STEP up to help promote town

The St Annes Enterprise Partnership holds its first quarter community update session next week – and is inviting townsfolk to go along and find out more.

Popularly known as STEP, the Partnership was founded just over a year ago to promote St Annes, its businesses and events and has had a rapid rise to prominence, attracting more than 40 people to its last quarterly meeting in October.

It also organised the first St Annes Food Festival held last August, which proved so successful, attracting thousands of people, that it will be repeated this year and is set to become an annual event.

The community update will take place at the Aztex venue at The Island on St Annes seafront next Wednesday, January 18, from 6.15pm to 7.30pm and STEP chairman Bev Wood, said: “We promised at our launch that there will be four quarterly meetings that anyone and everyone can attend. In these public or update sessions, the aim is to simply lay out what our objectives have been and if they have been delivered within that quarter.

“People have been able to get involved, either as an active participant in a specific theme group directing attention at strategic proposals and projects, or by simply being a signed up partner and kept informed.

“We have been delighted with the response so far.”