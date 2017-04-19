Search

FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2017: Four star rated businesses in Blackpool

Food Standards Agency, Food Hygiene Rating sticker.

All the Blackpool businesses rated four star in the food hygiene ratings.

Four Star

Ziggy’s, 10A Cedar Square

243 Sandwich Bar, 243 Fleetwood Road

A J News Food and Booze, 146 Highfield Road

Aberford Hotel, 12-14 Yorkshire Street

Abingdon Barbeque, 44 Abingdon Street

Acorn Nursing Home, 125 Newton Drive

African Caribbean Supermarket, 15 King Street

Aindale Hotel, 24 Palatine Road

Airedale, 31 Lonsdale Road

Al Amir, 37-39 Talbot Road

Al Baraka, 200 Central Drive

Al Capones, 105 Highfield Road

Albany Hotel, 89 Albert Road

Albert Hotel, 117 Albert Road

Alberts Retreat, 90 Lytham Road

Alderley Hotel, 581 New South Promenade

Almeria, 61 Hornby Road

Alumhurst Hotel, 13-15 Charnley Road

Alviston Hotel, 46-48 Charnley Road

Amazing Graze Community Cafe, First Floor, Baptist Tabernacle , 2 Springfield Road

Andrews House, 38 Burlington Road

Angelee Hotel, 38-40 Coop Street

Annacliffe Rest Home, 129 Newton Drive

Aquarius Fish & Chip Cafe, 28 Lytham Road

Arcadian Hotel, 271 Promenade

Ardwick House, 31 York Street

Argon House, 20 York Street

Argyll Hotel, 53 Hornby Road

Armenian Kebab House, 29 Harrowside

Arthington Hotel, 24 St Chads Road

Ashgill Hotel, 23 Vance Road

Astor Hotel, 83-85 Lord Street

Athenry Guest House (form’ Arundel Hotel), 102 Queens Promenade

Atlantic Hotel, The Atlantic Hotel, 27 Osborne Road

Avon Hotel, 112 Albert Road

Avonlea Hotel, 12 Reads Avenue

Baby Kingfisher, 109-113 Highfield Road

Baked Potato Stall, Unit 24, South Pier, Promenade

Bake-n-Butty, 117A Buchanan Street

Balmoral Hotel, 215-217 Promenade

Bangla Grocery Store, 155 Central Drive

Bargain Booze, 339-341 Red Bank Road

Barista, 24 Birley Street

Barton Hotel, 6 Burlington Road West

Barton House Hotel, 26 Barton Avenue

Beach Food Hut, Kiosk 3A, Coral Island, 1-23 Promenade

Beachcomber Burger Stall, Beachcomber Burger Stall, 499 Promenade

Beachwood, 30 Moore Street

Bedford Hotel, 298-300 Promenade

Bedmond Hotel, 22 Crystal Road

Beech Wines, 4 Beech Avenue

Beechwood Hotel, 6 Trafalgar Road

Bella Gusto, 228 Fleetwood Road

Belmont Hotel, 299 Promenade

Belvedere Hotel, 91-93 Albert Road

Bennett’s of Ansdell, Unit 1D, The Woodman Centre, 270 Vicarage Lane

Beths Pantry, 129 Lytham Road

Beverley, 34 Lonsdale Road

Black Bear Gallery and Cafe Bar, 105 Church Street

Black Cauldron, 25-29 Abingdon Street

Blackpool Golf Club (catering) North Park Drive, Stanley Park Golf Club, North Park Drive

