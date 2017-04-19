FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2017: Three star rated businesses in Blackpool

All the Blackpool businesses rated three star in the food hygiene ratings.
Three Star
Ho Hos Chinese Takeaway, 276 Waterloo Road
AB Pizza, 149 Layton Road
Abbotsford Hotel, 18 Woodfield Road
Alfie’s Hotel, 69-71 Withnell Road
Ali Babas, 196-198 Central Drive
Ali’s Takeaway, 136 Central Drive
Amaro, 109 Church Street
Amir’s, 1A Dickson Road
Ash Lea, 76 Lord Street
Ashley Victoria, 17-19 Alexandra Road
Avoca Guest House, 89 Reads Avenue
Barrons Hotel, 58-60 Hornby Road
Barts Donuts and Ice Cream, 99 Promenade
Beachcomer Hotel, 78 Reads Avenue
Belvedere Hotel, 408-410 Promenade
Blackpool Football Club, Seasiders Way
Blencarn Hotel, 294 Promenade
Bloomfield Chippy, 144 Lytham Road
Bonny Street Burger Bar / Mr Soft, Bonny Street
Boomerang, 74 Adelaide Street
Brayton Hotel, 7-8 Finchley Road
Brecks Hotel, 20 Banks Street
Bridges Guest House, 10 General Street
Brittania Fish & Chips (Traditional Fish & Chips 2), 401-403 Promenade
Brooklyn Hotel, 7 Wilton Parade
Brun Working Mens Club, And Institute, Brun Grove
Buddy’s Takeaway, 89 Dickson Road
Buy Low Bargains, 98A Central Drive
Cafe 103, 103 Coronation Street
Camelot Seaview Hotel, 487 Promenade
Canton Palace, 160-162 Watson Road
Caseys, 56B Albert Road
Castleton Hotel, 17 Trafalgar Road
Chicco Cafe, 101 Promenade
Chutney Blue, 97-99 Marton Drive
City Shop, 49 Central Drive
Clarence Hotel, 88 Preston New Road
Cleveland Chippy, 68-70 Coronation Street
Collingwood Hotel, 8 Holmfield Road
Colonial Hotel, 465 Promenade
Cosy Cafe, Cosy Cafe, 4 York Street
Cosynook Guest House, 52 St Chads Road
Cressington Hotel, 8-10 Barton Avenue
Curry Queen, 49-51 Red Bank Road
D & E Kendall, 284 Highfield Road
Dales Diner, 82 Coronation Street
Delamere, 27 Hornby Road
Dering Lodge, 12 St Chads Road
Dickson Pizza, 281 Dickson Road
Dunes Coffee Shop, 1 Squires Gate Lane
Earlsway Hotel, 205 Promenade
Eatabout, Queens Chambers, 16 Queen Street
Ellesmere Hotel, 20 Hornby Road
Espanol Toro, 28 Corporation Street
Fairview Hotel, 113 Albert Road
Fern Villa, 51 Chapel Street
Flamed Wok, 144 Waterloo Road
FouRooms, 60 Reads Avenue
Franklyn Private Hotel, 33 Charnley Road
Full Moon Stores, 142A Waterloo Road
Gemini, 26 York Street
Glencraig Hotel, 11 Vance Road
Glyndale, 9 Trafalgar Road
Golden A, 170 Central Drive
Golden Bird, 29 Layton Road
Golden Nile, 55-57 Hornby Road
Gordene Hotel, 7 Havelock Street
Grange Park Post Office, 53 Chepstow Road
Greenmount Hotel, 27-29 Bairstow Street
Harry’s Chicken and Pizza, 74 Lytham Road
Hesketh Hotel, 51-53 Hesketh Avenue
Heywood House, 30 Rawcliffe Street
Highlands Hotel, 206-208 Queens Promenade
Holmsdale Hotel, 6-8 Pleasant Street
Hotel Bianca, 25 Palatine Road
Hotel california, 90 Hornby Road
Hotel Claire Michelle, 62 Central Drive
Hotel La-Rue, 28 Springfield Road
Hunts Greengrocers, 21 Whitegate Drive
Indian Palace, 280 Lytham Road
International Food Store, 118A Central Drive
Italian Star, 73-75 Red Bank Road
Jesmond Private Hotel, 15 Banks Street
Jollies, 86 Hornby Road
Kebab House, 52 Foxhall Road
Kebab Hut, 11 Station Road
Kenbry, 53 Osborne Road
Kendrick Hotel, 76 Reads Avenue
KFC, 170 Devonshire Road
King Chef 88, 72 Hawes Side Lane
King Edward VII, 39 Central Drive
