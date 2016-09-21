Speak up on roads plan

Villagers are being urged to make their voices heard as proposals for a huge new dual carriageway are put to the public.

Highways England is currently asking residents for their views on proposals to upgrade the A585 which links Fleetwood to the motorway network

While towns such as Poulton, Cleveleys and Thornton would be directly impacted by the proposals Over Wyre residents are being asked to think how they might be affected.

The main route from the villages to the motorway network could be radically changed under the preferred proposals.

And people from Preesall, Stalmine and Hambleton are being urged to attend a consultation event in Poulton on Friday.

Coun Vivien Taylor represents Wyreside on Lancashire County Council. She made clear everyone’s views should be taken onboard by the consultation team.

Coun Taylor said: “It is important everybody has there say.

“People might think this scheme only affects Poulton and Singleton because that is where the consultations are happening.

“But it will have an impact on drivers from across the area including all of the Over Wyre villages.

“Any changes to the way traffic enters and leaves Shard Lane could have a big impact as it is the only main road into the area.”

Coun Taylor said delays along Shard Lane had been increasing in recent years and hopes Over Wyre residents will be considered in any new arrangements.

She said: “We do not want that junction getting any worse.

“Any measures which could improve the traffic flow would be welcome.

“But it is important people go out, see the plans for themselves and share their views.”

Several options have been put forward to improve traffic between the M55 and Fleetwood.

Highways England has put forward proposals to widen existing road and create a one-way system.

However the preferred option is a brand new dual carriageway linking Windy Harbour and Skippool.

As part of that proposals through traffic from Over Wyre would be forced away from the current route, along Mains Lane.

That would be achieved either through the closure of junctions or changes to traffic light sequences.

Highways England is looking to invest up to £100m in the scheme which bosses say would significantly reduce delays.

Critics of the proposals say the benefits would be limited because there would still be single carriageway roads either side of the new section.

The Poulton consultation event is at Wyre Civic Centre between 4 and 8pm on Friday.