery, 245 Midgeland Road
Moorings Hotel, 50-52 Seafield Road
Moray House Hotel, , 28 Withnell Road
Morgans on the Prom and Charlton Hotel, 375 Promenade
Morgan’s Outside Catering, 15 Harewood Avenue
Mornington Hotel, 16 Station Road
Morrisey House, 17 Dean Street
Mr Chippy, 15, Ocean Boulevard, Promenade
Mr Chips, 113-119 Egerton Road
Mr Simms Olde Sweet Shoppe, Unit 17, Hounds Hill Centre, Victoria Street
Mr Whippy Ice cream, Unit 3B, South Pier, Promenade
Mr Whippy Ices N633TCN, 100 Westmorland Avenue
Mums Cafe, 16 Plymouth Road
Myrtle hotel, 25 Albert Road
Nandos, 29-31 Church Street
Napier Lodge Rest Home, 45-47 Napier Avenue
Nathans Parlour, Unit 1A, South Pier, Promenade
New Anchor Fish & Chips, New Anchor Chip Shop, 42 Anchorsholme Lane East
New Norbreck Chippy, 86 Norbreck Road
New Oaklea, 30 Lytham Road
New Trentwood Hotel, 36-38 Dickson Road
New Victoria Care Home, 137-139 Hornby Road
New Westmere Day Nursery, 78 Vicarage Lane
Newburn Hotel, 48 Withnell Road
Newholme Hotel, 2 Wilton Parade
Newhouse News, Adjacent, 198 Newhouse Road
Newlands Hotel, 40 Bairstow Street
Newton House, 183 Newton Drive
NISA, 89 Holmfield Road
No 11, 11 Moor Park Avenue
No 3 Chippy, 2 Whitegate Drive
No. 3, Number Three Hotel, Whitegate Drive
Norbreck Castle, Hotel, Queens Promenade
Norbreck Happy Days Nursery, Russell Avenue
Norbreck Primary School, Norbreck Road
Norfolk House Hotel, 51 St Chads Road
North Ocean (Stone Grill), 390-392 Promenade
North Pier Carousel (The Stables), Promenade
North Shore Catering Ltd, Blackpool North Shore Golf Club, Devonshire Road
North Shore Nursing Home, 3 St Stephens Avenue
Northcrest Hotel, North Crest, 22 King Edward Avenue
Northern Lights, 26 Springfield Road
Norwood Hotel, 35 Hull Road
Nosh, Nosh, 20 Whitegate Drive
Notarianni Bros, 9 Waterloo Road
Nougat, Unit 11, North Pier, Promenade
Nougat Shop, Unit 4, Coral Island, 1-23 Promenade
Nour Lebanese, 82 Topping Street
Number 5, 5 Cedar Square
Number One South Beach, 4 Harrowside West
Number Twenty Five Guest House, Number Twenty Five, 25 Alexandra Road
Nunzios, 2-4 Queen Street
Oak House, 9-11 Knowle Avenue
Oak Lea Hotel, 83-87 Albert Road
Oakleigh Hotel, 18-20 Wellington Road
Oban House, 63 Holmfield Road
Odeon Cinema, The Odeon, Rigby Road
Once Upon A Cupcake, 5 Poolhill Close
One Stop, 47 Chepstow Road
One Stop Takeaway, 252 Preston Old Road
Onslow Plaice, 77 Onslow Road
Orange Fish (unit 3), 495-497 Promenade
Oregon Hotel, 26 Lonsdale Road
Oriental Chop Suey Bar, 231 Central Drive
Owls Rest Home, 168 St Annes Road
Pablos Fish and Chips, 491 Promenade
Pablos Kiosk, 491 Promenade
Palma Cafe, 16-20 Central Drive
Papaz, 184-186 Dickson Road
Parade Rest Home, 31 Raikes Parade
Park House Hotel, 308-316 Promenade
Park Villa, 70 Palatine Road
Parkhaven, 53 Gorse Road
Pearl Hotel, 52 Charnley Road
Pebbles Day Nursery, 133 Cavendish Road
Peerless Hotel, 33 Dickson Road
Pembroke Guest House, 17 Banks Street
Pembroke Hotel, 11 King Edward Avenue
Pendeen Hotel, 16 Lonsdale Road
Penhryn Hotel, 38 King Edward Avenue
Pennystone Court, Pennystone Court, 28 Handsworth Road
Phil’s Coffee Shop, 420 Waterloo Road
Phoenix Guest House, Phoenix Guest House, 12 Cocker Street
Pick ‘n’ Mix, 399 Central Drive
Pier End Cafe, Units 40 41 And 42, Central Pier, Promenade
Pier View, 16 Banks Street