Kings Dragon, 188 Central Drive
Kingsbury Hotel, 579 New South Promenade
Lanes Hotel, 104 Coronation Street
Langworthy Hotel, 5 Lonsdale Road
Leos Takeaway, 172-174A Promenade
Lilo Charcoal, 124 Central Drive
Lolly’s, Lollys Hotel, 26 Regent Road
Lucky Star, 40 Eastpines Drive
Lyndhurst Hotel, 43 Station Road
Lyngarde Hotel, 27 Hull Road
Lytham House Kitchen, 152 Lytham Road
Maharaja, 14 Dickson Road
Manhattan Hotel, 224-232 Promenade
Mario’s Takeaway, 16 Foxhall Road
Market Street Stores, 34 Market Street
Marlow Lodge Hotel, 76 Station Road
Marmaris, 11-12 Station Terrace
Mayflower Restaurant, 118-122 Promenade
McNaughtons, 64 Foxhall Road
Merginn Hotel, 9 Gynn Avenue
Mickey Finns, 24 Central Drive
Moo Bar, 31-33 Queen Street
Mumtaz Balti House, 48 Clifton Street
Munch Box Cafe Bar, 172 Central Drive
New Chelvedon, 39-41 Chapel Street
New Evergreen Restaurant, 49A Ansdell Road
New Kent, 12 Knowle Avenue
New Milton, 24 Bairstow Street
New Odyssey Hotel, 2-4 Burlington Road West
New President Hotel, 320-324 Promenade
No1 Chinese Take Away, 302 Devonshire Road
Norwood Hotel, 50-52 Reads Avenue
Old Coach House Hotel, 50 Dean Street
Old Cottage Hotel Restaurant, 9-11 Lytham Road
Palms Hotel, 16 Empress Drive
Pantry, Rear Of, 168 Cunliffe Road
Parisienne Hotel, 240-244 Promenade
Pizza Luigi’s, 3A Dickson Road
Premier Taylor’s General Store, 172 Park Road
Pump and Truncheon, 13 Bonny Street
Queen Bees, 145B Bond Street
Regency Hotel, 50 Charnley Road
Riccardos Pizzeria, 99-101 Squires Gate Lane
Rico Chicken, 63 Bond Street
Romero, 97 Bond Street
Round Table Cafe, 255 Lytham Road
Royal Carlton Hotel, 343-347 Promenade
Royal Food & Wine, 272-274 Lytham Road
Royal Oakwell Hotel, 17-19 Barton Avenue
Rummmbles, 66 St Annes Road
Salad Bowl, 69 Ansdell Road
Salt & Vinegar, 251 Promenade
Sandwich Stop, 59 Central Drive
Sandylands, 47 Banks Street
Sapna Curry House, 10 St Annes Road
Seafresh, 21 Bond Street
Seaside Cafe, 117a-121 Bond Street
SFC, First Second And Third Floors, 439 Promenade
Shepperton Hotel, 74 Station Road
Sherwood Hotel, 64 Reads Avenue
Shiray Hotel, 97 Hornby Road
Silversands Hotel, 1-3 Burlington Road West
Slots of Fun, 185-191 Promenade
Somerville, , 16 Springfield Road
Soul Suite, 142-144 Promenade
Spar, 43 Central Drive
Spearman’s Butchers, 113-115 Central Drive
Spice Lounge, 3 Birley Street
St Chads Hotel, 317-327 Promenade
St James Hotel, 246 Promenade
Summerville Guest House, 132 Albert Road
Sun Inn, 88 Bolton Street
Sunnyside Hotel, 46 Alexandra Road
Sunset Hotel, 45 Palatine Road
Tangerine Tavern (St Annes W M Club), 3-5 St Annes Road
The Chu Phoenix, 59-61 Whitegate Drive
The Croft Hotel, 32 Bairstow Street
Torsway Fish and Chips, 41 Torsway Avenue
Trades Hotel, 51-55 Lord Street
Uncle Peter Websters, 123 Promenade
Vidella Hotel & Cascades Restaurant, 80-82 Dickson Road
Wakefield House Hotel, 18 Hull Road
Waldorf Hotel, 591-593 New South Promenade
Wallace Hotel, 239 Promenade
Waterloo Hotel (The Clubhouse), Waterloo Road
Waverly Hotel, The Waverley Hotel, 95 Reads Avenue
Whitegate Cafe, 234 Whitegate Drive
Windmill Hotel, First Second And Third Floors, 439 Promenade
Wok Wow, 27 Westcliffe Drive
Woodland Hotel, 50 Palatine Road
Worcester House, Worcester House, 22 Cocker Street
Yahgo, 38-40 Clifton Street
Yorkshire Street Grill, 167 Promenade
You Ji, 57 Aintree Road
Zain Pizza, 1-3 Yorkshire Street