FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2017: One star rated businesses in Blackpool

Food Standards Agency, Food Hygiene Rating sticker.

All the Blackpool businesses rated one star in the food hygiene ratings.

One Star

AA Central Hotel, 64A Reads Avenue

Albany, 2-4 Clifton Drive

Allandale Hotel, 387-389 Promenade

Amira, 67 Abingdon Street

Ashlunn Hotel, 34 Hornby Road

Asia Bagus, 4 Mowbray Drive

Best Turkish Kebab Grill, 160 Lytham Road

Boyce Hotel, 22-24 Vance Road

Burger Dome, 20 Talbot Road

Cafe Continental, 75 Topping Street

Chung Wah, Rear Of 83-87 High Street And, 40 Cocker Street

Collingwood Seafront Hotel, 394 Promenade

Corner View, 1 Nelson Road

Deansgate Kitchen, 26-28 Deansgate

Food 2 Go, 169B-177 Promenade

Food Hub, 5A Albert Road

Fortune Garden, 85-87 Highfield Road

Frankies Cafe, 2 Blackpool Road

Gino’s Tornadoes, 88A Promenade

Golden Chef, 21 Newton Drive

Grand Beach, 565-567 New South Promenade

Hotel Roker, 563 New South Promenade

Ice Cream Stall, The Boardwalk, 111 Promenade

Jaflong, 34 Cherry Tree Road North

JJ & L’s Cafe, 206-208 Lytham Road

Kensington Hotel, 281-287 Promenade

King Kong Burgers, 97 Promenade

L.A’s Cafe, 84 Bolton Street

Layton Pizza & Kebab House, 8 Westcliffe Drive

Lowery Cafe, 24-26 Coronation Street

Lucky House, 111 Coronation Street

New Harmany Restaurant, 319 Red Bank Road

New Oceans Hotel, 333-335 Promenade

No 4 Pub, Number Four And Freemasons Hotel, Layton Road

Paramount Chinese, 77 Highfield Road

Peppermill, 15 Birley Street

Premier Convenience Store, 386 Vicarage Lane

Prime Cut Meats, Queensway Meats Ltd , 58 Bond Street

Rosehaven Rest Home, 200-202 Whitegate Drive

Roselea Hotel, 10 St Chads Road

Sandhurst Hotel & Lahore Restaurant, 8 Station Road

Strand Hotel, 326-328 Promenade

The Frying Squad, 41 Market Street

The Shoreside Hotel & Bistro, 349-351 Promenade

World Hotel, 1 Lansdowne Place

Zee Convenience, 123-125 Church Street