Piers House, 334 St Annes Road
Pie’s The Limit, 7 Drakelowe Avenue
Piped Dreams, 2 Wheatfield Close
Pizza Express, 88-94 Church Street
Pizza Giulio, 26a Lytham Road
Pizza Hut, 323 Red Bank Road
Pizza Hut, 3-4, Ocean Boulevard, Promenade
Pizza Hut, Palladium Buildings, Waterloo Road
Pizza Hut, Restaurant, Cornelian Way
PK Kids Nursery, Unit 5 Rear Of, 251 Vicarage Lane
Planet Kaos, Unit 5 Rear Of, 251 Vicarage Lane
Playdays Nursery, 1 Salthouse Avenue
Pleasure Beach, Promenade
Polo Market, 65-67 Waterloo Road
Port of Call Guest House, 10 Coop Street
Potters Newsagents, 8 Bond Street
Pound Store, 21 Church Street
Poundbakery, 65 Victoria Street
Poundland, Unit E Blackpool Retail Park, Amy Johnson Way
Premier Convenience Store, 44 St Annes Road
Preston Old Rd Chippy, 187 Preston Old Road
Preston Polski Sklep Miesny, 158 Lytham Road
Prezzo, 19-23 Victoria Street
Primrose House Nursery, 21 Devonshire Road
Princess Alexandra Home, Bosworth Place
Pro Care Dispersed Housing, 3 Sherbourne Road
Promenade Cafe, 7 Cocker Square
Proove of the Pudding, 10 Allandale
Prospect Hotel, 40 St Chads Road
Queen Victoria, 60 Station Road
Queens Promenade Hotel, 32 Queens Promenade
Quilligans, 95 Church Street
R&B’s Kitchen, 104-106 Talbot Road
Raffles, 1-1A Cunliffe Road
Raffles Hotel, 73-75 Hornby Road
Rayners, 4 Woodfield Road
Red Bank Chinese Hot Takeaway, 34 Red Bank Road
Red Lion, Hotel, Devonshire Road
Red Oak Rest Home, 196 St Annes Road
Redbricks Care Home, 512 Queens Promenade
Respite Centre, 1a Coopers Way
Revolution, 35 Market Street
Rhoslyn Hotel, 10 Wellington Road
Richley Hotel, 59 Hornby Road
Rimini Hotel, 31 Wellington Road
Ringbane House, 14 St Chads Road
Rio Rita, 49 Withnell Road
Rite Bite, 23 East Topping Street
Rivacre Rest Home, 3-5 Grasmere Road
Riviera Hotel, 23 Hornby Road
Roachvale, 88 Withnell Road
Roberts Oyster Bar, 90 Promenade
Rockdene, 50 St Chads Road
Ron Reddy Butchers, 6 Topping Street
Roosters Fried Chicken, El Taco Loco, Real Cafe, Unit 3 The Food Deck, Hounds Hill Centre, Victoria Street
Roseacre Nursery, , Stonycroft Avenue
Roseacre Primary Academy, , Stonycroft Avenue
Rosebank Villa hotel, 18-20 Leopold Grove
Rosedene Hotel, 100 Coronation Street
Roselea Hotel, 67 Albert Road
Rossall House, 36 Alexandra Road
Rossdene House, 12 Gynn Avenue
Route 66 Diner, 78 Talbot Road
Rowley’s at BFC ltd, Second Floor Blackpool Stadium, Seasiders Way
Royal British Legion Club, 33-41 King Street
Royal Hotel, 57 Clifton Drive
Rubens Hotel, 39 Lord Street
Ruchi, 303-305 Squires Gate Lane
Ruocco’s VE58 HRZ, 327 Highfield Road
Ruskin Hotel, 55-61 Albert Road
Rutland Hotel, 330 Promenade
Ryecourt Nursing Home, 264-266 Queens Promenade
Sabai Sabai, 58 St Annes Road
Saddle Chippy, 282 Whitegate Drive
Saddle Inn, 286 Whitegate Drive
Safehands Green Start Nursery, Blackpool Football Club, Bloomfield Road
Sailyn, 41 Palatine Road
Sainsbury’s, 80 Red Bank Road
Sainsbury’s, Sainsburys Superstore, Talbot Road
Salem Methodist Church, Westcliffe Drive
Salendine House, 44 St Chads Road
Salvation Army (Over Sixty Luncheon Club), The Salvation Army, Dorset Street
Sams Chippy, 50A Dickson Road
San Diego Guesthouse, 10 Osborne Road
Sandalwood Hotel, 3 Gynn Avenue
Sandcastle Waterpark, Sandcastle, Promenade
Sands Hotel, 485 Promenade
Sands Venue, Palatine Buildings, Promenade
