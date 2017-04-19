Search

FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2017: Five star rated businesses in Blackpool

Food Standards Agency, Food Hygiene Rating sticker.

All the Blackpool businesses rated five star in the food hygiene ratings.

Five Star

45 Watson Road, 45 Watson Road

97 Cafe and Bistro, No 97 Cafe Bistro, 97 Lytham Road

A & K Sweets and Treats, Ground Floor Flat, 18 Condor Grove

A & M Catering, 257 Dickson Road

Abbey Hotel, 31 Palatine Road

Abbey Road Chinese Take-Away, 180 Abbey Road

Abbeyfield(B’Pool)Soc Ltd, 116 Harrowside

Abingdon Fish & Seafood (Fish Plaice), Unit 2, Abingdon Street Market, 16-20 Abingdon Street

Acorn Lodge, 183 Reads Avenue

Acregate Chippy, 1-3 Acre Gate

Adam’s Pizza House, 46 St Annes Road

Adelaide House Prvt Hotel, 66-68 Adelaide Street

Akash, 76 Topping Street

Albert and the Lion, The Albert And The Lion, Bank Hey Street

Albert Road Stores, 110 Albert Road

Albion, 226 Red Bank Road

Albion Hotel, 14-16 Vance Road

Aldi, Unit 1, 357a Waterloo Road

Aldi Foodstore Ltd, Waterloo Road

Ali’s Fastfood, 5A Cherry Tree Road North

Alison’s Quid Bakery, 242-244 Lytham Road

Allendale Hotel, 104 Albert Road

Allsorts, 48 Abingdon Street

Alondra Hotel, 15 Hornby Road

Alpha, 9 King Edward Avenue

Ambassador Rest Home, 670-672 Lytham Road

Amber Court, 39 Kipling Drive

Ambrosini’s, 19 Squires Gate Lane

Angels guest House, 29 Reads Avenue

Anita’s Ice Cream Parlour - Blackpool Model Village, Blackpool Model Village, East Park Drive

Antalya, 92 Bond Street

Apollo Hotel, 7 Vance Road

Appleton House, 17 Yorkshire Street

Arabella, The Arabella, 102 Albert Road

Ardern Hotel, 99 Coronation Street

Ardsley, 20 Woodfield Road

Argosy Community Centre, Blackpool Corporation Housing Committee, Forshaw Avenue

Arlen Hotel, 132 Hornby Road

Arlingtons, 26 Leopold Grove

Aromas Coffee Shop, 150-158 Whitegate Drive

Arties Hotel, 9 St Chads Road

Ascent Trampoline Park, Unit A, Prestige House, Cornford Road

Ascot Hotel, 7 Alexandra Road

ASDA, 1 Welbeck Avenue

ASDA, 160 Cherry Tree Road

Asda Customer Cafe, 160 Cherry Tree Road

Ashbourne Lodge Rest Home, 8 Seventh Avenue

Ashcroft Day Nursery, Rear, 214 Whitegate Drive

Asia’s Finest Food Stuffs, 20 Deansgate

Aspire Hotel, 51 Albert Road

Aspired Futures, 216 Whitegate Drive

Assessment & Rehabilitation Centre, Clifton Avenue

Athene Hotel, 36 York Street

Auctioneer, 235-237 Lytham Road

Auntie Bs, 8 Deansgate

Autumn Leaves Rest Home, 502 Devonshire Road

Ava Rose, 74-76 Hornby Road

Avonbloom Rest Home, 351 Squires Gate Lane

Avondale Lodge, 419 Central Drive

Aysgarth House, 30 York Street

B & M Bargains, 19-21 Highfield Road

B & M Bargains, 307-321 Whitegate Drive

B & M Staff Canteen, Units 1A Rear 1C 1F 1G 3 And Part Unit 2, Squires Gate Industrial Estate, Squires Gate Lane

Babylon, 481B Waterloo Road

Baines Childrens Centre & Nursery, C E School, Penrose Avenue

Baines Endowed, C E School, Penrose Avenue

Balmoral Rest Home, 2 Conway Avenue

Bamford House Hotel, 28 York Street

Bannatynes Health Club, Rigby Road

Baptist Tabernacle, Baptist Tabernacle, 2 Springfield Road

Bargain Gifts, The Boardwalk, 111 Promenade

Bay Housing Association, 5-7 Clare Street

BCM Community Meals, 161 Mowbray Drive

Beach House, Festival House, Promenade

Beachcomber Licensed Restaurant & Steakhouse, Beachcomber, 499 Promenade

Beauchief Hotel, 48 King Edward Avenue

Beaucliffe, 22 Holmfield Road

Becca’s Bakes, 183 Vicarage Lane

Bed and Beach Hotel, 45 Woodfield Road

Beechfield Hotel, 106-110 Hornby Road

Belgravia Care Home, 406 Promenade

Bella Italia, 23 Church Street

Bella Italia, 75 Victoria Street

Bella Morso, 15 Alconbury Crescent

Belle Vue Hotel, Belle Vue Hotel, Whitegate Drive

Bells Kitchen, 1 Trafalgar Road

Bel-Reve Hotel, 28 Hornby Road

Belsfield House, 4 Carlin Gate

Belvedere Hotel, 77 Dickson Road

Benson Hotel, 4 Derby Road

Bentleys Fish and Chips, 131 Bond Street

Berkswell Hotel, 8 Withnell Road

Berwick House Rest Home, 1 Berwick Road

Berwyn Hotel, 1 Finchley Road

Beulah Hotel, 262 Queens Promenade

Beverley Dean, Beverley Hotel, 25 Dean Street

Beverley Hotel, 26 St Chads Road

Beverley Hotel, 4 Charnley Road

Bex’s Big Baps, 40 Kingston Avenue

BHS, 26-32 Church Street

Big Baps Sandwich Shop, 130 Harrowside

Big Butts, 273A Church Street

Big Pan Cuisine - FV/BL54 FXV, 38 Raleigh Avenue

Big Wheel Catering Kiosk, Promenade

Bing Lea, 24 Banks Street

Birch house hotel, 81 Coronation Street

Birch Villa Hotel, 32 St Chads Road

Bispham Butties, 42 Red Bank Road

Bispham Kitchen, 14-22 Red Bank Road

Bispham Nurse Led Therapy Unit, Bispham Hospital Rehabilitation Unit, Ryscar Way

BJFF Snack Bar, Carr Road

Blackmore’s B & B, 7 St Bedes Avenue

Blackpool and Fylde College, Ashfield Road

Blackpool Aspire Academy, Aspire Academy, Bispham Road

Blackpool City Learning Centre, 2a Dinmore Avenue

Blackpool Gateway Academy, Blackpool Gateway Academy, Seymour Road

Blackpool Rocks, Unit 2B, South Pier, Promenade

Blackpool Zoo, Woodside Drive

Blenheim Mount Hotel, 207 Promenade

Blesma, 539 Lytham Road

Blue C Hotel, 82 Queens Promenade

Bluebell Lodge Nursery, 361 St Annes Road

Blueberries, 72 Highfield Road

Bobins, 30 Empress Drive

Boonnak Thai Restaurant, 60 Topping Street

Boots the Chemist, 28-38 Bank Hey Street

Boston Hotel, 34 Queens Promenade

Bounce Play Centre, Unit 2, 71 Moor Park Avenue

B’pool Centre for Independant Living, 259 Whitegate Drive

Bradleys Hotel, 80 Albert Road

Branston Lodge Guest House, 64 Withnell Road

Bread Basket Cheese Deli (unit 28a), Abingdon Street Market, 16-20 Abingdon Street