Blue Bell Hotel, 13 St Chads Road

Blue Diamond, 92 Highfield Road

Blue Moon Hotel, 16 Yorkshire Street

Boars Head, 38 Preston Old Road

Boltonia Hotel, 124-126 Albert Road

Bona Vista Hotel, 104-106 Queens Promenade

Booze Inn, 30-32 Cherry Tree Road North

Boss Training and Nutrition, 3-5 South King Street

Braemar Hotel, The Braemar Hotel, 30 Lonsdale Road

Braeside Hotel, 6 Willshaw Road

Bramleigh Hotel, 13-15 Gynn Avenue

Briardene Hotel, 39 Osborne Road

Bringewood Hotel, 13 King Edward Avenue

Briny View, 2 Woodfield Road

Brioni Hotel, 324 Queens Promenade

Brooklands Hotel, 28-30 King Edward Avenue

Brooklands Nursing & Care Home, St Evens House, Roundhay

Broomcroft Hotel, 10 Palatine Road

Buddy’s (food trailer), 111 Chorley Road

Burgers & Steaks catering, Dickies Lane

Burlington Booze & News, 451 Lytham Road

Busters Bistro, Ground Floor At Unit 3 Calder Court, Shorebury Point, Amy Johnson Way

Butterfly Hotel, 32 Charnley Road

Cadeby Lodge Hotel, Cadeby Lodge, 89 Hornby Road

Cafe Chicco on The Green - Solaris, Solarium, Promenade

Cafe Dolce, 22-24 Abingdon Street

Calypso Hotel, 39-43 Albert Road

Camelot Hotel, 80 Hornby Road

Cameron’s Fish and chips, 82 Highfield Road

Canton Chef, 50-52 Ashfield Road

Cardoh lodge, 21 Hull Road

Carlis Hotel, 34 Charnley Road

Carl’s Pie Co, 32 South King Street

Casa Franco (South Bank Cafeteria), 461 Promenade

Casablanca Hotel, 84 Hornby Road

Central Bargains, 163-167 Central Drive

Central Hotel, 33 Albert Road

Central Ices, Unit 1, Central Pier, Promenade

Central Pier Chippy, Unit 7, Central Pier, Promenade

Chaps Hotel, 9-11 Cocker Street

Cherry Blossom Hotel, 2 Warley Road

Cherry Tree Sandwich Bar, 5 Cherry Tree Road North

Chesterfield House Hotel, , 108 Coronation Street

Chesterfield Lodge Pro Care, 15 Chesterfield Road

Chesterton House, 20 Vance Road

Chick-fill-a, 255-257 Talbot Road

Chimes on the Sea, 265 Promenade

Chinese Food, 67 Promenade

Christines, 1 Lord Street

Clevedon Hotel, 29 Charnley Road

Clifton Quality Meats, 3 Cheltenham Road

Club Sandwich, 8 Dickson Road

Coco Beach Hotel, 32 Lonsdale Road

Come Ye In, , 85 Hornby Road

Cookies, 24 Church Street

Cooltrader, 2 Topping Street

Corfu Kebab, 55 Whitegate Drive

Corton Beach Filling Station, 333-337 Central Drive

Costcutter, 269-271 Devonshire Road

Cottage Bakery, 37 Hawes Side Lane

Counting House, 10 Talbot Square

Courtneys, 1 Warbreck Hill Road

Cranstone Hotel, 39 Alexandra Road

Crompton Hotel, 10 Woodfield Road

Crompton Hotel, 20 Cocker Street

Crumbly Cheese Stall, Unit 22, Abingdon Street Market, 16-20 Abingdon Street

Crystals on the Prom (prev. Hotel Rossi), 263 Promenade

Cumbrian Hotel, 81 Hornby Road

Dahl House, Dahl House, 32 King George Avenue

Daniel and Damian Fundraising Shop, 107 Central Drive

Deck Icecream, Unit 12, North Pier, Promenade

Dee’s Bites, 254 Church Street

