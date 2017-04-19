FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2017: One star rated businesses in Blackpool

All the Blackpool businesses rated one star in the food hygiene ratings.
One Star
AA Central Hotel, 64A Reads Avenue
Albany, 2-4 Clifton Drive
Allandale Hotel, 387-389 Promenade
Amira, 67 Abingdon Street
Ashlunn Hotel, 34 Hornby Road
Asia Bagus, 4 Mowbray Drive
Best Turkish Kebab Grill, 160 Lytham Road
Boyce Hotel, 22-24 Vance Road
Burger Dome, 20 Talbot Road
Cafe Continental, 75 Topping Street
Chung Wah, Rear Of 83-87 High Street And, 40 Cocker Street
Collingwood Seafront Hotel, 394 Promenade
Corner View, 1 Nelson Road
Deansgate Kitchen, 26-28 Deansgate
Food 2 Go, 169B-177 Promenade
Food Hub, 5A Albert Road
Fortune Garden, 85-87 Highfield Road
Frankies Cafe, 2 Blackpool Road
Gino’s Tornadoes, 88A Promenade
Golden Chef, 21 Newton Drive
Grand Beach, 565-567 New South Promenade
Hotel Roker, 563 New South Promenade
Ice Cream Stall, The Boardwalk, 111 Promenade
Jaflong, 34 Cherry Tree Road North
JJ & L’s Cafe, 206-208 Lytham Road
Kensington Hotel, 281-287 Promenade
King Kong Burgers, 97 Promenade
L.A’s Cafe, 84 Bolton Street
Layton Pizza & Kebab House, 8 Westcliffe Drive
Lowery Cafe, 24-26 Coronation Street
Lucky House, 111 Coronation Street
New Harmany Restaurant, 319 Red Bank Road
New Oceans Hotel, 333-335 Promenade
No 4 Pub, Number Four And Freemasons Hotel, Layton Road
Paramount Chinese, 77 Highfield Road
Peppermill, 15 Birley Street
Premier Convenience Store, 386 Vicarage Lane
Prime Cut Meats, Queensway Meats Ltd , 58 Bond Street
Rosehaven Rest Home, 200-202 Whitegate Drive
Roselea Hotel, 10 St Chads Road
Sandhurst Hotel & Lahore Restaurant, 8 Station Road
Strand Hotel, 326-328 Promenade
The Frying Squad, 41 Market Street
The Shoreside Hotel & Bistro, 349-351 Promenade
World Hotel, 1 Lansdowne Place
Zee Convenience, 123-125 Church Street