FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2017: Two star rated businesses in Blackpool

Food Standards Agency, Food Hygiene Rating sticker.

All the Blackpool businesses rated two star in the food hygiene ratings.

Two Star

Ashleigh, 44 Dickson Road

Athol Hotel, 3 Mount Street

Bentleys Hotel, 55-57 Banks Street

Bond Hotel, 112-120 Bond Street

Cafe Renart, 156 Lytham Road

Caledonia Chicken and Ribs, 62 St Annes Road

Canton Kitchen, 79-81 Caunce Street

Chris’s Takeaway, 30 Red Bank Road

Cloverleaf Hotel, 46 Shaw Road

Crooked Retreat, 33 York Street

De Roma Pizza, 168 Central Drive

Dixyland Chicken and Ribs, 37-39 Topping Street

Food 2 Go, 2 Blackpool Road

Fortywinks, 10 Charnley Road

Hotel 33, 33 Palatine Road

I H Daniel, 32-34 Ansdell Road

Kung Food Panda, 81 Vicarage Lane

Lynwood Guest House, 38 Osborne Road

Miramar Hotel, 21 Charnley Road

New Derby Hotel, 35 Chapel Street

New Oxford, 66-68 Albert Road

Ocean Bay Hotel, 583 New South Promenade

Old Bridge House, 124 Lytham Road

Olivers, 250 Dickson Road

Osborne House, 8-10 Reads Avenue

Pizzaland, 288 Devonshire Road

Plaza Beach Hotel (Previously Silver Beach), 96-98 Albert Road

Red Kiosk, Kiosk 2, 461 Promenade

Rock Shop, Unit 31, Central Pier, Promenade

South Beach, 365-367 Promenade

Staymor Hotel, 555 New South Promenade

Stretton Hotel, 206-214 Promenade

The Butty Shop, 306 Highfield Road

The New Mayfair Hotel, 673-677 New South Promenade

Trentham Hotel, 21 Albert Road

Williams Inn, 8 Kirby Road

Woodfield Hotel, 31-33 Woodfield Road