Delamere Hotel, 16 Barton Avenue

Delamere Hotel, 31 Charnley Road

Delton Hotel, 6 Clifton Drive

Denely Hotel, 15 King Edward Avenue

Deneside, 10 Kent Road

Denholme, 47 St Chads Road

Denville Hotel, 41-43 Woodfield Road

Derby Hotel, 2 Derby Road

Derwent Hotel, 42 Palatine Road

Devon Guest House, 39 Woodfield Road

Dinners Ready, 31 Whitegate Drive

Dino’s, Dinos, 30 Ansdell Road

DJ’s Diner, 244 Church Street

Dolce Italia, 250 Church Street

Dolphin Guest House, 44 Woodfield Road

Doric Hotel, 6 Coop Street

Douglas House Hotel, 19 Yorkshire Street

Dragon Palace (Bispham Chinese Takeaway), 234 Fleetwood Road

Draytonian Guest House, 54 Palatine Road

Dunera, 22 Reads Avenue

Dutchman, 267-269 Promenade

Duxbury House, 38 Sherbourne Road

Eastern Spice, 95 Bispham Road

Eastpines P O & News, 48 Eastpines Drive

Eden House, 91 Palatine Road

Edenfield Guest House, 17 Cocker Street

Edward Hotel, 27 Dickson Road

Elbon Hotel, 17 St Chads Road

Ellan Vannin, , 6 Gynn Avenue

Ellis’s B&B, 18 Bairstow Street

Elmfield Hotel, 25 Clifton Drive

Elmora Hotel, 49 Albert Road

Esso (Subway), Esso Subway, Collingwood Avenue

EU.Ropa, 65 Dickson Road

Fairview, 30 Woodfield Road

Falcon Hotel, 41 Alexandra Road

Favourite Fillings, 278 Whitegate Drive

Feathers Hotel, 109 Albert Road

Fern Royd, 35 Holmfield Road

Fieldings Fish Bar, 8-10 Simpson Street

Finesse Chippy, 30 Dickson Road

Fishers Plaice, 29 Westcliffe Drive

Fiveways Garage, 557 Devonshire Road

Food Lounge, 22 Market Street

Forties to Noughties Cafe, 28 Dickson Road

Four Seasons, 240 Whitegate Drive

Foxhall Cafe and chippy, 1-3 Foxhall Square

Foxhall Village Hotel, 21-23 York Street

Freddies Bar, 29A Dickson Road

Frenchies, 109 Lytham Road

Fresh Bite, 164-166 Promenade

Fylde Coast Ice Arena, 7A Bristol Avenue

G & K Mitchell Butchers, 533 Lytham Road

Gainsborough Hotel, 291-295 Promenade

Galleon Cafe, 15 Chapel Street

Galley Cafe, 81 Topping Street

Garfield, 22 Springfield Road

General Trading, 44A Central Drive

Gennars, 15 Anchorsholme Lane East

Georgian Hollies Hotel, 88-90 Albert Road

Georgias Diner, Unit 3, North Pier, Promenade

Gillespies, 87-89 Topping Street

Glenburn Guest House, 16 Shaw Road

Glendowie, 23 Lonsdale Road

Gleneagles, 9 Bairstow Street

Glenroy Hotel, 10 Trafalgar Road

Gluttons Sandwich Bar, 27A Caunce Street

Godfather, 1 The Strand

Golden Bowl, 210-212 Lytham Road

Golden Fish, 171 Hawes Side Lane

Golden Palace, 101 Bond Street

Golden Sea, 63 Harrowside

GR8 Escape Hotel, 8 Lonsdale Road

Gracelands Guest House, 1 Kent Road

Gracelands Takeaway, 53 Chapel Street

Gramsford Lodge, 237 Promenade

Grannys Tea Rooms, 3A-5B Caunce Street

Graydon Hotel, 33-37 Banks Street

Grays Hotel, 62 Reads Avenue

Grenadier, 20 Springfield Road

Gresham Hotel, 106-114 Adelaide Street

Griddle Girls, 263 Talbot Road

