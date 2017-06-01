Hats off to site manager

Redrow site manager Martin Caldwell has been awarded an LABC Site Agent of the Year Award 2017.

Martin, 35, from Lytham, was recognised for going ‘above and beyond’ in his role as site manager of Redrow’s Ricksby Grange development in Wrea Green, at the regional awards event held at The Point, Emirates Old Trafford.

My aim is to ensure the site is the best it can be

“Awards are really important,” said Martin, who has also previously won the NHBC Pride in the Job ‘Quality’ award.

“It means I have done my job well.

“My main aim is to ensure that my site is the best it can possibly be, all day, every day.”

Martin was one of 16 finalists who made the shortlist for for the award from across the North West.

The LABC (Local Authority Building Control) Awards recognise outstanding working relationships between building companies and their managers with the local authorities and their surveyors.

They also aim to highlight build quality, control on site for technical awareness, good communication and management of safety.

Martin will now go through to the national Grand Finals at the Westminster Park Plaza in London in November.

Speaking after the event, Redrow construction director for Lancashire, Keith Collard, said: “Commitment and striving for the very best is part of the ethos that underpins everything we do at Redrow, from the moment we begin planning and building a home to the moment a person turns the key in their door.

“Crucial to that is our site managers, people like Martin, who carry that principle through at site level.

“It is because of him and our other site managers that we can offer people the quality of homes we do and of which we are rightly proud.

“To have that commitment and quality confirmed by those who set the standard for us is doubly rewarding. I would like to congratulate Martin and, indeed, all those who were shortlisted.”

Redrow’s Sandy Lane development in Buckshaw Village won Best High Volume New Housing Development category.