Bread Basket Deli, Abingdon Street Market, 16-20 Abingdon Street

Brema Hotel, 110 Coronation Street

Brendas Sandwich Express, 7 Newton Drive

Brene Hotel, 37 Lord Street

Briardene Hotel, 56 Kelso Avenue

Brincliffe, 168-170 Queens Promenade

Broadway Nursing Home, 26 Broadway

Bromley Hotel, 306 Promenade

Bronswick House Rest Home, 16-18 Chesterfield Road

Bronte House Hotel, 29 Alexandra Road

Buffet Zurich, 1 Sheringham Avenue

Burger Bar, Kiosk, 273 Promenade

Burger bar, Unit 18, South Pier, Promenade

Burger King, Burger King, Pleasure Beach, Promenade

Burger King, Unit 1 And 2 The Food Deck, Hounds Hill Centre, Victoria Street

Burlingtons, The Burlington, Lytham Road

Busy Bee Nursery, The Citadel, Raikes Parade

Butlers, 39 Reads Avenue

Butterfingers, 8, The Enterprise Centre, 291-305 Lytham Road

Butterfly Lodge, 502 Lytham Road

Buttermilk, 101 Highfield Road

Butty Bar, 283 Devonshire Road

By The Beach, 557-559 New South Promenade

By the seaside, 22 St Chads Road

C Fresh, 110 Lytham Road

C Fresh, 72 Foxhall Road

C4 Curry House, 21 Station Road

Cafe 15, 15E Cocker Street

Cafe Fresch, 61 Victoria Street

Cafe Twenty One, 21 Common Edge Road

Caffe Nero, Unit 33-35, Hounds Hill Centre, Victoria Street

Cake Tin Delights, 36 Baines Avenue

Cake-a-licious, 16 Hawes Side Lane

Caledonia House Hotel, 83 Hornby Road

Camelot House, 24 Crystal Road

Cameo Hotel, 30 Hornby Road

Campbell’s Sandwich Bar, 288 Highfield Road

Canasta Hotel, 288-290 Promenade

Canda Hotel, Canda Hotel, 34 Vance Road

Candy Stop, 60 Highfield Road

Cardoun Hotel, 15 St Chads Road

Carlton Hotel, 282-286 Promenade

Carn Brae Hotel, 657-659 New South Promenade

Carne, 3 Sandridge Place

Caroldene Hotel, 12 Woodfield Road

Carousel Hotel, 663-671 New South Promenade

Carsons Carvery, Unit 2, Grand Theatre, Corporation Street

Catonis Fish and Chips, 221 Cherry Tree Road

Cavendish House, 11 Pleasant Street

Cedar View Cafe, 18 Deansgate

Central Pier Seafood, Promenade

Chadberry House Hotel, 11 St Chads Road

Chaplins Hotel, 15 Albert Road

Charnley Gold, 38 Charnley Road

Chaseley Care Home, 404 Promenade

Chelsea Kindergarten, 12 Chelsea Avenue

Chelston Hotel, 80 Palatine Road

Chequers Plaza, 24 Queens Promenade

Cherry Tree, 319 Vicarage Lane

Cherry Tree, 34 Palatine Road

Cherry Tree Treats, 265 Park Road

Chesterfield Hotel,, 5 Wellington Road

China Town, 163 Layton Road

Chit Chat Cafe, Flat 1, Tulloch Court, Cherry Tree Road

Chloe’s Cakes & Bakes, 7 Solway Close

Choice Confectionary, Units 8-9, Coral Island, 1-23 Promenade

Choice Meats Catering Limited, 218-226 Dickson Road

Chorlton Hotel, 38 Hull Road

Chy-Gro, 261 Talbot Road

Ciao Ciao, Jamaican Paradise , 300 Devonshire Road

Claremont Community Cafe, Claremont Community Primary School, Westminster Road

Claremont Hotel, 264-280 Promenade

Claremont Primary School Kitchen, Claremont Community Primary School, Westminster Road

Clarron House, , 22 Leopold Grove

Clevedon Lodge (Procare), 23 Clevedon Road

Cleveland Hotel, 79 Coronation Street

Cliff Head Hotel, 174 Queens Promenade

Clifford Lodge, 12 Clifford Road

Cliffs Hotel, 22 Queens Promenade

Clifton Court Hotel, 12 Clifton Drive

Clifton Hotel, 56 Charnley Road

Clifton House, 38 Bairstow Street

Coffee & Cake 2, Ground Floor, 2-7 Gynn Square

Coffee and cake, 7 Nelson Road

Coffee Pot, 12 Birley Street

Coffee Shop, 31 Lytham Road

Coffee Talk, 54 Towneley Avenue

Column House, 40 Carlin Gate

Colwyn Private Hotel, Colwyn Hotel, 569 New South Promenade

Comfort Zone, North Shore Methodist Church, Dickson Road

Community Cafe, Lightwood Avenue

Cookie Wookies, 322 Central Drive

Cooperative, 210-214 Central Drive

Cooperative Food, 225-227 Preston Old Road

Coral Island, Coral Island, 1-23 Promenade

Corona Hotel, 18-20 Clifton Drive

Costa Coffee, 160-170 Devonshire Road

Costa Coffee, 44-46 Church Street

Costa Coffee (BVH Main entrance), Whinney Heys Road

Costa Coffee LTD, Unit N12, Hounds Hill Centre, Victoria Street

Costcutter, 106 Ribble Road

Cottage Cafe, 28-30 Foxhall Road

Country Hamper, 436-438 Talbot Road

Craig y Don, 209-213 Promenade

Craimar, 32 Hull Road

Crescent, 70 Hornby Road

Cresta, 85 Withnell Road

Croydon Hotel, The Croyden, 12 Empress Drive

Crumbs Sandwiches, 93 Holmfield Road

Cumberland Hotel, 53 Station Road

Cunliffes Garage, 113A Poulton Road

Curry Time, 83 Vicarage Lane

Cut Price Rock Shop (Rock City II), Unit 10, South Pier, Promenade

D & J Ices, 25 Scott Close

Danescourt Hotel, 10 Station Road

Danescourt Lodge, 14 Station Road

Darfield Hotel, 54 Charnley Road

Dar’Pol, 4 Bloomfield Road

DC’s Pitstop, Dcs Pitstop, 25-43 Promenade

De La Warr Butchers, 335 Red Bank Road

De Lovely, 82 Lord Street

De Vere Hotel, East Park Drive

Debenhams, Unit N4, Hounds Hill Centre

Deneside, 27 Albert Road

Denmar Hotel, 87 Withnell Road

Derby Supper Bar, 273 Dickson Road

Devonshire Academy (Devonshire County Primary School), Devonshire County Primary, Devonshire Road