Grosvenor Convenience Stores, 226 Church Street

Gulshan Takeaway, 418 Talbot Road

Habberley Hotel, 19 Cocker Street

Hacketts York House, 14-20 Queens Promenade

Hampton Road Social Club, Hampton Road Social Club, Hampton Road

Happy Gathering, 80 Norbreck Road

Harlands Hotel, 298 Queens Promenade

Harlequins, 292-302 Church Street

Harleys, 30 Vance Road

Havelock House Hotel, 13 Havelock Street

Haven Hotel, 11 Alexandra Road

Hawkes Hotel, 4 Station Road

Hazel Grove Guest House, 102 Coronation Street

Hazeldene, 10 Gynn Avenue

Hazelwood Guest House, 63-65 Palatine Road

Headline News, 529-531 Lytham Road

Highbury Hotel, 12 Shaw Road

Highbury Hotel, 18 St Chads Road

Highcroft Rest Home, 599 Lytham Road

Hogans, 32 Deansgate

Holdbrook Hotel, 39 York Street

Hollingdales, 37-39 Tyldesley Road

Holmlea Hotel, 21 Alexandra Road

Hong Kong Chinese Takeaway, 309 Dickson Road

Honley Hotel, 1 Vance Road

Hornby Villa Hotel, 130 Hornby Road

Hot Stuff, 18 Dickson Road

Hotel Eleven, 11 Banks Street

Hotel Fame, 363 Promenade

Hotel Nevada, Hotel Nevada, 23 Lord Street

Hotel Segantii, 14 Empress Drive

Hotel Vienna, Buddies, 34 Banks Street

Ice Cream Kiosk, 61 Promenade

Inglewood Hotel, 419 Promenade

International Delicatessen (form Polish Shopa), 239 Dickson Road

J K’s Steak House, 14 Birley Street

Jay’s Plaice, 2 Dickson Road

Jesmond Dene Hotel, 20 St Chads Road

Jesmond Hotel, 8 Charnley Road

Kate’s, 1 Woodland Grove

Kat’s Kafe, 9 Cedar Square

Kenilworth Hotel, 21 Hornby Road

Kimberley, 25 Gynn Avenue

King Edward Hotel, 44 King Edward Avenue

Kings Hotel, 553 New South Promenade

Kingsway Hotel, 11 Trafalgar Road

Kirkstall Hotel, 25 Hull Road

Krazy Kingdom, Victoria Market, 29 Waterloo Road

La Focaccia, 11 Topping Street

Lai Sing, 74-76 Marton Drive

Lanayr Hotel, 73-75 Reads Avenue

Langtry’s, Langtrys, 36 King Edward Avenue

Las Iguanas, 66-74 Promenade

Las Vagas Amusement Arcade, 6-8 Dale Street

Lee Raj, 21-23 Squires Gate Lane

Legends, 45 Lord Street

Leofric, 5 Woodfield Road

Leverdale Hotel, 242-244 Queens Promenade

Lonicans, Unit 6, Langdale Place

Lucena Hotel, 9-11 Barton Avenue

Lynbar Hotel, 32 Vance Road

Lyndawn Hotel, 33 St Chads Road

Lyndene Hotel, 106 Coronation Street

Lyndene Hotel, 18 Cocker Street

Lyndene Hotel, 303-315 Promenade

Lynmoore Guest House, 31 Moore Street

Lynton Hotel, 88 Hornby Road

Lynwood Guest House, 4 Trafalgar Road

MACE, 78 Dickson Road

Mandalay, 26 Woodfield Road

Manor Cafe, 201 Promenade

Marco Polo, 331-333 Dickson Road

Mardi Gras Hotel, 41 Lord Street

Mardonia, 4-6 Crystal Road

Marks Quality Meats, 277 Devonshire Road

Marsden Hotel, The Marsden Hotel, 15 Withnell Road

Marshmallows, 31 Boscombe Road

Martells Hotel, Martells Hotel, 35 Alexandra Road

Maryport Marras, 18 York Street

Masons News, 214-216 Lytham Road

May Dene Hotel, 10 Dean Street