Sandycroft Nursing Home, Sandycroft Nursing Home, 366-368 Lytham Road
Sapori, 34-36 Clifton Street
Savoy, 1C Mere Road
Savoy Hotel, 2-4 Queens Promenade
Sayers, 1-3 Layton Road
Sayers, 267 Lytham Road
Sayers, 32 Abingdon Street
Sayers, 325 Whitegate Drive
Sayers, 517 Lytham Road
Sayers Bakery, 337 Red Bank Road
Scala Hotel, 22 Clifton Drive
Scarlets, 87 Lord Street
Seaclose Private Hotel, 21 Banks Street
Seacrest Hotel, 41 Rawcliffe Street
Seashells Nursery, 144 Newhouse Road
Seaside Hotel, 35 Bairstow Street
Seasiders Snack Shop, Unit 5, Spen Business Park, Ashworth Road
Seasons 24, 24 Lonsdale Road
Seniors, 2 All Hallows Road
Shananagens Guest House, 7 Barton Avenue
Shapla Spice, 94 Highfield Road
Shazron Hotel, 4 Havelock Street
Shirley Heights Hotel, 114 Coronation Street
Shovels, 260 Common Edge Road
Silcocks, 125-141 Promenade
Simons Plaice, 6 Common Edge Road
Simply Sandwiches, 1 Gynn Square
Sixth Form College, Blackpool Old Road
Slice Pizza Company (unit 2), 495-497 Promenade
Smithy’s Sandwich Bar, 24-26 High Street
Smithy’s Sandwich Bar, 266 Church Street
Snackery, 58 Waterloo Road
Sno Fro, 77 Harrowside
Sonora Park, 17 Albert Road
Sorrento House, 83 Coronation Street
South Sea, 519 Lytham Road
South Shore Academy, South Shore Academy (Palatine Sports College), St Annes Road
Spar, Office A First Floor, 223 Bispham Road
Spar/ Subway, 3 Kincraig Road
Sparky’s Cafe and Shop, The Harbour, Windmill Rise
Springfield Hotel, 35 Charnley Road
Springfield Lodge, 63 Springfield Road
Spud O Licious, 50 Limerick Road
Squires Gate Fish & Chips, 9 Squires Gate Lane
Squirrel Catering, 211 Bispham Road
Squirrel Public House, Squirrel Hotel, Squirrel Hotel, Bispham Road
Squirrels Nursery, 49 Toronto Avenue
St Annes Church, 80 Salmesbury Avenue
St Friary, 44 St Annes Road
St Georges C of E High School, Cherry Tree Road
St Kentigerns Catholic Primary School, St Kentigerns Rc Primary School, Newton Drive
St Kilda Hotel, 37 Alexandra Road
St Marys Catholic Academy, Layton Hill, St Walburgas Road
St Nicholas Breakfast & After School Club, St Nicholas C Of E School, School Road
St Nicholas Primary School Kitchen (Lancashire Catering Services), St Nicholas C Of E School, School Road
St Stephens Care Home with Nursing, 4 St Stephens Avenue
St Stephens Church, St Stephens Avenue
Staff Canteen, Units 3-5, Darwin Court
Stafford, 8 Woodfield Road
Stafford Hotel, 97 Albert Road
Stagedoor, 12-14 Dale Street
Stanley Kittens Nursery, Wordsworth Avenue
Stanley School, Wordsworth Avenue
Star Diner, 25-43 Promenade
Star Wok, 168-170 Watson Road
Starbucks, East Park Drive
Starbucks Coffee Co, 29 Victoria Street
Steve Hope Butchers, 35 Westcliffe Drive
Strathdon, 28 St Chads Road
Strides Hotel, 29 Hornby Road
Stu’s Ices, FV P195 HKU, Fv L907 Vty Vals Ices Leamington Road
Subway, 104-106 Whitegate Drive
Subway, 217 Bispham Road
Subway, 246-248 Whitegate Drive
Subway, 26 Central Drive
Subway, 299 Squires Gate Lane
Subway, 39 Market Street
Subway, 83 Church Street
Subway, 98 Waterloo Road
Subway, Bickerstaffe Square, 1 Talbot Road
Subway (unit 1), 495-497 Promenade
Sue’s Curiositea and coffee, 11-13 Layton Road
Sundae Best, 7 Red Bank Road
Sundown Guest House, 40 Lonsdale Road
Sunnymede Private Hotel, 50 King Edward Avenue
Sunset Hotel, 5 Banks Street