Devonshire Arms Hotel, Hotel, Devonshire Road

DMC Meats, Unit 43, Abingdon Street Market, 16-20 Abingdon Street

Dominos Pizza, 141-147 Abbey Road

Domino’s Pizza, 279 Devonshire Road

Domino’s Pizza, 483 Waterloo Road

Domino’s Pizza, 67 Whitegate Drive

Donut Hut, Unit 3A, South Pier, Promenade

Donut Stall, Unit 25, South Pier, Promenade

Doric Hotel, 48-52 Queens Promenade

Drug Stores, 2 Lytham Road

Duke of York, Duke Of York Hotel, Dickson Road

Dunblane House, 73 Bloomfield Road

Dunes Day Nusery, 3 Dunes Avenue

Dunes Hotel, 561 Lytham Road

Dutton Arms, Duttons Arms, Promenade

DW Sports Fitness, 1 Sanderson Way

Eastpines Friary, 36 Eastpines Drive

E-Cig Switch Coffee House, 11 Cedar Square

Edelweiss Hotel, 36 St Chads Road

Ed’s Easy Diner, Unit 30, Hounds Hill Centre, Victoria Street

Elgin Hotel, 36-42 Queens Promenade

Elizabeth street Fish and Chips, 111 Elizabeth Street

Elm House, 22 Derby Road

Elmsdene Rest Home, 37-41 Dean Street

Emmerdale Guest House, 51 Shaw Road

Empire Bingo (Snack House), 173-183 Hawes Side Lane

Eurest Catering, Government Buildings, Warbreck Hill Road

Every Little Cupcake, 14 Eastbourne Road

Extra Mile Catering (Xmcatering), 15 Cleator Avenue

Fairhaven Hotel, 27-29 Woodfield Road

Fairhaven Hotel, 7-9 Charnley Road

Fairhaven Private Hotel, 46 Palatine Road

Fairmont, 40 King Edward Avenue

Fairway, 34-36 Hull Road

Falkland Hotel, 86-88 Lord Street

Farm Fresh, 146-148 Central Drive

Farmers Arms, 2-4 Highfield Road

Farmfoods, 102-108 Devonshire Road

Farmhouse Pantry, 75 Vicarage Lane

Farthings Nursing Home, Farthings Nursing Home, Wilson Square

Feastabout, 9 Queen Square

Feng Shui Care Home, 661 New South Promenade

Fern Villa Hotel, 73 Albert Road

Ferndale Hotel, 12 Vance Road

Fir Trees Guest House, 49 St Chads Road

Fish & Chips, Unit 2A, South Pier, Promenade

Fish Loves Chips, 114-116 St Annes Road

Flames, 6-10 Queen Square

Floral Tea Room, Adjacent Offices Carleton Crematorium, Stocks Road

Fortuna House, 32 Rawcliffe Street

Fossil Tree Hotel (form’ Robin Hood Hotel), 100 Queens Promenade

Four Seasons Hotel, 42 St Chads Road

Frankie & Bennys, Rigby Road

Franklin Hotel, 32 Hornby Road

Franky’s, 308-310 Lytham Road

Fresh, 99 Bispham Road

Fresh ‘n’ Fruity, 7 Highfield Road

Friends Bar and Restaurant, 68 Central Drive

Front Ices, Unit 1, North Pier, Promenade

Fruit and veg shop, Ground Floor, 294 Lytham Road

Fudge Shop, Unit 26, South Pier, Promenade

Funny Girls, 5 Dickson Road

Fylde Coast Hospital, St Walburgas Road

Fylde Hotel, 93-95 Palatine Road

G S Maguire, 128 Egerton Road

Gabrielles, 77 Lord Street

Garnett Hotel, 18 Lord Street

Gentings Casino, 64 Queens Promenade

George Street Fisheries, 52 George Street

Gilberts Staff Canteen, Gilberts Staff Canteen, 22 Lee Road

Gilwood Lodge Care Centre, Gilwood Lodge Care Centre , Clifton Drive

Glasdon Staff Canteen, Preston New Road

Glen Allan Hotel, 22 Hornby Road

Glen Tanar, 65 Cavendish Road

Glenheath Hotel, 73 Lord Street

Glenmore/Porthole, 19 Woodfield Road

Glenroyd Nursing Home, Glenroyd Nursing Home, Whitegate Drive

Glenthorne, 126-128 Reads Avenue

Glenview Hotel, 18 Vance Road

Go Greek, 15-17 Westcliffe Drive

Golden Eagle, Golden Eagle Hotel, Warren Drive

Golden Flower, 15 Moor Park Avenue

Golden Sands, 19 St Chads Road

Golden Sands, 20 Gynn Avenue

Golden Years Rest Home, 47-49 Shaftesbury Avenue

Good View, 471 St Annes Road

Grace’s Place Cafe, Adjacent, 96b Coronation Street

Grads Cafe Blackpool & Fylde College, Blackpool And Fylde College, Palatine Road

Grampian House, 4 Pleasant Street

Grand Villa, 49 Shaw Road

Grange hotel, 112 Hornby Road

Grange House, 23 Hull Road

Granville Hotel, 12 Station Road

Great Wall, 61 St Leonards Road

Greenhouse Flowers, 250 Whitegate Drive

Green’s Fresh and Ready, Greens Fresh And Ready , 58 Highfield Road

Greggs, 16 Adelaide Street West

Greggs, 3 Welbeck Avenue

Greggs, 72 Church Street

Gregg’s, Unit 2, 357a Waterloo Road

Grosvenor Casino, Sandcastle, Promenade

Grosvenor View Hotel, 7 King Edward Avenue

Gurkha Restaurant & Bar, Gurkha Buffet Restaurant & Bar, 148-154 Waterloo Road