Mayfair Hotel, Jays Mayfair, 79 Dickson Road

Mayfair Private Hotel, 19 Vance Road

Meland Hotel, 22 Palatine Road

MFA Bowl (1st Bowl), 29-37 Market Street

Mi Casa Su Casa, 117 Red Bank Road

Michaels Restaurant, 85-95 Whitegate Drive

Milanos, 7 Station Road

Mobility Cafe, 65 Topping Street

Mr Basrai’s, Unit 1, 1a Cookson Street

Mr Muttleys Family Diner, 24-26 Station Road

Mr T’s Burger Bar, 25-43 Promenade

Munch Time, 84-86 Talbot Road

Munchys Cafe, 50A Coronation Street

My store, 4 Common Edge Road

New Bond, 72 Lord Street

New Brackens, 63 Withnell Road

New Brooklyn Hotel, 381 Promenade

New Dernia Hotel, 25 Hornby Road

New Discovery Hotel, 27 Wellington Road

New Esplanade Hotel, 551 New South Promenade

New Hampshire Hotel, 71 Reads Avenue

New Manchester & Big Top, 231-233 Promenade

New Osborne, 12-14 Osborne Road

New Promenade Hotel, 229 Promenade

New Road Inn, 244 Talbot Road

New Ryton Hotel, 14-16 Woodfield Road

New Sandown, 54 Hornby Road

New Sandringham Court Hotel, 65-69 Reads Avenue

New Taj, 99 Bond Street

New Treasure City, 247-253 Dickson Road

New Yorker Cafe, New Yorker Cafe, 371 Promenade

Newbury Hotel, 37 Dickson Road

Newholme Hotel, 26 Hornby Road

News Stand, 64 Albert Road

Newsagent, 27 Grasmere Road

Nicky Figgins Centre Stage Academy, Units 2 3 And 4, Rear Of, 216 Red Bank Road

Nightingales Nursing Home, 355A Norbreck Road

Nila’s News & Booze, 58 Dickson Road

Nisa Local, 214 Waterloo Road

Nisa Local, 24 Easington Crescent

Norbreck Bakery, 76 Norbreck Road

North Perk Coffee Bar and Bistro, Unit 4, North Pier, Promenade

North Shore Club, Cross Street

Novello Hotel, 11 Hornby Road

Oakleigh, 93 Withnell Road

Oakwell, 357 Promenade

Ocean Palace, 41-43 Talbot Road

Off Licence, 154 Lytham Road

Oriental Chinese Takeaway, 107 Red Bank Road

Osprey Hotel, 27 Charnley Road

Othello, 52 Talbot Road

Our Wee Chippy, 127 Whitegate Drive

P & G Bargain Store, 51 Westcliffe Drive

Papa John’s Pizza, 252 Whitegate Drive

Park’s Art Deco Cafe, Stanley Park, West Park Drive

Pars, 380 Talbot Road

Pearl City, 26-28 Anchorsholme Lane East

Pennine Hotel, Ashes Place @ Blackpool, 70 Central Drive

Pennsylvania House, 1 Barclay Avenue

Piazza Italia, 8 Cedar Square

Pickwick Cafe, 6 Deansgate

Picnic Box, 58 Norbreck Road

Pine Lodge Hotel, 3 Havelock Street

Pizza 4 U, 253 Talbot Road

Pizza Hut, 7-15 Church Street

Pizza Kebab House (prev. Chicken Orleans), 3-5 Rigby Road

Popeyes, 146-148 Church Street

Poundbakery and Poundcafe, 64 Church Street

Poundland, 13-19 Bank Hey Street

Poundstretcher, 200 Cherry Tree Road

Premier, 15 Station Terrace

Premier Store, 20 Cookson Street

Prestige Catering, Prestige Catering, Blackpool Cricket Club, West Park Drive

Pricewise, 199 Hawes Side Lane

Pumpkin, Pumpkin Quick Snack Select Service Partners Tower Buffet, Blackpool North Station Talbot Road

