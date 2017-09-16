Havers hosts huge business awards night in Lancashire

Film and TV star Nigel Havers was the surprise guest presenter at Lancashire’s major business awards night.

Around 1,000 business people and guests packed the Blackpool Tower Ballroom for the Be Inspired Business Awards.

The suave actor hosted the evening, which saw Fylde-based businessman and Preston Guild Hall owner Simon Rigby given a lifetime achievement award, and Preston-based Sunshine Events take two trophies.

BIBAs organisers The North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce handed out a crop of awards after a rigorous judging process.

Winners:

Most Inspiring Person of the Year: Chelsea Marie Baldwin (Blackpool).

Creative Agency of the Year: Hotfoot Design (Lancaster)

Employer of the Year: Sunshine Events (Preston)

Business Person of the Year: Ashley Hackett (Blackpool FC).

Best Use of IT: Connect Childcare (Burnley)

Exporter of the Year: Scorpion Automotive (Chorley)

Family Business of the Year: The Wayfarer (Parbold)

Professional Service Business of the Year: Thomas Consulting (Chorley)

Manufacturing Business of the Year: CoolKit (Burnley)

Excellence in Corporate Responsibility: Sunshine Events (Preston)

Construction Business of the Year: Fox Brothers (Blackpool)

Leisure Business of the Year: Winter Gardens (Blackpool)

Third Sector Business of the Year: Community & Business Partners (Blackburn)

Service Business of the Year: Fairbanks Environmental (Skelmersdale)

New Business of the Year: Fourth Wall Solutions (Chorley)

Micro Business of the Year: The 8th Sign (Bretherton)

Small Business of the Year: Bespoke Healthcare (Preston)

Medium Business of the Year: Hippo Motor Group (Blackburn)

Business of the Year: CoolKit (Burnley)

Lancastrian of the Year: Simon Rigby

BoyzLife and Smooth Fm got the crowd on their feet at the after-party.

*See the Post and Gazette next week for picture specials and all the reaction