Gwenlyn House, 17 Chesterfield Road

Gynn Pub, Accomodation, 341 Dickson Road

Haddon Court Rest Home, 10-14 Haddon Road

Halfway House Public House, Halfway House Hotel, St Annes Road

Halifax Hotel, 35 Albert Road

Happy Days, Rear Of, Gateway House, 5 King Street

Happy Days Nursery, Happy Days Nursery, Whinney Heys Road

Happy Dayz Amusements (C J’s Bistro), 93-95 Promenade

Happy Return Hotel, 17-19 Hull Road

Happy Tots Nursery, St Pauls Vicarage, Egerton Road

Harrold Rigbys, 50 Waterloo Road

Harrowside Chip Shop, 67-69 Harrowside

Harry Ramsdens, Unit 1, Tower Building, Victoria Street

Harry Ramsdens, Unit 2, Tower Building, Victoria Street

Harry’s on the Prom, Shop, 45-59 Promenade

Hart’s Amusements, 214-220 Queens Promenade

Hartshead Hotel, 17 King Edward Avenue

Hash Browns, 161 Layton Road

Hatton Hotel, 10 Banks Street

Hauze, 28-30 Talbot Road

Hawes Side Nursery, Pedders Lane

Hawes Side Primary School Kitchen, Pedders Lane

Hayward Hotel, 39 Dickson Road

Headlands, 611-613 New South Promenade

Helmshore Hotel, 24-28 Charnley Road

Heron Foods, 78 Bank Hey Street

Highbury House, 580-582 Lytham Road

Highfield Health & Wellbeing Service, Highfield Day Centre, Highfield Road

Highfield Hotel, 6 Empress Drive

Highfield Hotel, Highfield Road

Highfield Humanities College, Highfield Humanities College, Highfield Road

Highfield Road Nursery, Rear Of, 155 Highfield Road

Highfurlong Special School, Highfurlong Special School, Blackpool Old Road

Highgrove Rest Home, 88-90 St Annes Road

Hilbre Hotel, 23 Dean Street

Hilton Hotel, Hilton Blackpool, Promenade

His Provisions (Cafe), 272-274 Central Drive

HMV Diner (Jameson Catering), Units 6 And 7, Coral Island, 1-23 Promenade

Hole in the Wall Cafe, Lower Promenade, Promenade

Hollins Bank (Orchard Lodge), 601-603 Lytham Road

Holly House, 20 Pleasant Street

Holmeleigh Hotel, 13 Withnell Road

Holm-Lea, 74 Palatine Road

Holmside House, 24 Barton Avenue

Home Bargains, 70-72 Tyldesley Road

Home for the Autistic, 90 All Hallows Road

Honest Crust, 4 Onslow Road

Honeysuckle House, 10-12 Greystoke Place

Hornby House Hotel, 24 Hornby Road

Horncliffe House Residential Home, 35 Horncliffe Road

Hotdog Stall, Unit 3, Coral Island, 1-23 Promenade

Hotel Babylon, Hotel Pierre, 8 Banks Street

Hotel Bambi, 27 Bright Street

Hotel Libra, 30 Palatine Road

Hotel Montclair, 95 Albert Road

Hotel Pilatus, 10 Willshaw Road

Hotel Royale, 31 Lord Street

Hotel Wilmar (WilmarHouse), 42 Osborne Road

Hound Dog Hotel, 25 Bairstow Street

Howard Hotel, Howard Hotel, 292 Promenade

Hurstmere Hotel, 5 Alexandra Road

Ibis styles, Ibis Styles, Talbot Square

Ice Cream Kiosk, Kiosk 3C, Coral Island, 1-23 Promenade

Iceland, 7 Welbeck Avenue

Iceland Frozen Foods, 8-10 Topping Street

Icing on the Cake, 89 Ashfield Road

Imperial Hotel, Promenade

Imperial Pub, 69-71 Talbot Road

Independent Living, Warren Manor, Warren Drive

Indian Orchard, 265A Devonshire Road

Instore Pound Stretchers Ltd, 4-6 Albert Road

Italian Pantry, 98-100 Highfield Road

Italio, 1-5 Highfield Road

Jacks, Unit 1, Coral Island, 1-23 Promenade

Jacqui’s Sandwich Shop, 92A Coronation Street

Jade Delight, 69 Bond Street

Jah Jireh, 127-131 Reads Avenue

Jamie’s at 90 Highfield Road, 90 Highfield Road

Jellie Beanz, , 46A Central Drive

Jo Jo’s Cupcakes, 48 Highfield Road

Jolly Haddock, 393 Central Drive

Jude’s Kitchen, 109 Mowbray Drive

Just Desserts, Unit K1, Hounds Hill Centre, Victoria Street

Kate’s Bakes, 2 Emerald Close

Keighley House, 82 Withnell Road

Kellycakes, 4 Whitegate Drive

Kellys Hot Food, Unit 1B, South Pier, Promenade

Kendal Hotel, 76 Withnell Road

Kenley Hotel, 29 St Chads Road

KFC, 302-306 Lytham Road

KFC, Bank Hey Street

KFC Drive Thru, Kfc Restaurant, Cornelian Way

Kimberley House Hotel, 8 St Chads Road

King Cone, 76 Bryning Avenue

King Edward Rest Home, 7-9 Warbreck Drive

King Tute, 18-22A Dale Street

Kings Church, 10 Beaufort Avenue

Kings Court Hotel, 34 King Edward Avenue

Kings Cross Hotel, 44 Charnley Road

Kingscliffe Hotel, 78 Hornby Road

Kingsway Hotel, 68 Charnley Road

