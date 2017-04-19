Search

FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2017: Three star rated businesses in Blackpool

Food Standards Agency, Food Hygiene Rating sticker.

All the Blackpool businesses rated three star in the food hygiene ratings.

Three Star

Ho Hos Chinese Takeaway, 276 Waterloo Road

AB Pizza, 149 Layton Road

Abbotsford Hotel, 18 Woodfield Road

Alfie’s Hotel, 69-71 Withnell Road

Ali Babas, 196-198 Central Drive

Ali’s Takeaway, 136 Central Drive

Amaro, 109 Church Street

Amir’s, 1A Dickson Road

Ash Lea, 76 Lord Street

Ashley Victoria, 17-19 Alexandra Road

Avoca Guest House, 89 Reads Avenue

Barrons Hotel, 58-60 Hornby Road

Barts Donuts and Ice Cream, 99 Promenade

Beachcomer Hotel, 78 Reads Avenue

Belvedere Hotel, 408-410 Promenade

Blackpool Football Club, Seasiders Way

Blencarn Hotel, 294 Promenade

Bloomfield Chippy, 144 Lytham Road

Bonny Street Burger Bar / Mr Soft, Bonny Street

Boomerang, 74 Adelaide Street

Brayton Hotel, 7-8 Finchley Road

Brecks Hotel, 20 Banks Street

Bridges Guest House, 10 General Street

Brittania Fish & Chips (Traditional Fish & Chips 2), 401-403 Promenade

Brooklyn Hotel, 7 Wilton Parade

Brun Working Mens Club, And Institute, Brun Grove

Buddy’s Takeaway, 89 Dickson Road

Buy Low Bargains, 98A Central Drive

Cafe 103, 103 Coronation Street

Camelot Seaview Hotel, 487 Promenade

Canton Palace, 160-162 Watson Road

Caseys, 56B Albert Road

Castleton Hotel, 17 Trafalgar Road

Chicco Cafe, 101 Promenade

Chutney Blue, 97-99 Marton Drive

City Shop, 49 Central Drive

Clarence Hotel, 88 Preston New Road

Cleveland Chippy, 68-70 Coronation Street

Collingwood Hotel, 8 Holmfield Road

Colonial Hotel, 465 Promenade

Cosy Cafe, Cosy Cafe, 4 York Street

Cosynook Guest House, 52 St Chads Road

Cressington Hotel, 8-10 Barton Avenue

Curry Queen, 49-51 Red Bank Road

D & E Kendall, 284 Highfield Road

Dales Diner, 82 Coronation Street

Delamere, 27 Hornby Road

Dering Lodge, 12 St Chads Road

Dickson Pizza, 281 Dickson Road

Dunes Coffee Shop, 1 Squires Gate Lane

Earlsway Hotel, 205 Promenade

Eatabout, Queens Chambers, 16 Queen Street

Ellesmere Hotel, 20 Hornby Road

Espanol Toro, 28 Corporation Street

Fairview Hotel, 113 Albert Road

Fern Villa, 51 Chapel Street

Flamed Wok, 144 Waterloo Road

FouRooms, 60 Reads Avenue

Franklyn Private Hotel, 33 Charnley Road

Full Moon Stores, 142A Waterloo Road

Gemini, 26 York Street

Glencraig Hotel, 11 Vance Road

Glyndale, 9 Trafalgar Road

Golden A, 170 Central Drive

Golden Bird, 29 Layton Road

Golden Nile, 55-57 Hornby Road

Gordene Hotel, 7 Havelock Street

Grange Park Post Office, 53 Chepstow Road

Greenmount Hotel, 27-29 Bairstow Street

Harry’s Chicken and Pizza, 74 Lytham Road

Hesketh Hotel, 51-53 Hesketh Avenue

Heywood House, 30 Rawcliffe Street

Highlands Hotel, 206-208 Queens Promenade

Holmsdale Hotel, 6-8 Pleasant Street

Hotel Bianca, 25 Palatine Road

Hotel california, 90 Hornby Road

Hotel Claire Michelle, 62 Central Drive

Hotel La-Rue, 28 Springfield Road

Hunts Greengrocers, 21 Whitegate Drive

Indian Palace, 280 Lytham Road

International Food Store, 118A Central Drive

Italian Star, 73-75 Red Bank Road

Jesmond Private Hotel, 15 Banks Street

Jollies, 86 Hornby Road

Kebab House, 52 Foxhall Road

Kebab Hut, 11 Station Road

Kenbry, 53 Osborne Road

Kendrick Hotel, 76 Reads Avenue

KFC, 170 Devonshire Road

King Chef 88, 72 Hawes Side Lane