Sure Start & Childrens Centre Talbot & Brunswick, Sure Start Talbot And Brunswick, Gorton Street
Sure Start Childrens Centre, 31 Dingle Avenue
Sure Start Childrens Centre, Sure Start, Langdale Road
Sussex Hotel, 14-16 Pleasant Street
Swallowdale Home, 167 Hornby Road
Sweet Afton Hotel, 111 Albert Road
Sweet ‘n’ Sour, 38 Cherry Tree Road North
Sweet Treats, New Market, 35 Waterloo Road
Sweetdreams, 38 Lonsdale Road
Sweetly Special, 52A Central Drive
Swift Hound, Swift Hound, Rigby Road
Sylvester Care Home, 77-79 Reads Avenue
Tai Pan, 4 Deansgate
Talbot Club, 46 Milbourne Street
Tam O Shanter, 8 Coop Street
Tamarind Cove Hoel, 56 Hornby Road
Tangerine Sarny, 41 St Annes Road
Tangerine Staff Canteen (Harman’s Catering Services), Burtons Gold Medal Biscuits Ltd, Vicarage Lane
Taylor Sandwich Bar, 28 Grasmere Road
Taylors Fish & Chips, 461 St Annes Road
Tea and Vintage Tearoom, 181-189 Church Street
Terra Nostra, 50 Red Bank Road
Tesco, 130-132 Central Drive
Tesco, 3 All Hallows Road
Tesco, Clifton Road
Tesco, Marton Service Station, Whitegate Drive
TFC, 102-104 Highfield Road
Thames Childrens Centre (Community Cafe and OSC), Thames Primary Childrens Centre, Severn Road
Thames Primary School, Thames County Primary School, Severn Road
Thames School Nursery, Thames County Primary School, Severn Road
Thames Tigers Breakfast & After School Club, Thames County Primary School, Severn Road
The Chinese Buffet, 61-71 Church Street
The Address, 91-93 Reads Avenue
The Atrium, Moor Park Leisure Centre , Bristol Avenue
The Beach, 94 Promenade
The Berwick, 23 King Edward Avenue
The Big Bite, 388 Vicarage Lane
The Big Blue Hotel, 1 Clifton Drive
The Blackpool Tower, Tower Buildings, Promenade
The Boutique Bakery, 2, Shore Point, 510 Queens Promenade
The Bread Basket, Abingdon Street Market, 16-20 Abingdon Street
The Cafe Royale, 3 Red Bank Road
The Cake Diva, 56A Clifton Street
The Cake Room, 112B St Annes Road
The Coach House, The Coach House, 1 Hoo Hill Lane
The Co-Operative, 17-19 Abingdon Street
The Cottage, 31 Newhouse Road
The Cottage Bakery, 45 Ansdell Road
The Cottage Bakery, 85 Waterloo Road
The Fishery, 273 Devonshire Road
The Foxhall / Reflex, 193 Promenade
The Glen Guest House, 25 Barton Avenue
The Grange, 63 Chepstow Road
The Harbour, The Harbour, Windmill Rise
The Hideaway, 1 Cheapside
The Jolly Wagonners, Falling Royd, Jubilee Lane
The Lady Hamilton, 38 St Chads Road
The Laurels, 14 Reads Avenue
The Litten Tree, 8-14 Queen Street
The Lumada, 100 Albert Road
The Manuela Rose, 6 Hornby Road
The Maples Hotel (form’ The Mount Hotel), 8 Queens Promenade
The Mercury, 2-4 Barton Avenue
The Miners, 30 Queens Promenade
The Moorfield Hotel, 96 Hornby Road
The Potter Inn, 27 Bond Street
The Prince Albert Hotel, Guest House Owners Accomodation, 11 Yates Street
The Redstone, 9 Alexandra Road
The Salvation Army, The Citadel, Raikes Parade
The Sea Fish and Chips, 1-1A Chapel Street
The Sea Fish and Chips, 77-81 Church Street
The Snackery Too, New Market, 35 Waterloo Road
The Star, 549 Promenade
The Strand Lodge, 5-6 Wilton Parade
The Streetlife Trust, 48 Buchanan Street
The Taj Mahal, 233 Lytham Road
The Top Chippy, 14-16 Red Bank Road
The Velvet Coaster, 501-507 Promenade
The Warehouse, Unit 1, 50 All Hallows Road
The Willows Rest Home, 397 Midgeland Road