Kiosk Museum, 17 Chapel Street

Kirkstead Hotel, 30 Bairstow Street

Koziolek, 271 Church Street

KPT Bolton Street News, 90 Bolton Street

Kwizeen, 47-49 King Street

La Fontana, 17 Clifton Street

La Piazza II, 65-67 Red Bank Road

La Tour Hotel, 92-94 Albert Road

Laines, 332 Church Street

Langdales, 117-119 Hornby Road

Langroyd Hotel, 47 Station Road

Langwood Hotel, 250 Queens Promenade

Lark Inn Hotel, 41 Banks Street

Lawrence House Hotel, 33 General Street

Lawton Hotel, 58-66 Charnley Road

Layton Lodge, 1 Bispham Road

Layton Primary School Kitchen, Layton Primary School, Lynwood Avenue

Layton Rakes, 17-19 Market Street

Leatham Park Hotel, 21 Tyldesley Road

Leawood, 72 Hornby Road

Lenbrook Hotel, 69 Lord Street

Liberty Bakehouse, 506 Midgeland Road

Libertys Hotel, 1-2 Cocker Square

Lichfield Hotel, 243 Promenade

Lidl Food Store, 127 Devonshire Road

Lidl Foodstores, Uk Gmbh, Bloomfield Road

Lidl Uk Gmbh, 4 Anchorsholme Lane West

Lido Royal Cafe, 277-279 Lytham Road

Lightpool Coffee, Lysander House, Shorebury Point, Amy Johnson Way

Lindale Cafe, Lindale Cafe, 30-32 Dale Street

Lindum Hotel, 33 Hull Road

Links Lodge, 16 Links Road

Little Angels, 1-5 Fredora Avenue

Little Rainbows Childrens Nursery, The Hollies Day Nursery, Abingdon Street

Llanryan House, 37 Reads Avenue

Local Choice Mini Market, 189 Lytham Road

Long Eaton Hotel, Long Eaton Hotel, 6-8 Northumberland Avenue

Lunch Factory Ltd, 25 Westcliffe Drive

Lush Catering at Blackpool Transport Canteen, 24 Market Street

Lush Catering at SSLTC, Midgeland Road

Lynalan Hotel, 78 Palatine Road

Lyndale Hotel, 11 Bairstow Street

Lyndene, 37 Crystal Road

Lyndene Hotel, 21-23 Bairstow Street

Lyndhurst Hotel, 18 Banks Street

Lyric Hotel, 329 Promenade

M & M Catering, 93-95 Squires Gate Lane

M Local, Morrisons Local , Cornelian Way

Mackintosh Hotel, 5 Gynn Avenue

Mad about Pizza, 274 Waterloo Road

Maddisons Cafe Bar, 52-54 Red Bank Road

Majestic Sandwich Bar, 285A Whitegate Drive

Mama’s Kitchen, 3 Marton Drive

Mamma’s Ristorante, 38-40 Topping Street

Manchester House Hotel, , 77 Withnell Road

Mandarin, 27 Clifton Street

Manor Grove Hotel, 24 Leopold Grove

Manor House Hotel, 6 St Chads Road

Manor Nursery School, The Manor Nursery, Mythop Road

Mario’s, 16A Dickson Road

Marissa Fudge and Nougat Shop, Unit 37, Central Pier, Promenade

Market Cafe, Unit 58, Abingdon Street Market, 16-20 Abingdon Street

Marks & Spencer, 49 Church Street

Marks & Spencer, Whinney Heys Road

Marton County Primary Sch, Marton Academy, Whernside

Marton Meats, Suite 1, Brinwell Business Centre, Brinwell Road

Marton Mere Holiday Village, Mythop Road

Masonic Hall, 83-85 Adelaide Street

Maydor, The Mador, 20 Bairstow Street

MC Meats, Unit 5-5a, Abingdon Street Market, 16-20 Abingdon Street

McColls, 114 Bispham Road

McColls, 19-21 Red Bank Road

McColls, 193-195 Preston Old Road

McColls, 38-40 Anchorsholme Lane East

McColls, 39-43 Westcliffe Drive

McColls, 70 Egerton Road

McDonalds, 449-451 Promenade

McDonalds, 84 Bank Hey Street

McDonalds, Rigby Road

McDonalds Drive Thru, Mcdonalds Restaurants Ltd, Cherry Tree Road North

Meadow Kindergarten, The Bungalow, Old Meadow Lane

Mecca Bingo, Talbot Road

Megabytes, 175 Dickson Road

Meherin, 7 Anchorsholme Lane East

Melly Moo’s/Smileys One Stop Shop, 443-449 Waterloo Road

Mere Park Hotel, Preston Old Road

Mereside Chippy, Unit 1A, Langdale Place

Mereside Primary School + Junior, Mereside Primary School And Junior, Langdale Road

Mermaid Cafe, 21 Chapel Street

Merry-Cat, 39 Layton Road

Merwood Rest Home, 310 Queens Promenade

Methodist Action North West, 241 Bispham Road

Metropole Hotel, Hotel Metropole, Princess Parade

Middle Chippy, 135-137 Red Bank Road

Middleton Hotel, 55 Holmfield Road

Millies Cookies, Unit N13a, Hounds Hill Centre, Victoria Street

Mokha, 5 Worsley Avenue

Molloy’s, Molloys, 23 Talbot Road

Molly’s Pantry, 262 Waterloo Road

Montagues, 73 Highfield Road

Montgomery High School Language College, All Hallows Road

Monty’s Cafe at Claremont Community Centre, North Shore Methodist Church, Dickson Road