King Edward VII, 39 Central Drive

Kings Dragon, 188 Central Drive

Kingsbury Hotel, 579 New South Promenade

Lanes Hotel, 104 Coronation Street

Langworthy Hotel, 5 Lonsdale Road

Leos Takeaway, 172-174A Promenade

Lilo Charcoal, 124 Central Drive

Lolly’s, Lollys Hotel, 26 Regent Road

Lucky Star, 40 Eastpines Drive

Lyndhurst Hotel, 43 Station Road

Lyngarde Hotel, 27 Hull Road

Lytham House Kitchen, 152 Lytham Road

Maharaja, 14 Dickson Road

Manhattan Hotel, 224-232 Promenade

Mario’s Takeaway, 16 Foxhall Road

Market Street Stores, 34 Market Street

Marlow Lodge Hotel, 76 Station Road

Marmaris, 11-12 Station Terrace

Mayflower Restaurant, 118-122 Promenade

McNaughtons, 64 Foxhall Road

Merginn Hotel, 9 Gynn Avenue

Mickey Finns, 24 Central Drive

Moo Bar, 31-33 Queen Street

Mumtaz Balti House, 48 Clifton Street

Munch Box Cafe Bar, 172 Central Drive

New Chelvedon, 39-41 Chapel Street

New Evergreen Restaurant, 49A Ansdell Road

New Kent, 12 Knowle Avenue

New Milton, 24 Bairstow Street

New Odyssey Hotel, 2-4 Burlington Road West

New President Hotel, 320-324 Promenade

No1 Chinese Take Away, 302 Devonshire Road

Norwood Hotel, 50-52 Reads Avenue

Old Coach House Hotel, 50 Dean Street

Old Cottage Hotel Restaurant, 9-11 Lytham Road

Palms Hotel, 16 Empress Drive

Pantry, Rear Of, 168 Cunliffe Road

Parisienne Hotel, 240-244 Promenade

Pizza Luigi’s, 3A Dickson Road

Premier Taylor’s General Store, 172 Park Road

Pump and Truncheon, 13 Bonny Street

Queen Bees, 145B Bond Street

Regency Hotel, 50 Charnley Road

Riccardos Pizzeria, 99-101 Squires Gate Lane

Rico Chicken, 63 Bond Street

Romero, 97 Bond Street

Round Table Cafe, 255 Lytham Road

Royal Carlton Hotel, 343-347 Promenade

Royal Food & Wine, 272-274 Lytham Road

Royal Oakwell Hotel, 17-19 Barton Avenue

Rummmbles, 66 St Annes Road

Salad Bowl, 69 Ansdell Road

Salt & Vinegar, 251 Promenade

Sandwich Stop, 59 Central Drive

Sandylands, 47 Banks Street

Sapna Curry House, 10 St Annes Road

Seafresh, 21 Bond Street

Seaside Cafe, 117a-121 Bond Street

SFC, First Second And Third Floors, 439 Promenade

Shepperton Hotel, 74 Station Road

Sherwood Hotel, 64 Reads Avenue

Shiray Hotel, 97 Hornby Road

Silversands Hotel, 1-3 Burlington Road West

Slots of Fun, 185-191 Promenade

Somerville, , 16 Springfield Road

Soul Suite, 142-144 Promenade

Spar, 43 Central Drive

Spearman’s Butchers, 113-115 Central Drive

Spice Lounge, 3 Birley Street

St Chads Hotel, 317-327 Promenade

St James Hotel, 246 Promenade

Summerville Guest House, 132 Albert Road

Sun Inn, 88 Bolton Street

Sunnyside Hotel, 46 Alexandra Road

Sunset Hotel, 45 Palatine Road

Tangerine Tavern (St Annes W M Club), 3-5 St Annes Road

The Chu Phoenix, 59-61 Whitegate Drive

The Croft Hotel, 32 Bairstow Street

Torsway Fish and Chips, 41 Torsway Avenue

Trades Hotel, 51-55 Lord Street

Uncle Peter Websters, 123 Promenade

Vidella Hotel & Cascades Restaurant, 80-82 Dickson Road

Wakefield House Hotel, 18 Hull Road

Waldorf Hotel, 591-593 New South Promenade

Wallace Hotel, 239 Promenade

Waterloo Hotel (The Clubhouse), Waterloo Road

Waverly Hotel, The Waverley Hotel, 95 Reads Avenue

Whitegate Cafe, 234 Whitegate Drive

Windmill Hotel, First Second And Third Floors, 439 Promenade

Wok Wow, 27 Westcliffe Drive

Woodland Hotel, 50 Palatine Road

Worcester House, Worcester House, 22 Cocker Street

Yahgo, 38-40 Clifton Street

Yorkshire Street Grill, 167 Promenade

You Ji, 57 Aintree Road

Zain Pizza, 1-3 Yorkshire Street