Q’s Snooker Club, 249 Lytham Road

Queens Hotel, 467 Promenade

Raikes Hall, 16 Liverpool Road

Red Pepper Chinese Takeaway, , 51 Central Drive

Regent Hotel, 18 Springfield Road

Rencliffe Hotel, 66 Hornby Road

RFC Fish and Chips, Beachcomber, 499 Promenade

Rhyl Hotel, 24 Reads Avenue

Robert Burns, 25 Wellington Road

Rock City Super Store, 415-417 Promenade

Rock Hard Studios, Unit 4, Cocker Trading Estate

Rock Shop, Unit 2, Coral Island, 1-23 Promenade

Rockcliffe Hotel, 248 Promenade

Rocklea Hotel, 58 Reads Avenue

Rose & Crown, 22-24 Corporation Street

Rose Hotel & Spa, 416-418 Promenade

Rose’s Cafe, Roses Cafe, 303 Dickson Road

Rowan Hotel, 8 Empress Drive

Royal Alexandra Hotel, 74-78 Albert Road

Royal Seabank Hotel, 219-223 Promenade

Royal Vincent, 22-30 Hull Road

Royal Windsor Hotel, 245-249 Promenade

Royale Hotel, 18 Regent Road

Rushyford Game, 40 Foxhall Road

Rutlands Hotel, 13 Hornby Road

Rydell Guest House, 35 Shaw Road

San Marcos, 513-515 Lytham Road

Sandford Hotel, 353 Promenade

Sandwich Factory, 64-66 Abingdon Street

Sarah & Ronnies Guest House, 20 Shaw Road

Seabreeze Cafe, Unit 27, Abingdon Street Market, 16-20 Abingdon Street

Seaforth Hotel, 3 Napier Avenue

Seagull Hotel, 15 Crystal Road

Seaside Cafe, 2 St Chads Road

Seaton Hotel Guest House, 114 Hornby Road

Sefton Hotel, 16 Northumberland Avenue

Selbourne Mini Market, 131 Caunce Street

Sharn Bek Hotel, 24 Alexandra Road

Shaw’s Cafe Bar, 42 Clifton Street

Sheraton Hotel, 54-62 Queens Promenade

Shiraz Pizza, 131 Devonshire Road

Shirley Dene Hotel, 20 Osborne Road

Sinatra’s Hotel, 8 Clifton Drive

Sizzling Wok, 301 Dickson Road

Slice Sandwich Box, 129 Red Bank Road

Snack Attack, 318 Talbot Road

Somerville Hotel, 72 Station Road

South Lea Hotel, 4 Willshaw Road

South Villas Hotel, 16 Wellington Road

Southview, 122 Albert Road

Spen Pizza & Kebabs, 4 Hawes Side Lane

Spice Kitchen, 153 Central Drive

Spuds to Go, Unit 15, North Pier, Promenade

Squirrel Chippy, 3 Collins Avenue

St Elmo Hotel, 20 Station Road

Staff Canteen (Burtons Biscuits), Devonshire Road

Star Polish Food Store, 94 Central Drive

Stars Pizza Milano, 219 Bispham Road

Staymor, 24 York Street

Stevonia, 64 Central Drive

Strathmore Hotel, 5 King George Avenue

Strathmore Hotel, 94 Hornby Road

Streetly, 59 Springfield Road

Stuart Hotel, 27-29 Clifton Drive

Sunam Tandoori Restaurant, 93-99 Red Bank Road

Sunny Ives, 32 Woodfield Road

Sunnyside Hotel, 40-48 Hornby Road

Sunshine Blackpool, 84 Osborne Road

Sutcliffe Hotel, 70-72 Albert Road

Sutton Park Hotel, 1-3 Woodfield Road

Talbot Road News/Premier, 265-267 Talbot Road

Taste, 84 Whitegate Drive

Tasty Bites, Rear Of, 473 St Annes Road

Tasty Diner, 57 Central Drive

Taylors of Cleveleys Ltd, 29 Anchorsholme Lane East