Moor Park Health & Leisure Centre, Moor Park Leisure Centre , Bristol Avenue

Moorbank Guest House, 26-28 Moore Street

Moorevilla Day Nursery, 245 Midgeland Road

Moorings Hotel, 50-52 Seafield Road

Moray House Hotel, , 28 Withnell Road

Morgans on the Prom and Charlton Hotel, 375 Promenade

Morgan’s Outside Catering, 15 Harewood Avenue

Mornington Hotel, 16 Station Road

Morrisey House, 17 Dean Street

Mr Chippy, 15, Ocean Boulevard, Promenade

Mr Chips, 113-119 Egerton Road

Mr Simms Olde Sweet Shoppe, Unit 17, Hounds Hill Centre, Victoria Street

Mr Whippy Ice cream, Unit 3B, South Pier, Promenade

Mr Whippy Ices N633TCN, 100 Westmorland Avenue

Mums Cafe, 16 Plymouth Road

Myrtle hotel, 25 Albert Road

Nandos, 29-31 Church Street

Napier Lodge Rest Home, 45-47 Napier Avenue

Nathans Parlour, Unit 1A, South Pier, Promenade

New Anchor Fish & Chips, New Anchor Chip Shop, 42 Anchorsholme Lane East

New Norbreck Chippy, 86 Norbreck Road

New Oaklea, 30 Lytham Road

New Trentwood Hotel, 36-38 Dickson Road

New Victoria Care Home, 137-139 Hornby Road

New Westmere Day Nursery, 78 Vicarage Lane

Newburn Hotel, 48 Withnell Road

Newholme Hotel, 2 Wilton Parade

Newhouse News, Adjacent, 198 Newhouse Road

Newlands Hotel, 40 Bairstow Street

Newton House, 183 Newton Drive

NISA, 89 Holmfield Road

No 11, 11 Moor Park Avenue

No 3 Chippy, 2 Whitegate Drive

No. 3, Number Three Hotel, Whitegate Drive

Norbreck Castle, Hotel, Queens Promenade

Norbreck Happy Days Nursery, Russell Avenue

Norbreck Primary School, Norbreck Road

Norfolk House Hotel, 51 St Chads Road

North Ocean (Stone Grill), 390-392 Promenade

North Pier Carousel (The Stables), Promenade

North Shore Catering Ltd, Blackpool North Shore Golf Club, Devonshire Road

North Shore Nursing Home, 3 St Stephens Avenue

Northcrest Hotel, North Crest, 22 King Edward Avenue

Northern Lights, 26 Springfield Road

Norwood Hotel, 35 Hull Road

Nosh, Nosh, 20 Whitegate Drive

Notarianni Bros, 9 Waterloo Road

Nougat, Unit 11, North Pier, Promenade

Nougat Shop, Unit 4, Coral Island, 1-23 Promenade

Nour Lebanese, 82 Topping Street

Number 5, 5 Cedar Square

Number One South Beach, 4 Harrowside West

Number Twenty Five Guest House, Number Twenty Five, 25 Alexandra Road

Nunzios, 2-4 Queen Street

Oak House, 9-11 Knowle Avenue

Oak Lea Hotel, 83-87 Albert Road

Oakleigh Hotel, 18-20 Wellington Road

Oban House, 63 Holmfield Road

Odeon Cinema, The Odeon, Rigby Road

Once Upon A Cupcake, 5 Poolhill Close

One Stop, 47 Chepstow Road

One Stop Takeaway, 252 Preston Old Road

Onslow Plaice, 77 Onslow Road

Orange Fish (unit 3), 495-497 Promenade

Oregon Hotel, 26 Lonsdale Road

Oriental Chop Suey Bar, 231 Central Drive

Owls Rest Home, 168 St Annes Road

Pablos Fish and Chips, 491 Promenade

Pablos Kiosk, 491 Promenade

Palma Cafe, 16-20 Central Drive

Papaz, 184-186 Dickson Road

Parade Rest Home, 31 Raikes Parade

Park House Hotel, 308-316 Promenade

Park Villa, 70 Palatine Road

Parkhaven, 53 Gorse Road

Pearl Hotel, 52 Charnley Road

Pebbles Day Nursery, 133 Cavendish Road

Peerless Hotel, 33 Dickson Road

Pembroke Guest House, 17 Banks Street

Pembroke Hotel, 11 King Edward Avenue

Pendeen Hotel, 16 Lonsdale Road

Penhryn Hotel, 38 King Edward Avenue

Pennystone Court, Pennystone Court, 28 Handsworth Road

Phil’s Coffee Shop, 420 Waterloo Road

Phoenix Guest House, Phoenix Guest House, 12 Cocker Street

Pick ‘n’ Mix, 399 Central Drive

Pier End Cafe, Units 40 41 And 42, Central Pier, Promenade

Pier View, 16 Banks Street

Piers House, 334 St Annes Road

Pie’s The Limit, 7 Drakelowe Avenue

Piped Dreams, 2 Wheatfield Close

Pizza Express, 88-94 Church Street

Pizza Giulio, 26a Lytham Road

Pizza Hut, 323 Red Bank Road

Pizza Hut, 3-4, Ocean Boulevard, Promenade

Pizza Hut, Palladium Buildings, Waterloo Road

Pizza Hut, Restaurant, Cornelian Way

PK Kids Nursery, Unit 5 Rear Of, 251 Vicarage Lane

Planet Kaos, Unit 5 Rear Of, 251 Vicarage Lane

Playdays Nursery, 1 Salthouse Avenue

Pleasure Beach, Promenade

Polo Market, 65-67 Waterloo Road

Port of Call Guest House, 10 Coop Street

Potters Newsagents, 8 Bond Street

Pound Store, 21 Church Street

Poundbakery, 65 Victoria Street

Poundland, Unit E Blackpool Retail Park, Amy Johnson Way

Premier Convenience Store, 44 St Annes Road

Preston Old Rd Chippy, 187 Preston Old Road

Preston Polski Sklep Miesny, 158 Lytham Road

Prezzo, 19-23 Victoria Street

Primrose House Nursery, 21 Devonshire Road

Princess Alexandra Home, Bosworth Place

Pro Care Dispersed Housing, 3 Sherbourne Road

Promenade Cafe, 7 Cocker Square

Proove of the Pudding, 10 Allandale

Prospect Hotel, 40 St Chads Road

Queen Victoria, 60 Station Road

Queens Promenade Hotel, 32 Queens Promenade

Quilligans, 95 Church Street

R&B’s Kitchen, 104-106 Talbot Road

Raffles, 1-1A Cunliffe Road

Raffles Hotel, 73-75 Hornby Road

Rayners, 4 Woodfield Road

Red Bank Chinese Hot Takeaway, 34 Red Bank Road

Red Lion, Hotel, Devonshire Road

Red Oak Rest Home, 196 St Annes Road

Redbricks Care Home, 512 Queens Promenade

Respite Centre, 1a Coopers Way

Revolution, 35 Market Street

Rhoslyn Hotel, 10 Wellington Road

Richley Hotel, 59 Hornby Road

Rimini Hotel, 31 Wellington Road

Ringbane House, 14 St Chads Road

Rio Rita, 49 Withnell Road

Rite Bite, 23 East Topping Street

Rivacre Rest Home, 3-5 Grasmere Road

Riviera Hotel, 23 Hornby Road

Roachvale, 88 Withnell Road

Roberts Oyster Bar, 90 Promenade

Rockdene, 50 St Chads Road

Ron Reddy Butchers, 6 Topping Street

Roosters Fried Chicken, El Taco Loco, Real Cafe, Unit 3 The Food Deck, Hounds Hill Centre, Victoria Street

