FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2017: Two star rated businesses in Blackpool

All the Blackpool businesses rated two star in the food hygiene ratings.
Two Star
Ashleigh, 44 Dickson Road
Athol Hotel, 3 Mount Street
Bentleys Hotel, 55-57 Banks Street
Bond Hotel, 112-120 Bond Street
Cafe Renart, 156 Lytham Road
Caledonia Chicken and Ribs, 62 St Annes Road
Canton Kitchen, 79-81 Caunce Street
Chris’s Takeaway, 30 Red Bank Road
Cloverleaf Hotel, 46 Shaw Road
Crooked Retreat, 33 York Street
De Roma Pizza, 168 Central Drive
Dixyland Chicken and Ribs, 37-39 Topping Street
Food 2 Go, 2 Blackpool Road
Fortywinks, 10 Charnley Road
Hotel 33, 33 Palatine Road
I H Daniel, 32-34 Ansdell Road
Kung Food Panda, 81 Vicarage Lane
Lynwood Guest House, 38 Osborne Road
Miramar Hotel, 21 Charnley Road
New Derby Hotel, 35 Chapel Street
New Oxford, 66-68 Albert Road
Ocean Bay Hotel, 583 New South Promenade
Old Bridge House, 124 Lytham Road
Olivers, 250 Dickson Road
Osborne House, 8-10 Reads Avenue
Pizzaland, 288 Devonshire Road
Plaza Beach Hotel (Previously Silver Beach), 96-98 Albert Road
Red Kiosk, Kiosk 2, 461 Promenade
Rock Shop, Unit 31, Central Pier, Promenade
South Beach, 365-367 Promenade
Staymor Hotel, 555 New South Promenade
Stretton Hotel, 206-214 Promenade
The Butty Shop, 306 Highfield Road
The New Mayfair Hotel, 673-677 New South Promenade
Trentham Hotel, 21 Albert Road
Williams Inn, 8 Kirby Road
Woodfield Hotel, 31-33 Woodfield Road