Tea Junction, 102A Central Drive

Tea Pot, 219 Lytham Road

Tesco, 43 Highfield Road

The Beach Grill, 5, Ocean Boulevard, Promenade

The Blackpool, 58-62 Albert Road

The Cabin, The Cabin, Cornford Road

The Crispy Cod, Gifts For All, 4-6 Lytham Road

The Deck Cafe, Units 12 13 And 15, South Pier, Promenade

The Dragonfly, 75 Lord Street

The Farnborough (prev. Boulton House), , 13-17 Bairstow Street

The Lindene Hotel, 7 Withnell Road

The Lodge, 4 Coop Street

The New Griddle, Griddle Cafe, 322 Church Street

The New Valron, The New Valron , 13-15 Trafalgar Road

The Oakwood, 18 Shaw Road

The Sandwich Box, 80A Coronation Street

The Seacroft, 27 Lord Street

The Strand, 20 The Strand

The Tulip, 98-100 Hornby Road

The Wainwright Club, 173 Hornby Road

Threlfalls, 164 Central Drive

Tipples Off Licence, 87-89 Central Drive

Tiramisu, 91-93 Abingdon Street

Tobermory, 12 Wellington Road

Toledo Hotel, 28 Lonsdale Road

Tony’s Grill, 96A Central Drive

Top Wok Express, , 145-147 Devonshire Road

Topping Street Bakery, 56 Topping Street

Torsway Wine Stores, 40 Torsway Avenue

Tower Coffee Company, Unit 2A, Bickerstaffe Square, 1 Talbot Road

Travelodge, Seasiders Way

Trecco’s Takeaway, Treccos Takeaway , 40 Central Drive

Trellis Bistro, Unit 17-18, Abingdon Street Market, 16-20 Abingdon Street

Trentham Hotel, 43-45 Dickson Road

Tres Bon Hotel, 2 Trafalgar Road

Truffles Restaurant, 51-53 Topping Street

Tudor Rose Hotel, 87 Coronation Street

Turkish Kebab House, 63 Whitegate Drive

UBU, 46 Lincoln Road

Uncle Brian’s, Uncle Brians, 24 Springfield Road

Valdene Hotel, 16 Cocker Street

Vaping Coffee Lounge, 289 Lytham Road

Vernon Hotel, 6-8 Wellington Road

Via Veneto, 29 Birley Street

Villa Hotel, 9-11 Withnell Road

Viva, 3 Church Street

Walford Hotel, 45-47 Albert Road

Walkden House, 17 Hornby Road

Waters Edge, 5 Dean Street

Waterside Care Home, 192 Queens Promenade

Wavecrest Hotel, 14-16 Alexandra Road

Waverley Cafe, 199 Promenade

Wembley Hotel, 275 Promenade

Westcliffe Hotel, 27 Alexandra Road

Westgarth Newsagents, 147 Bond Street

Whitegate Drive Food and Wine, Djs Food And Wine , 206 Whitegate Drive

Willin House Hotel, 12-14 Kent Road

Willow Grove Hotel, 10 Hornby Road

Willow Tree House, 61 Springfield Road

Wimbourne Hotel, 10 Moore Street

Windsor Hotel, 53 Dean Street

Windsor Park Hotel, 96 Queens Promenade

Windsor Private Hotel, 21 King Edward Avenue

Wine Stop, 27 Whitegate Drive

Wingfield Hotel, 4 Wimbourne Place

Winslow Hotel, 31 Hull Road

Winter Gardens, Winter Gardens, Church Street

Winterbourne Hotel, 22-30 Clarendon Road

Withnell Hotel, 17 Withnell Road

Woodheads Cafe, 4 Simpson Street

Yanks, 126 Church Street

Yummy Open Kitchen, 221 Bispham Road

Zak’s Quality Food, 134 Central Drive