Roseacre Nursery, , Stonycroft Avenue

Roseacre Primary Academy, , Stonycroft Avenue

Rosebank Villa hotel, 18-20 Leopold Grove

Rosedene Hotel, 100 Coronation Street

Roselea Hotel, 67 Albert Road

Rossall House, 36 Alexandra Road

Rossdene House, 12 Gynn Avenue

Route 66 Diner, 78 Talbot Road

Rowley’s at BFC ltd, Second Floor Blackpool Stadium, Seasiders Way

Royal British Legion Club, 33-41 King Street

Royal Hotel, 57 Clifton Drive

Rubens Hotel, 39 Lord Street

Ruchi, 303-305 Squires Gate Lane

Ruocco’s VE58 HRZ, 327 Highfield Road

Ruskin Hotel, 55-61 Albert Road

Rutland Hotel, 330 Promenade

Ryecourt Nursing Home, 264-266 Queens Promenade

Sabai Sabai, 58 St Annes Road

Saddle Chippy, 282 Whitegate Drive

Saddle Inn, 286 Whitegate Drive

Safehands Green Start Nursery, Blackpool Football Club, Bloomfield Road

Sailyn, 41 Palatine Road

Sainsbury’s, 80 Red Bank Road

Sainsbury’s, Sainsburys Superstore, Talbot Road

Salem Methodist Church, Westcliffe Drive

Salendine House, 44 St Chads Road

Salvation Army (Over Sixty Luncheon Club), The Salvation Army, Dorset Street

Sams Chippy, 50A Dickson Road

San Diego Guesthouse, 10 Osborne Road

Sandalwood Hotel, 3 Gynn Avenue

Sandcastle Waterpark, Sandcastle, Promenade

Sands Hotel, 485 Promenade

Sands Venue, Palatine Buildings, Promenade

Sandycroft Nursing Home, Sandycroft Nursing Home, 366-368 Lytham Road

Sapori, 34-36 Clifton Street

Savoy, 1C Mere Road

Savoy Hotel, 2-4 Queens Promenade

Sayers, 1-3 Layton Road

Sayers, 267 Lytham Road

Sayers, 32 Abingdon Street

Sayers, 325 Whitegate Drive

Sayers, 517 Lytham Road

Sayers Bakery, 337 Red Bank Road

Scala Hotel, 22 Clifton Drive

Scarlets, 87 Lord Street

Seaclose Private Hotel, 21 Banks Street

Seacrest Hotel, 41 Rawcliffe Street

Seashells Nursery, 144 Newhouse Road

Seaside Hotel, 35 Bairstow Street

Seasiders Snack Shop, Unit 5, Spen Business Park, Ashworth Road

Seasons 24, 24 Lonsdale Road

Seniors, 2 All Hallows Road

Shananagens Guest House, 7 Barton Avenue

Shapla Spice, 94 Highfield Road

Shazron Hotel, 4 Havelock Street

Shirley Heights Hotel, 114 Coronation Street

Shovels, 260 Common Edge Road

Silcocks, 125-141 Promenade

Simons Plaice, 6 Common Edge Road

Simply Sandwiches, 1 Gynn Square

Sixth Form College, Blackpool Old Road

Slice Pizza Company (unit 2), 495-497 Promenade

Smithy’s Sandwich Bar, 24-26 High Street

Smithy’s Sandwich Bar, 266 Church Street

Snackery, 58 Waterloo Road

Sno Fro, 77 Harrowside

Sonora Park, 17 Albert Road

Sorrento House, 83 Coronation Street

South Sea, 519 Lytham Road

South Shore Academy, South Shore Academy (Palatine Sports College), St Annes Road

Spar, Office A First Floor, 223 Bispham Road

Spar/ Subway, 3 Kincraig Road

Sparky’s Cafe and Shop, The Harbour, Windmill Rise

Springfield Hotel, 35 Charnley Road

Springfield Lodge, 63 Springfield Road

Spud O Licious, 50 Limerick Road

Squires Gate Fish & Chips, 9 Squires Gate Lane

Squirrel Catering, 211 Bispham Road

Squirrel Public House, Squirrel Hotel, Squirrel Hotel, Bispham Road

Squirrels Nursery, 49 Toronto Avenue

St Annes Church, 80 Salmesbury Avenue

St Friary, 44 St Annes Road

St Georges C of E High School, Cherry Tree Road

St Kentigerns Catholic Primary School, St Kentigerns Rc Primary School, Newton Drive

St Kilda Hotel, 37 Alexandra Road

St Marys Catholic Academy, Layton Hill, St Walburgas Road

St Nicholas Breakfast & After School Club, St Nicholas C Of E School, School Road

St Nicholas Primary School Kitchen (Lancashire Catering Services), St Nicholas C Of E School, School Road

St Stephens Care Home with Nursing, 4 St Stephens Avenue

St Stephens Church, St Stephens Avenue

Staff Canteen, Units 3-5, Darwin Court

Stafford, 8 Woodfield Road

Stafford Hotel, 97 Albert Road

Stagedoor, 12-14 Dale Street

Stanley Kittens Nursery, Wordsworth Avenue

Stanley School, Wordsworth Avenue

Star Diner, 25-43 Promenade

Star Wok, 168-170 Watson Road

Starbucks, East Park Drive

Starbucks Coffee Co, 29 Victoria Street

Steve Hope Butchers, 35 Westcliffe Drive

Strathdon, 28 St Chads Road

Strides Hotel, 29 Hornby Road

Stu’s Ices, FV P195 HKU, Fv L907 Vty Vals Ices Leamington Road

Subway, 104-106 Whitegate Drive

Subway, 217 Bispham Road

Subway, 246-248 Whitegate Drive

Subway, 26 Central Drive

Subway, 299 Squires Gate Lane

Subway, 39 Market Street

Subway, 83 Church Street

Subway, 98 Waterloo Road

Subway, Bickerstaffe Square, 1 Talbot Road

Subway (unit 1), 495-497 Promenade

Sue’s Curiositea and coffee, 11-13 Layton Road

Sundae Best, 7 Red Bank Road

Sundown Guest House, 40 Lonsdale Road

Sunnymede Private Hotel, 50 King Edward Avenue

Sunset Hotel, 5 Banks Street

Sure Start & Childrens Centre Talbot & Brunswick, Sure Start Talbot And Brunswick, Gorton Street

Sure Start Childrens Centre, 31 Dingle Avenue

Sure Start Childrens Centre, Sure Start, Langdale Road

Sussex Hotel, 14-16 Pleasant Street

Swallowdale Home, 167 Hornby Road

Sweet Afton Hotel, 111 Albert Road

Sweet ‘n’ Sour, 38 Cherry Tree Road North

Sweet Treats, New Market, 35 Waterloo Road

Sweetdreams, 38 Lonsdale Road

Sweetly Special, 52A Central Drive

Swift Hound, Swift Hound, Rigby Road

Sylvester Care Home, 77-79 Reads Avenue

Tai Pan, 4 Deansgate

Talbot Club, 46 Milbourne Street

Tam O Shanter, 8 Coop Street

Tamarind Cove Hoel, 56 Hornby Road

Tangerine Sarny, 41 St Annes Road

Tangerine Staff Canteen (Harman’s Catering Services), Burtons Gold Medal Biscuits Ltd, Vicarage Lane

Taylor Sandwich Bar, 28 Grasmere Road

Taylors Fish & Chips, 461 St Annes Road

Tea and Vintage Tearoom, 181-189 Church Street

Terra Nostra, 50 Red Bank Road

Tesco, 130-132 Central Drive

Tesco, 3 All Hallows Road

Tesco, Clifton Road

Tesco, Marton Service Station, Whitegate Drive

TFC, 102-104 Highfield Road

Thames Childrens Centre (Community Cafe and OSC), Thames Primary Childrens Centre, Severn Road

Thames Primary School, Thames County Primary School, Severn Road

Thames School Nursery, Thames County Primary School, Severn Road

Thames Tigers Breakfast & After School Club, Thames County Primary School, Severn Road

