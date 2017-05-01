Learning about aerospace

Youngsters had the chance to see what their parents get up to at work and peak at the cutting edge of aerospace engineering.

BAE Systems has opened the doors to its military aircraft sites in Lancashire to more than 130 local young people to give them a glimpse of working life.

The company’s annual Take Your Sons and Daughters to Work Day is a global initiative designed to offer the children of BAE Systems’ employees the opportunity to find out more about their parents’ working lives.

This year, more than 300 visited BAE Systems’ sites across the country.

Across Warton and Samlesbury sites, children listened to the exciting experiences of test pilot Peter Kosogorin, visited aircraft manufacturing hangars and spoke to employees from different business areas during a networking event.

The event at Samlesbury was based at the new state-of-the-art Academy for Skills and Knowledge. A facility which BAE Systems has invested £15m to train apprentices as well as current and future employees.

This is the twelfth year BAE Systems has run the initiative, aimed primarily at Year 9 students.

Richard Hamer, education and skills director at BAE Systems, said: “STEM subjects open up a wide range of exciting career options and we are committed to encouraging more young people to consider a career in STEM.

“As a company, we have great ambitions and a big part of that is ensuring we build a strong pipeline of future talent to continue the work we do.”