Multi-million pound bypass scheme revealed

Roads chiefs have revealed plans for a multi-million pound bypass to end jams on one of the Fylde coast’s most congested routes.

The new dual carriageway is just one of the options being explored by Highways England to combat jams on the A585 which links Fleetwood and Poulton to the M55.

A six-week consultation on the proposals was launched today with Highways England releasing a video of how the new road might look.

The dual carriageway would leave the current route before Little Singleton traffic lights, cutting under Lodge Lane before linking with Garstang Road at a new roundabout.

The route would then continue across farmland and rejoin the current road before the River Wyre roundabout.