The Chinese Buffet, 61-71 Church Street

The Address, 91-93 Reads Avenue

The Atrium, Moor Park Leisure Centre , Bristol Avenue

The Beach, 94 Promenade

The Berwick, 23 King Edward Avenue

The Big Bite, 388 Vicarage Lane

The Big Blue Hotel, 1 Clifton Drive

The Blackpool Tower, Tower Buildings, Promenade

The Boutique Bakery, 2, Shore Point, 510 Queens Promenade

The Bread Basket, Abingdon Street Market, 16-20 Abingdon Street

The Cafe Royale, 3 Red Bank Road

The Cake Diva, 56A Clifton Street

The Cake Room, 112B St Annes Road

The Coach House, The Coach House, 1 Hoo Hill Lane

The Co-Operative, 17-19 Abingdon Street

The Cottage, 31 Newhouse Road

The Cottage Bakery, 45 Ansdell Road

The Cottage Bakery, 85 Waterloo Road

The Fishery, 273 Devonshire Road

The Foxhall / Reflex, 193 Promenade

The Glen Guest House, 25 Barton Avenue

The Grange, 63 Chepstow Road

The Harbour, The Harbour, Windmill Rise

The Hideaway, 1 Cheapside

The Jolly Wagonners, Falling Royd, Jubilee Lane

The Lady Hamilton, 38 St Chads Road

The Laurels, 14 Reads Avenue

The Litten Tree, 8-14 Queen Street

The Lumada, 100 Albert Road

The Manuela Rose, 6 Hornby Road

The Maples Hotel (form’ The Mount Hotel), 8 Queens Promenade

The Mercury, 2-4 Barton Avenue

The Miners, 30 Queens Promenade

The Moorfield Hotel, 96 Hornby Road

The Potter Inn, 27 Bond Street

The Prince Albert Hotel, Guest House Owners Accomodation, 11 Yates Street

The Redstone, 9 Alexandra Road

The Salvation Army, The Citadel, Raikes Parade

The Sea Fish and Chips, 1-1A Chapel Street

The Sea Fish and Chips, 77-81 Church Street

The Snackery Too, New Market, 35 Waterloo Road

The Star, 549 Promenade

The Strand Lodge, 5-6 Wilton Parade

The Streetlife Trust, 48 Buchanan Street

The Taj Mahal, 233 Lytham Road

The Top Chippy, 14-16 Red Bank Road

The Velvet Coaster, 501-507 Promenade

The Warehouse, Unit 1, 50 All Hallows Road

The Willows Rest Home, 397 Midgeland Road

Thistle Dhu Hotel (Prev. Coach House), 31-33 Bairstow Street

Thorncliffe Hotel, 63 Dickson Road

Thornhill Hotel, 14 Wellington Road

Thornlea Rest Home, 308 St Annes Road

Thorougoods, 11 Squires Gate Lane

Tiffany’s, 250-262 Promenade

Time To Eat, Unit 2D, Sycamore Trading Estate, Sycamore Avenue

Toby Carvery, Preston New Road

Topaz Hotel and Well-being Centre, 19 Albert Road

Topping Street News, 110 Topping Street

Tower Fisheries, 117-119 Topping Street

Traditional Fish & Chips, 427-437 Promenade

Traditional Fish and Chips, 67 Promenade

Trafalgar Hotel, 106 Albert Road

Trafford Hotel, 42 Charnley Road

Travelodge Blackpool, 10-16 Balmoral Road

Trebaron Garden Centre (Baytree Bistro), 350 Common Edge Road

Treetops Kindergarten, 32 Carlin Gate

Tregenna, 115 Albert Road

Trianon House, 5 Havelock Street

Trinity Hospice, Trinity The Hospice In The Fylde, Low Moor Road

Tuck in Cafe, Tuckin Cafe, 122 Egerton Road

Tudor Eating House, 10-12 Foxhall Road

Tudor Guest House, 30 Crystal Road

Tudor House, 37 Woodfield Road

Tudor Rose Original, 5 Withnell Road

Tuxford House, 23 Alexandra Road

TVR Diner, Engineering, Bristol Avenue

UBU care home, 32 Beaufort Avenue

Uncle Toms Cabin, 44-46 Queens Promenade

Unity Academy, Warbreck Hill Road

Unity Childrens Centre, Warbreck Hill Road

Valentine Hotel, 35 Dickson Road

Verdo House, 50 Osborne Road

Victoria Ashton’s Cake Creations, 32 Highcroft Avenue

Victoria Hospital, Whinney Heys Road

Viking Hotel, 473-479 Promenade

Village Nursery, 196 Lytham Road

Vincent House, 61 Furness Avenue

W E 5 CAFE, 17 Squires Gate Lane

Walbirn, 40 Springfield Road

Walkabout, 1-9 Queen Street

Walkers Fish & Chips, 8 Bairstow Street

Washington Hotel, Topping Street

Waterloo Primary Academy, Waterloo Road

Watson House Rest Home, 50 Station Road

Waverley Guest House, , 90 Withnell Road

Waves, 12 Willshaw Road

Waywells, 25 Grasmere Road

Weeton, 47 Woodfield Road

Welcome Take Away, 265B Devonshire Road

Wellington Hotel, 1 Wellington Road

Wesco Hotel, 14 Dean Street

West Coast Choc Cafe, 33 Birley Street

West Coast Rock Cafe, 3-5 Abingdon Street

West Park Kindergarten, Blackpool Cricket Club, West Park Drive

Westbourne House Hotel, 21 Vance Road

Westdean Hotel, 59 Dean Street

Westfield Rest Home, 2 Westfield Road

Westholme Hotel, 23 Albert Road

Wet Wet Wet, 1-3 Charles Street

Wexford Diner, 76B Dickson Road

WH Smith (BVH Main entrance), Whinney Heys Road

What the Fork, 392 Talbot Road

Wheelhouse cafe, Unit 20, Central Pier, Promenade

White Heather Hotel, 15 Yates Street

White House Hotel, 102 Adelaide Street

White House Hotel, 44-46 Hull Road

White Moon Hotel, 35 Reads Avenue

Wilford Hotel, 55 Station Road

Wilkinsons Butchers, 78 Holmfield Road

Willows Coffee House, 45-47 Highfield Road

Wilton Hotel, 108-112 Dickson Road

Wilton Hotel, 22 Alexandra Road

Windsor Carlton Hotel, 6 Warley Road

Windsor House Hotel, 19 Hornby Road

Windsor House Hotel, 47-49 Dickson Road

Winstons Licenced Bistro, 74-76 Highfield Road

Woo Sang Take Away, 17-19 Pleasant Street

woodland School, Whitegate Drive

Woodleigh Hotel, 32 King Edward Avenue

Wynfield House, 115 Newton Drive

Wynnstay Hotel, 64 Hornby Road

Xanders, 206 Red Bank Road

Yates, 13-15 Market Street

Yates Wine Lodge, Yates, 407-411 Promenade

Yeadon Way Restaurant, The Yeadon Way, Yeadon Way

Yorkshire Fisheries, 14-16 Topping Street