Thistle Dhu Hotel (Prev. Coach House), 31-33 Bairstow Street
Thorncliffe Hotel, 63 Dickson Road
Thornhill Hotel, 14 Wellington Road
Thornlea Rest Home, 308 St Annes Road
Thorougoods, 11 Squires Gate Lane
Tiffany’s, 250-262 Promenade
Time To Eat, Unit 2D, Sycamore Trading Estate, Sycamore Avenue
Toby Carvery, Preston New Road
Topaz Hotel and Well-being Centre, 19 Albert Road
Topping Street News, 110 Topping Street
Tower Fisheries, 117-119 Topping Street
Traditional Fish & Chips, 427-437 Promenade
Traditional Fish and Chips, 67 Promenade
Trafalgar Hotel, 106 Albert Road
Trafford Hotel, 42 Charnley Road
Travelodge Blackpool, 10-16 Balmoral Road
Trebaron Garden Centre (Baytree Bistro), 350 Common Edge Road
Treetops Kindergarten, 32 Carlin Gate
Tregenna, 115 Albert Road
Trianon House, 5 Havelock Street
Trinity Hospice, Trinity The Hospice In The Fylde, Low Moor Road
Tuck in Cafe, Tuckin Cafe, 122 Egerton Road
Tudor Eating House, 10-12 Foxhall Road
Tudor Guest House, 30 Crystal Road
Tudor House, 37 Woodfield Road
Tudor Rose Original, 5 Withnell Road
Tuxford House, 23 Alexandra Road
TVR Diner, Engineering, Bristol Avenue
UBU care home, 32 Beaufort Avenue
Uncle Toms Cabin, 44-46 Queens Promenade
Unity Academy, Warbreck Hill Road
Unity Childrens Centre, Warbreck Hill Road
Valentine Hotel, 35 Dickson Road
Verdo House, 50 Osborne Road
Victoria Ashton’s Cake Creations, 32 Highcroft Avenue
Victoria Hospital, Whinney Heys Road
Viking Hotel, 473-479 Promenade
Village Nursery, 196 Lytham Road
Vincent House, 61 Furness Avenue
W E 5 CAFE, 17 Squires Gate Lane
Walbirn, 40 Springfield Road
Walkabout, 1-9 Queen Street
Walkers Fish & Chips, 8 Bairstow Street
Washington Hotel, Topping Street
Waterloo Primary Academy, Waterloo Road
Watson House Rest Home, 50 Station Road
Waverley Guest House, , 90 Withnell Road
Waves, 12 Willshaw Road
Waywells, 25 Grasmere Road
Weeton, 47 Woodfield Road
Welcome Take Away, 265B Devonshire Road
Wellington Hotel, 1 Wellington Road
Wesco Hotel, 14 Dean Street
West Coast Choc Cafe, 33 Birley Street
West Coast Rock Cafe, 3-5 Abingdon Street
West Park Kindergarten, Blackpool Cricket Club, West Park Drive
Westbourne House Hotel, 21 Vance Road
Westdean Hotel, 59 Dean Street
Westfield Rest Home, 2 Westfield Road
Westholme Hotel, 23 Albert Road
Wet Wet Wet, 1-3 Charles Street
Wexford Diner, 76B Dickson Road
WH Smith (BVH Main entrance), Whinney Heys Road
What the Fork, 392 Talbot Road
Wheelhouse cafe, Unit 20, Central Pier, Promenade
White Heather Hotel, 15 Yates Street
White House Hotel, 102 Adelaide Street
White House Hotel, 44-46 Hull Road
White Moon Hotel, 35 Reads Avenue
Wilford Hotel, 55 Station Road
Wilkinsons Butchers, 78 Holmfield Road
Willows Coffee House, 45-47 Highfield Road
Wilton Hotel, 108-112 Dickson Road
Wilton Hotel, 22 Alexandra Road
Windsor Carlton Hotel, 6 Warley Road
Windsor House Hotel, 19 Hornby Road
Windsor House Hotel, 47-49 Dickson Road
Winstons Licenced Bistro, 74-76 Highfield Road
Woo Sang Take Away, 17-19 Pleasant Street
woodland School, Whitegate Drive
Woodleigh Hotel, 32 King Edward Avenue
Wynfield House, 115 Newton Drive
Wynnstay Hotel, 64 Hornby Road
Xanders, 206 Red Bank Road
Yates, 13-15 Market Street
Yates Wine Lodge, Yates, 407-411 Promenade
Yeadon Way Restaurant, The Yeadon Way, Yeadon Way
Yorkshire Fisheries, 14-16 Topping Street