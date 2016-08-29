Fylde coast mum hoping for a business fairytale

A Fylde coast mum is hoping to sprinkle a little fairy dust to make her new business a magical success.

Anna Griffiths of Warton has taken inspiration from a former Dragon’s Den winner to launch her own venture aimed at mums with young children.

It is an online business and its all about bringing a child’s imagination to life

Just for Tiny People offers a range of toys and items handmade in Britain for youngsters – everything from fairy wings and wands to canopies, costumes and teepees which can be used indoors and out for all sorts of fun.

Anna said: “This is an affiliate business of the original JFTP set up by Effie Moss who secured £50,000 backing for a quarter of the business from Deborah Meaden on Dragons Den two years ago.

“I am mum to two of my very own tiny people, Lucy who is six and George who is three and I am a JFTP Business Fairy.

“There’s no better place to be than in a teepee or running around with fairy wings on your back!

“The teepees are ideal for role playing games, for a pirate ship, a castle, a rocket ship or a cave. It can be whatever a tiny person would like it to be.

“They are great places to spark the imagination of a tiny person, as well as a cosy place for story-time, colouring, relaxation and even forty winks.”

She said schools and nurseries have found them useful for book corners and play areas.

She added: “They are so diverse and can be used inside as well as out, taken to the beach or park for shade and then folded away and stored behind a door when not in use.”

Anna , who used to work in hospitality and with children’s organisations said the aim was also to exhibit at craft fairs and events and to create magical events, tepee story-times, fairy experiences too.